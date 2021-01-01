« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21560 on: Today at 09:00:16 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:54:12 am
We'll demand a decent fee. We will definitely need to bring in another midfielder if he goes, he's our captain and he's got two years.left on his contract. I'm not saying we'll be demanding £50m but if they want him they'll have to pay.

No chance. At £700k pw over 3-years thats £160m with a £50m transfer fee. Thats USD $200m for 33 year old midfielder. If you ever needed evidence of the obscenity of this program here it is. For perspective KSA has donated $400m in humanitarian aid to the Ukraine. It makes a farce of everything.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21561 on: Today at 09:01:18 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:42:52 am
haha. This guy's in the mud. He came out with his "Henderson is staying" comment and non of the reliable journo's backed him up. Now he has had to backtrack. Michael Jackson moonwalk right there. :D

Hes no Ornstein, thats for sure.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21562 on: Today at 09:02:02 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 08:59:57 am
more like 10-15m i'd bet

Yeah that's the range I'd expect too, they're pay mad wages but not mad transfer fees.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21563 on: Today at 09:02:41 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 08:59:57 am
more like 10-15m i'd bet

We set a fee.

He has two years left on his contract. England international and our Captain.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21564 on: Today at 09:03:47 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:41:35 am
Henderson can take the money from the Saudis and open a multimillion pound LGBTQ foundation and say he is taking money from a bad place and doing good with it.
Thats precisely what he will not be allowed to do. They will not just pay for his services as a baller, but also for his public support. He will do ads presenting them as the SA version Liverpool, with the Kop, the sign etc. Theyre buying an ambassador and salesman. The armband means a lot I suspect. If they just wanted a decent PL midfielder there are plenty of others.

Its sickening
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21565 on: Today at 09:05:03 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:02:41 am
We set a fee.

He has two years left on his contract. England international and our Captain.

He's also 33 years old.  If he moved to another club in the PL to get more game time, we wouldn't expect anything more than around £15m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21566 on: Today at 09:05:21 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 08:59:57 am
more like 10-15m i'd bet
No way. We aren't obliged to sell him, and we have every right to rinse them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21567 on: Today at 09:06:28 am
I dont think wed accept less than 15m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21568 on: Today at 09:07:50 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:02:41 am
We set a fee.

He has two years left on his contract. England international and our Captain.
anything in that range would be above regular market value for him given his age and wages (only a PL team would ever have been able to afford the two in tandem), not to mention his performance levels.

I think the state owned teams like Gerrard's don't seem to pay the huge fees (unlike the flash 'investment fund' ones that spend big on Neves)

Also if he tells the club he wants to leave, I can't imagine they'd try to price him out of a move - not when it could be so life changing for Jordan.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21569 on: Today at 09:09:56 am
I'd be hugely disappointed with any fee lower than £15-20m.

a) We have no need to sell.
b) He's a talented player, and a first team England international.
c) He has two years left on his contract.
d) He's the club captain, a leader and one of our most experienced players.
e) We will need to replace him.

I suspect his replacement will probably be Lavia. Might see that get done quickly if we do sell Henderson.

Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:07:50 am
anything in that range would be above regular market value for him given his age and wages

We're not trying to offload him so we've no obligation to respect any market value, and in any event this summer the Saudi clubs have ludicrously distorted what "market value" actually is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21570 on: Today at 09:10:01 am
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:53:32 am
So tired of the sell to buy-strategy. Why cant we ever have too many good players? Arent we the 4th richest club in the world?

Well, we have signed Gakpo, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai without selling anyone, so you must use a better bait ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21571 on: Today at 09:11:11 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:54:12 am
I'm not saying we'll be demanding £50m but if they want him they'll have to pay.

Yep

Beyond football he has to be worth at least that for the PR coup of having Mr Rainbow Laces bend the knee and be part of a sportswashing project for a regime that's the antithesis of so many causes he's supported down the years. Sorry to be cynical about Jordan, I love him and genuinely think he's a good lad. He'll be well paid and if it's tempting to him (for his future generations of mouth to feed) he must know that they'll be paying him as much for his image as they are for what he still has to offer on the field.

That alone should cost an absolute fortune to buy out the remaining 2 years of his contract if we are left with no choice but to deal with them.

It's a unique situation for a footballer with 2 years left who's worth so much to them in a PR context.  At the very least it should double the fee we'd expect domestically.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21572 on: Today at 09:13:17 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:05:03 am
He's also 33 years old.  If he moved to another club in the PL to get more game time, we wouldn't expect anything more than around £15m.
And we'd likely have to subsidise his wages as the likely clubs he'd go to in the PL (the likes of Bournemouth or Fulham) wouldn't pay him what we pay him.

He's our captain, he's given us 12 years service and has lifted every trophy, there's absolutely no way we're going to sour that relationship by demanding a silly fee, it'll be low and agreed in a heartbeat (IF he leaves).
