Sorry I just think the bolded bit is completely wrong. Maybe his personal beliefs wouldn't have changed, but everything positive that he's worked for, all of that charity work and activism, would be completely undermined. You can't sell out to a place that's ideologically completely opposed to the things you've campaigned for, and still expect that your reputation and your deeds and your morals still count the same in people's eyes.



But the player knows all this, and thats why I still think this is all bullshit. He won't go anywhere.



Everything that he worked for? Hes a footballer. That has been his work. And along the way, in the course of his profession, he has supported various good causes, including lgbt rights, which has been a good thing.I dont think he throws out his personal views if he moves, but of course, he will be out of sync with his ultimate employers. On that point, I suspect many Saudis are also out of sync with their leaders, and in time something will give.The British government chemically castrated a war hero, and one of the most significant people of the 20th century, Alan Turing, as recently as the 1950s, for being gay. My hope is that just as the UK has evolved, so will Saudi Arabia.I think we are expecting way too much of footballers, and football, if we expect it to be the one industry that draws a line on involvement with Saudi Arabia, when numerous governments and businesses interact.Henderson might go or he might stay. Im chilled about it either way, and we will find out more in the next few days.