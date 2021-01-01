I'd be hugely disappointed with any fee lower than £15-20m.
a) We have no need to sell.
b) He's a talented player, and a first team England international.
c) He has two years left on his contract.
d) He's the club captain, a leader and one of our most experienced players.
e) We will need to replace him.
I suspect his replacement will probably be Lavia. Might see that get done quickly if we do sell Henderson.
anything in that range would be above regular market value for him given his age and wages
We're not trying to offload him so we've no obligation to respect any market value, and in any event this summer the Saudi clubs have ludicrously distorted what "market value" actually is.