Al-Ittihad set to make concrete bid to sign Fabinho from Liverpool for £40m. Expected to develop fast one way or other. Key issue for #LFC is letting No6 go without replacement but working on this - Romeo Lavia among multiple options - @David_Ornstein
Personally think hes still got a few seasons left in him and last year was a blip.
However, if you said to me we could get around £70m/£80m for Fab/Hendo and get Lavia/Thuram instead Id have snapped your hand off at the start of summer. Leaves plenty of money for an LCB this way too, as we know FSG wont commission the kind of money thats being talked about for the likes of Gvardiol/Colwill etc. without sales like this.