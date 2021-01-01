I'm not saying we'll be demanding £50m but if they want him they'll have to pay.



YepBeyond football he has to be worth at least that for the PR coup of having Mr Rainbow Laces bend the knee and be part of a sportswashing project for a regime that's the antithesis of so many causes he's supported down the years. Sorry to be cynical about Jordan, I love him and genuinely think he's a good lad. He'll be well paid and if it's tempting to him (for his future generations of mouth to feed) he must know that they'll be paying him as much for his image as they are for what he still has to offer on the field.That alone should cost an absolute fortune to buy out the remaining 2 years of his contract if we are left with no choice but to deal with them.It's a unique situation for a footballer with 2 years left who's worth so much to them in a PR context. At the very least it should double the fee we'd expect domestically.