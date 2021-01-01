« previous next »
tray fenny

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21680 on: Today at 10:40:37 am
I imagine linekar joining this board next.
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Phineus

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21681 on: Today at 10:40:41 am
Saudis after Fabinho now for 40m.

This summer is gonna be a madness.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21682 on: Today at 10:40:43 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:39:37 am
Al-Ittihad set to make concrete bid to sign Fabinho from Liverpool for £40m. Expected to develop fast one way or other. Key issue for #LFC is letting No6 go without replacement but working on this - Romeo Lavia among multiple options - @David_Ornstein

Wow, so they want Hendo + Fabinho?
tubby

  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21683 on: Today at 10:40:47 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:39:37 am
Al-Ittihad set to make concrete bid to sign Fabinho from Liverpool for £40m. Expected to develop fast one way or other. Key issue for #LFC is letting No6 go without replacement but working on this - Romeo Lavia among multiple options - @David_Ornstein

No way.  That would be incredible business.
Barefoot Doctor

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21684 on: Today at 10:40:55 am
WHAT IS HAPPENING
RedSince86

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21685 on: Today at 10:41:16 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:39:37 am
Al-Ittihad set to make concrete bid to sign Fabinho from Liverpool for £40m. Expected to develop fast one way or other. Key issue for #LFC is letting No6 go without replacement but working on this - Romeo Lavia among multiple options - @David_Ornstein
Wow.

Ornstein never gets it wrong.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21686 on: Today at 10:41:36 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:40:43 am
Wow, so they want Hendo + Fabinho?

Different clubs I think.
[new username under construction]

  Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21687 on: Today at 10:41:41 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:40:55 am
WHAT IS HAPPENING

I'm having a coffee, dunno about everyone else
cdav

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21688 on: Today at 10:42:01 am
Have no players left by Saturday at this rate!
DelTrotter

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21689 on: Today at 10:42:04 am
Ittihad is the one with Nuno and Jota isn't it? So Mendes clients, Fab's boss.
Phineus

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21690 on: Today at 10:42:09 am
My thoughts on this depend entirely if this is us pushing this because we're getting ruthless, or this wasn't part of the plan and now we're going to have to be reactive.
Wool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21691 on: Today at 10:42:15 am
Bite their fucking hands off for £40m for Fabinho.
SuperStevieNicol

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21692 on: Today at 10:42:21 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:29:13 am
Sorry but at a certain point that becomes stupid. He can buy a mansion, loads of cars, send his kids to the best schools and give his kids masses of inheritance right now.

What your saying is his ability to buy a yacht on a seasons wage is the life changing aspect.

Its more likely life changing for generations of his family rather than just his immediate family. I hope he doesnt go but he might be thinking that £100m+ over 3 years would enable him to do so much more for communities he is attached to.
Phineus

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21693 on: Today at 10:42:28 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:42:04 am
Ittihad is the one with Nuno and Jota isn't it? So Mendes clients, Fab's boss.

Yeah, that tracks.
Too early for flapjacks?

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21694 on: Today at 10:43:22 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:35:13 am
Because a lot of people are not aware of it, unless you have an interest in human rights or watch foreign news you are not going to hear about it.

That's not true at all. There has been plenty of coverage of it in mainstream news for years. I even saw an article on the BBC app in the last couple of days about Nike and other companies using forced labour from these internment camps and I was just browsing as I normally do. Haven't seen much outrage about our kits being made by slaves.
S.Red please

    HFSG
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21695 on: Today at 10:43:32 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:39:37 am
Al-Ittihad set to make concrete bid to sign Fabinho from Liverpool for £40m. Expected to develop fast one way or other. Key issue for #LFC is letting No6 go without replacement but working on this - Romeo Lavia among multiple options - @David_Ornstein

Personally think hes still got a few seasons left in him and last year was a blip.

However, if you said to me we could get around £70m/£80m for Fab/Hendo and get Lavia/Thuram instead Id have snapped your hand off at the start of summer. Leaves plenty of money for an LCB this way too, as we know FSG wont commission the kind of money thats being talked about for the likes of Gvardiol/Colwill etc. without sales like this.
koptommy93

  @tharris113
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21696 on: Today at 10:43:37 am
We aren't letting fab and hendo go surely?
Chris~

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21697 on: Today at 10:43:49 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:39:37 am
Al-Ittihad set to make concrete bid to sign Fabinho from Liverpool for £40m. Expected to develop fast one way or other. Key issue for #LFC is letting No6 go without replacement but working on this - Romeo Lavia among multiple options - @David_Ornstein
Thought for sure this was another one of your AI posts and was going to shit all over people falling for it. This feels like a very easy yes
Crosby Nick

  Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21698 on: Today at 10:43:49 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:39:37 am
Al-Ittihad set to make concrete bid to sign Fabinho from Liverpool for £40m. Expected to develop fast one way or other. Key issue for #LFC is letting No6 go without replacement but working on this - Romeo Lavia among multiple options - @David_Ornstein

jepovic

  Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21699 on: Today at 10:43:54 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:27:45 am
I get what you're saying, but think you're overrating the market for a play of his current ability and high wages. £20mil from a real football team (realistically only a PL team or CL elite could afford that plus his huge current wages) would be an unfathomably wild fee to be offered
Hes not mainly a player in this case, hes an icon and brand as Liverpool captain.
Thats why hes offered 700k.
Its a different logic than a normal transfer
clinical

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21700 on: Today at 10:44:23 am
£40m for Fabinho. Maybe get a bit more. Have to say that's a good deal for us. Keep Henderson another year.


We should be getting involved with the Caicedo deal immediately.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21701 on: Today at 10:44:38 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:43:37 am
We aren't letting fab and hendo go surely?

Might aswell go full rebuild now!

£40m we should 100% take however.
Chris~

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21702 on: Today at 10:44:46 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:42:04 am
Ittihad is the one with Nuno and Jota isn't it? So Mendes clients, Fab's boss.
Knew we could trust him for a favour. Wonder what we have to do in return
jillcwhomever

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21703 on: Today at 10:45:38 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:40:55 am
WHAT IS HAPPENING

Entirely predictable considering who is the manager there.
tubby

  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21704 on: Today at 10:45:39 am
I am perfectly fine with both Fabinho and Henderson leaving this summer.  Would just rather it wasn't to sports washers.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21705 on: Today at 10:45:42 am
Fab out, Monaco lad in. Whos arsed?
Wool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21706 on: Today at 10:46:06 am
£40m extra lets move onto Caicedo if you ask me.
