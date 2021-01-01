« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21440 on: Today at 02:00:56 am
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 01:29:59 am
Agree with this.

He has declined, but how much he's declined has been overstated - his drop off was nothing compared to Fabinho from August-March. The shouts about taking £15m are ludicrous in my opinion. Henderson is way more important to the club than saving his wages and a low transfer fee. What he does off the pitch (or off the bench) is probably even more important than what he contributes in the games he starts.

Whatever about the player wanting the move or not (and I'd still be astonished if he actually pushed for this), I can't see the club moving him on for anything other than a big fee. His cultural importance is too great.

I never understand this argument, Gerrard had huge importance even more so Culturally and off the pitch and we still had to let him go once his legs were gone, what he does on the pitch will always be the more important thing, I think its a hugely British concept to think top players need to be shouted at constantly to operate at high levels, Henderson hasnt won anything much without the group of Salah VVD Alisson TAA Fabinho Robertson who are all top players and leaders in their own right, 3 of those players are captains for their country btw.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21441 on: Today at 02:01:23 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21442 on: Today at 02:09:28 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:00:56 am
I never understand this argument, Gerrard had huge importance even more so Culturally and off the pitch and we still had to let him go once his legs were gone, what he does on the pitch will always be the more important thing, I think its a hugely British concept to think top players need to be shouted at constantly to operate at high levels, Henderson hasnt won anything much without the group of Salah VVD Alisson TAA Fabinho Robertson who are all top players and leaders in their own right, 3 of those players are captains for their country btw.

Respectfully disagree. Milner wasn't a first choice player for us since 2017, and yet he stuck around for six years til now (and maybe longer, if the manager has his way), largely because he made sure standards were met on and off the pitch. We have players who have captained their countries, but nobody who quite embodied the values of the club in the same way that Milner has and Henderson does. No one who refuses to let standards drop around them in the same way. He's still very important in my opinion.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21443 on: Today at 02:14:32 am
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 01:58:53 am
Sorry I just think the bolded bit is completely wrong. Maybe his personal beliefs wouldn't have changed, but everything positive that he's worked for, all of that charity work and activism, would be completely undermined. You can't sell out to a place that's ideologically completely opposed to the things you've campaigned for, and still expect that your reputation and your deeds and your morals still count the same in people's eyes.

But the player knows all this, and thats why I still think this is all bullshit. He won't go anywhere.

Everything that he worked for? Hes a footballer. That has been his work. And along the way, in the course of his profession, he has supported various good causes, including lgbt rights, which has been a good thing.

I dont think he throws out his personal views if he moves, but of course, he will be out of sync with his ultimate employers. On that point, I suspect many Saudis are also out of sync with their leaders, and in time something will give. 

The British government chemically castrated a war hero, and one of the most significant people of the 20th century, Alan Turing, as recently as the 1950s, for being gay. My hope is that just as the UK has evolved, so will Saudi Arabia.

I think we are expecting way too much of footballers, and football, if we expect it to be the one industry that draws a line on involvement with Saudi Arabia, when numerous governments and businesses interact.

Henderson might go or he might stay. Im chilled about it either way, and we will find out more in the next few days.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21444 on: Today at 02:15:17 am
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 02:09:28 am
Respectfully disagree. Milner wasn't a first choice player for us since 2017, and yet he stuck around for six years til now (and maybe longer, if the manager has his way), largely because he made sure standards were met on and off the pitch. We have players who have captained their countries, but nobody who quite embodied the values of the club in the same way that Milner has and Henderson does. No one who refuses to let standards drop around them in the same way. He's still very important in my opinion.

Let standards drop? We have a player who in Salah who has actually not dropped his standard much since coming here, who just won the lactate test yesterday doesnt drink, doesnt smoke, doesnt go clubbing too much is nearly always fit and on top of that is one of the best players in the world. We dont need Milner and Henderson to do that solely, we have a bunch of leaders in the dressing room who can help maintain standards by their actions alone, and have also won everything Henderson has at times playing an even more important role.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21445 on: Today at 02:17:20 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:00:56 am
I never understand this argument, Gerrard had huge importance even more so Culturally and off the pitch and we still had to let him go once his legs were gone, what he does on the pitch will always be the more important thing, I think its a hugely British concept to think top players need to be shouted at constantly to operate at high levels, Henderson hasnt won anything much without the group of Salah VVD Alisson TAA Fabinho Robertson who are all top players and leaders in their own right, 3 of those players are captains for their country btw.

I think it's a bit reductive to imply that this is the leadership impact Henderson has had. Players like him play a huge role in setting the culture and standards expected within the squad. You can dress it up however you want but it's a big leadership drain to lose Milner and Henderson in one window and I think it will be a shame if neither are present in this transitionary period. Others will step up over time but it does Henderson a huge disservice to minimise his impact as captain of the team that won it all. He's been the best captain of the club in about 30 years, in my opinion, and I think he deserves recognition for that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21446 on: Today at 02:22:28 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 02:17:20 am
I think it's a bit reductive to imply that this is the leadership impact Henderson has had. Players like him play a huge role in setting the culture and standards expected within the squad. You can dress it up however you want but it's a big leadership drain to lose Milner and Henderson in one window and I think it will be a shame if neither are present in this transitionary period. Others will step up over time but it does Henderson a huge disservice to minimise his impact as captain of the team that won it all. He's been the best captain of the club in about 30 years, in my opinion, and I think he deserves recognition for that.

