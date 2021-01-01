For me Hendo starts first game next season. For me personally hell be one of the first names on the team sheet



Agree with this.He has declined, but how much he's declined has been overstated - his drop off was nothing compared to Fabinho from August-March. The shouts about taking £15m are ludicrous in my opinion. Henderson is way more important to the club than saving his wages and a low transfer fee. What he does off the pitch (or off the bench) is probably even more important than what he contributes in the games he starts.Whatever about the player wanting the move or not (and I'd still be astonished if he actually pushed for this), I can't see the club moving him on for anything other than a big fee. His cultural importance is too great.