The club is going to have to be thinking about the home-grown quota here. Lavia(if we get him) will be classed as an U21. And Colwill seems unlikely at this point. So if we let Hendo and Phillips go, we're not going to be able to register a 25-man squad.



I dont really tend to do but im going make this all caps not because of you just as a general point25 PLAYERS DONT NEED BE REGISTERED. MAX AMOUNT OF NON HOMEGROWN IS 17. 17 NOT ENOUGH FOR A FULL SQUAD WITH EUROPE. LIVERPOOL NUMBER WISE IS FINE WITH NON HOMEGROWN MIX AND HOMEGROWN MIX.Elliott, Jones, Trent, Gomez, are 4 current HG player that have a future. Kelleher the backup for now idk how he be here. Van Den Berg if he good enough can replace Gomez as HG too. Pretty sure colwill can go on List B(or associated trained no issue) or future homegrown anyway, Lavia would be #17 non home grown(Not an issue next season) for Europe(he u21 for PL not getting registered) . Doak if want to register for europa just unregister Adrian no issue. Not an issue after this march 2024 with doak.Basically it 16 ofAlisson, AdrianVirgil, Konate,Matip, Tsimikas, RobertsonFabinho, Thiago, Mac Allister, SzoboszlaiSalah,Nunez, Diaz,Gakpo, JotaHGJones, Trent,Kelleher,Gomez, Van Den Berg(If he stays)Elliott will be HG next year. Lavia would be HG in the future.Gordon, Doak, Clark, Bradley, Chambers(if he good enough) any other possible youth playerLiverpool if Phillips if somehow still around will be just be added as homegrown. 20/21 players being registered is fine with having some u21 player who in a role in the squad(Elliott is that, Lavia if signed would be, Bajcetic is also part of that, Colwill would be that also). that 24 or 25 players then and 4 dont need be registered , Elliott and Colwill would be HG for next season.We see on Lavia/Colwill but can add 1 non homegrown right now but if they u21 not an issue for PL. Europa trickier but not an huge issue.