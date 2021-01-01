Al-Ittihad set to make concrete bid to sign Fabinho from Liverpool for £40m. Expected to develop fast one way or other. Key issue for #LFC is letting No6 go without replacement but working on this - Romeo Lavia among multiple options - @David_Ornstein



Personally think hes still got a few seasons left in him and last year was a blip.However, if you said to me we could get around £70m/£80m for Fab/Hendo and get Lavia/Thuram instead Id have snapped your hand off at the start of summer. Leaves plenty of money for an LCB this way too, as we know FSG wont commission the kind of money thats being talked about for the likes of Gvardiol/Colwill etc. without sales like this.