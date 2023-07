Not going to comment too much yet. Pretty clear thereís a huge personal offer on the table for He detain. Think he needs to (and will) make a decision pretty quickly either way.



If he goes we absolutely need to buy another midfielder. Will be interesting to see if wr continue with what looks like current plans and get Lavia. Or will we push the boat out for someone more advanced in their development?



Or will we press ahead with a move for Colwill? Homegrown and expensive but fee and wages off the books could maybe help increase our chances there.



Or Hendo says heís staying in which case we presumably revert to the plans wr have in place at the moment.



A bit of disruption wr could probably do without after whatís been a relatively smooth window by our standards so far!