How do you quantify someone being the best captain of the club in the last 30 years? Winning trophies? This is the point its hard to actually quantify what he does outside what we can see on the pitch, at the end of the day his performances have waned and thats the most important thing in judging his value.


I say its a uniquely British thing because teams like Madrid seem to win various trophies by just being a better team, whos the outspoken leaders in Madrids dressing room that won the last CL, Modric Benzema, Kroos, Vini? All these players do their talking on the pitch and they still manage to give us the run around with our captain on the pitch, not seeming to say barely a word.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21447 on: Today at 02:31:06 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:22:28 am
How do you quantify someone being the best captain of the club in the last 30 years? Winning trophies? This is the point its hard to actually quantify what he does outside what we can see on the pitch, at the end of the day his performances have waned and thats the most important thing in judging his value.


I say its a uniquely British thing because teams like Madrid seem to win various trophies by just being a better team, whos the outspoken leaders in Madrids dressing room that won the last CL, Modric Benzema, Kroos, Vini? All these players do their talking on the pitch and they still manage to give us the run around with our captain on the pitch, not seeming to say barely a word.

There's plenty of evidence to suggest he played a huge role in developing a culture that allowed us to get to the point of finally overcoming the league-drought hurdle. The recognition his teammates and Klopp have given him over the years show that he's had a huge impact on that front.

History is littered with teams of stars and quality players that have no leadership and therefore don't achieve what they should. Of course leadership on its own isn't enough, quality is needed too. But this isn't news, Coolie  ;D leadership isn't a myth.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21448 on: Today at 02:38:49 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 02:17:20 am
I think it's a bit reductive to imply that this is the leadership impact Henderson has had. Players like him play a huge role in setting the culture and standards expected within the squad. You can dress it up however you want but it's a big leadership drain to lose Milner and Henderson in one window and I think it will be a shame if neither are present in this transitionary period. Others will step up over time but it does Henderson a huge disservice to minimise his impact as captain of the team that won it all. He's been the best captain of the club in about 30 years, in my opinion, and I think he deserves recognition for that.

Spot on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21449 on: Today at 02:49:24 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 02:17:20 am
I think it's a bit reductive to imply that this is the leadership impact Henderson has had. Players like him play a huge role in setting the culture and standards expected within the squad. You can dress it up however you want but it's a big leadership drain to lose Milner and Henderson in one window and I think it will be a shame if neither are present in this transitionary period. Others will step up over time but it does Henderson a huge disservice to minimise his impact as captain of the team that won it all. He's been the best captain of the club in about 30 years, in my opinion, and I think he deserves recognition for that.

I think you are probably right mate, but in terms of looking forward, should he leave, there is something to be said for freshening the message in the boot room and on the pitch. That doesn't mean we need to actively pursue a change, but if it should happen I don't think there is any certainty that we will be worse off in terms of leadership. It's also really hard to put a value on intangibles in a market which is this batshit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21450 on: Today at 03:18:03 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 02:31:06 am
There's plenty of evidence to suggest he played a huge role in developing a culture that allowed us to get to the point of finally overcoming the league-drought hurdle. The recognition his teammates and Klopp have given him over the years show that he's had a huge impact on that front.

History is littered with teams of stars and quality players that have no leadership and therefore don't achieve what they should. Of course leadership on its own isn't enough, quality is needed too. But this isn't news, Coolie  ;D leadership isn't a myth.

It isnt a myth but its overstated, the best players generally tend to win the most trophies, Madrid Man City are examples of this they dont seem to have a Henderson or Milner in their ranks but they still win the most trophies.

The other argument is players like Salah Allison VVD arent leaders in their own right when they are, they lead by example, through their performances on the pitch and how they conduct themselves off it, for all our leadership we still didnt finish in the CL places last season, in willing to bet that even without Milner or Henderson we manage to do that this season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21451 on: Today at 03:39:17 am
IF Hendo goes, what do we do? Demand 40-50mill?. Who do we get to replace him?. Despite all the talk about team captains he is the most vocal and encouraging of all the players. It will be a huge blow (playing aspect aside..we all know he has been declining)..who will we have coming off bench to see out tough games? No Millie. No Hendo. Thiago?. For all peoples complaints about Millie and Hendo way past it, when they came on, there would be a calmness and things you would get from players like them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21452 on: Today at 04:31:59 am
1) I can only imagine the club is extremely confident of getting Lavia and Colwll if they let Hendo go. Otherwise, we're going to have a very small squad for the coming season. Especially if Phillips goes as well.

2) No matter what you think of Henderson as a player, his influence in that dressing room should not be underestimated. So to lose both him and Milner in one summer will be a blow. And it's something I don't think Klopp would have planned on happening. And to be honest, I'm a bit pissed off with Steven Gerrard for unsettling us like this.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21453 on: Today at 04:35:42 am
The club is going to have to be thinking about the home-grown quota here. Lavia(if we get him) will be classed as an U21. And Colwill seems unlikely at this point. So if we let Hendo and Phillips go, we're not going to be able to register a 25-man squad.
