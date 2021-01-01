« previous next »
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21400 on: Today at 12:33:03 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:30:50 am
15 million tops.
Don't see why we should do Saudi a favour when it has an impact on our FFP. At the very least we should be getting what they paid for Koulibaly.

This is a European cup-winning captain that we're talking about (Saudi only really care about image and reputation).
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21401 on: Today at 12:33:11 am »
If we were likely to sign one more CM with Henderson still here, you would expect us to sign two more CM's if Henderson does leave. However, the more I think about it, the more I expect one CM to come in to replace Henderson and we will only look to bring in another one on top of that if Thiago was to leave. What do others think?
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21402 on: Today at 12:33:14 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 12:29:12 am
I wonder what the fee could possibly be.

harleydanger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21403 on: Today at 12:35:35 am »
So.. the captain is rumoured, like literally every other footballer in Europe, to be moving to Saudi Arabia for a Monaco apartment a week.

Why not lay off putting the boot into him before its confirmed?

He has surely earned that, no?
kvarmeismydad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21404 on: Today at 12:39:22 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:30:50 am
15 million tops.

That would be good on paper for the club. Doubts would have crept in from last season and thoughts would have been that an extra two years would be a difficult situation but this is an opportunity to cut it short and move on. The club probably fancy it more than Jordan.
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21405 on: Today at 12:41:39 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:33:11 am
If we were likely to sign one more CM with Henderson still here, you would expect us to sign two more CM's if Henderson does leave. However, the more I think about it, the more I expect one CM to come in to replace Henderson and we will only look to bring in another one on top of that if Thiago was to leave? What do others think?

I think Fabinho, Lavia, Jones, Thiago, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Bajcetic and Elliott is plenty for the 3 midfield slots. I don't expect another midfielder to come in unless one of them leave. Thiago leaving next summer will present a further opportunity to refresh the midfield options.
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21406 on: Today at 12:42:08 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:35:35 am
So.. the captain is rumoured, like literally every other footballer in Europe, to be moving to Saudi Arabia for a Monaco apartment a week.

Why not lay off putting the boot into him before its confirmed?

He has surely earned that, no?

Yeah I dont think hell leave in the end.
Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21407 on: Today at 12:42:34 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:33:11 am
If we were likely to sign one more CM with Henderson still here, you would expect us to sign two more CM's if Henderson does leave. However, the more I think about it, the more I expect one CM to come in to replace Henderson and we will only look to bring in another one on top of that if Thiago was to leave? What do others think?

Difficult to answer at this stage.

I think it will be one more but after that it depends on what happens in pre-season and until September 1st.

Last summer we had players get injured in pre-season and then we also signed someone on September 1st.
Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21408 on: Today at 12:43:43 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 12:29:12 am
I wonder what the fee could possibly be.

If Hendo truly wants to move there we should rinse them. Alitfaq is owned by the biggest oil company in the world and they are a weak team so they would be desperate. The funny thing is that no matter what Gerrard does him and Hendo will be smahed there most weeks, I doubt Gerrard will last more than one season.
kvarmeismydad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21409 on: Today at 12:46:41 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:41:39 am
I think Fabinho, Lavia, Jones, Thiago, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Bajcetic and Elliott is plenty for the 3 midfield slots. I don't expect another midfielder to come in unless one of them leave. Thiago leaving next summer will present a further opportunity to refresh the midfield options.

Agree but if a significant offer comes for Thiago it again offsets the cost of replacing him so time will tell on what offers arrive and what the players decide.
n00bert

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21410 on: Today at 12:53:39 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:12:53 am
Didn't we just have a world cup in that part of the world and didn't most players end up going there to play? By this same logic Hendo had already sold his principles, right?

So you cant legitimately see the difference between playing for your country in an international tournament in a country that treats minorities like scum vs getting paid by that country that that treats minorities like scum?

How much to off your best mate then?
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21411 on: Today at 01:03:10 am »
Maybe Hendo is thinking if he aint geting in the Liverpool team, then he ain't gonna get in the England Squad from not playing, so why not make some good money before retiring?
Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21412 on: Today at 01:05:18 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 06:45:42 pm
He had 2k PL minutes last season. Milner was at 913. Would say Henderson probably ends around 1000ish PL.
Early on would likely see him but would think assuming everybody healthy and up to speed he what 5th choice maybe 6th at the advanced two roles behind Mac Allister, Jones, Thiago, Dom, possibly Elliott too. He behind Fabinho at the 6 and probably ahead of Bajcetic for now.
Milner at age 32(18-19(Season fabinho and Naby started at Liverpool) started 19 games with 1789 minutes the next season at age 33 dropped to 9 starts and 937 minutes

For me Hendo starts first game next season. For me personally hell be one of the first names on the team sheet 
Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,843
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21413 on: Today at 01:10:53 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 10:31:13 pm
Just like Bobby, Hendo has earned the right to make his decision. He has given us wonderful 12 years, has lifted all the possible trophies as our captain, so I'd be fine with whatever decision he makes ...

Hes under contract. FSG shouldnt accept any bid. None. Zilch.

Unless both the Manager and the Boss dont want him, but I doubt that happens.
Chakan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21414 on: Today at 01:12:00 am »
If they can afford to pay Henderson 700k a week they can afford to pay us 70/80m for him.
jooneyisdagod

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21415 on: Today at 01:13:40 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 11:52:43 pm
Why is looking to earn more money from your hard work greed?

There is a massive over reaction to this news here. All summer we've been saying Hendo will be replacing Milner as a utility player used sparingly. If a team wanted to sign Milner last season would we have had this reaction? I wish the best if he chooses to go out on a high instead of being a bit part player. I just hope we reinvest the money properly.

