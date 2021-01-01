I think its way too dramatic to throw around accusations about a lack of morals for Henderson. If the Saudi government is seen as Hendersons ultimate employer, it doesnt follow, at all, that he has the same moral stance on the issues.
Lets imagine a civil servant, working in some government department downstream from Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Do they have to support Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson or like what he stands for? Of course not.
We are doing a lot of moralizing about the Saudis, and theres no doubt that some of the laws are terrible, and that MBS is an awful human being. With that said, we routinely do arms deals and business deals with Saudi Arabia.
Its naive to expect football to be the one industry to draw the line.