Agree with this view. I don't like the move much but Hendo will (should) be a backup player, and if there is a much greater offer financially or otherwise, I don't begrudge him taking it. It will also allow the club to reinvest and might turn into a win-win.
Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,843
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21416 on: Today at 01:13:42 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 10:47:38 pm
We are certainly not letting him on the free, but we are also not getting £50 million, as some people are suggesting ...

No way the Boss accepts any bid from Saudi 
G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21417 on: Today at 01:14:11 am »
I think its way too dramatic to throw around accusations about a lack of morals for Henderson. If the Saudi government is seen as Hendersons ultimate employer, it doesnt follow, at all, that he has the same moral stance on the issues.

Lets imagine a civil servant, working in some government department downstream from Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Do they have to support Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson or like what he stands for? Of course not.

We are doing a lot of moralizing about the Saudis, and theres no doubt that some of the laws are terrible, and that MBS is an awful human being. With that said, we routinely do arms deals and business deals with Saudi Arabia.

Its naive to expect football to be the one industry to draw the line.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21418 on: Today at 01:16:20 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 01:05:18 am
For me Hendo starts first game next season. For me personally hell be one of the first names on the team sheet 
Starting over who and where?
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21419 on: Today at 01:16:50 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 01:13:42 am
No way the Boss accepts any bid from Saudi 

If Henderson expresses a desire to leave then were going to accept the highest bid for him.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21420 on: Today at 01:19:00 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 01:05:18 am
For me Hendo starts first game next season. For me personally hell be one of the first names on the team sheet 

Start in place of whom? Mac? Szoboszlai?
Sheer Magnetism

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21421 on: Today at 01:22:04 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:14:11 am
We are doing a lot of moralizing about the Saudis, and theres no doubt that some of the laws are terrible, and that MBS is an awful human being. With that said, we routinely do arms deals and business deals with Saudi Arabia.

Its naive to expect football to be the one industry to draw the line.
Who's 'we' in this instance? Not any of us, not the players and not the club, that's for sure. And no one's forcing these multi-millionaires to take blood money either.
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21422 on: Today at 01:23:08 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 01:05:18 am
For me Hendo starts first game next season. For me personally hell be one of the first names on the team sheet 
;D

Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 01:10:53 am
Hes under contract. FSG shouldnt accept any bid. None. Zilch.

Unless both the Manager and the Boss dont want him, but I doubt that happens.
this is another one of your bad repeat jokes that noones picks up on isn't it, like the post match one? i'll bite, since you've said it like 20 times now. who is the boss since it's not klopp?
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21423 on: Today at 01:27:41 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:14:11 am
I think its way too dramatic to throw around accusations about a lack of morals for Henderson. If the Saudi government is seen as Hendersons ultimate employer, it doesnt follow, at all, that he has the same moral stance on the issues.

Lets imagine a civil servant, working in some government department downstream from Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Do they have to support Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson or like what he stands for? Of course not.

We are doing a lot of moralizing about the Saudis, and theres no doubt that some of the laws are terrible, and that MBS is an awful human being. With that said, we routinely do arms deals and business deals with Saudi Arabia.

Its naive to expect football to be the one industry to draw the line.
Sorry but your analogy is terrible. The public here determine the government that civil servants have to work for. Working public sector jobs under UK government in a democracy is not an endorsement of a Tory PM or government.

Players opting to join state-associated football teams are doing so knowing the association, and knowing who they are doing political PR for. Whether hendo/gerrard whoever agree or not with MBS and saudi on every issue is irrelevant - they have voluntarily signed a contract opting to associate themselves with the theocracy.

if someone you respected voluntarily (and with no financial worries) went and took a job working to manage one of Trumps estates while he was president, would you compare that person to a uk civil servant?
Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21424 on: Today at 01:28:25 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:23:08 am
;D
this is another one of your bad repeat jokes that noones picks up on isn't it, like the post match one? i'll bite, since you've said it like 20 times now. who is the boss since it's not klopp?

CEO
decosabute

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21425 on: Today at 01:29:59 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 01:05:18 am
For me Hendo starts first game next season. For me personally hell be one of the first names on the team sheet 

Agree with this.

He has declined, but how much he's declined has been overstated - his drop off was nothing compared to Fabinho from August-March. The shouts about taking £15m are ludicrous in my opinion. Henderson is way more important to the club than saving his wages and a low transfer fee. What he does off the pitch (or off the bench) is probably even more important than what he contributes in the games he starts.

Whatever about the player wanting the move or not (and I'd still be astonished if he actually pushed for this), I can't see the club moving him on for anything other than a big fee. His cultural importance is too great.
Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21426 on: Today at 01:33:01 am »
Anyway seriously if he doesnt go I really do think hell start the first game. He might be phased out through the season but for now I dont see him not starting.

That said, if he does go I also think he does start for them as well. Just hope he doesnt, not from any strong moralistic point of view but because he has plenty to offer the Club.
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21427 on: Today at 01:35:09 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 01:33:01 am
That said, if he does go I also think he does start for them as well. Just hope he doesnt, not from any strong moralistic point of view but because he has plenty to offer the Club.
;D this is performance art, surely?

good to know you think that him being good enough to start for Al Ettifaq isn't guaranteed!
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21428 on: Today at 01:35:27 am »
Henderson numbers (pressing and ball retention) dont justify him starting. Jones is much better in this regard and its doubtful he will start in the first game of the season. Henderson is aware he is about to drop down the pecking order and its up to him to fight for his place, or not.
