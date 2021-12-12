« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21360 on: Yesterday at 11:50:16 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 11:40:39 pm
What the fuck is the obsession with an already rich person "setting up their kids and grandkids for life"? God forbid Jordan Henderson's daughters or grandkids have to actually work to earn a living when they grow up, like the rest of us plebs. Like they don't already benefit from a level of privelege most of us couldn't even fathom. Wouldn't have taken many Liverpool fans as deeply understanding of/advocating for generational wealth, but here we are...

As for "we'd all do it" from some on here, sorry, no we wouldn't. Then again I'd not be allowed to under risk of being stoned to death. Being able to sell your morals for cash is a privelege in itself.

Yeah it's daft, seems to be the go to argument for defending these moves now and assumes all rich people wanna give loads of money to family which I'm pretty sure is not always the case. Whole thing still feels too weird to be true and the language is a little odd "leaning towards" "serious consideration" etc. Wouldn't surprise me if we got another Orny banger tomorrow saying he's decided to stay.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21361 on: Yesterday at 11:50:49 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:41:36 pm
Knowing that the next twelve months will surely be all she wrote for Henderson and Thiago's LFC careers, plus doubts now surrounding Fabinho, I'd like another midfielder on top of Lavia. Don't think it'll happen but looks like the midfield will end up trimmed when 3 in and 3 out made the most sense. Obviously JH leaving would make things more interesting in that regard.

So yeah, no time to waste now Jorg! 2 more in ta x

I was always of the mind that we needed three this summer, but I think even if Jordan goes we don't need four. We've mostly moved on players who barely played and replaced them with players who'll likely play the majority of games, if we do get Lavia that's plenty of players to focus on integrating into the squad before adding another. If Thiago moves on next summer then we can probably look at replacing him with a bit of a project.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21362 on: Yesterday at 11:51:10 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:48:12 pm
does explain why alot of Thuram links popping up again and Kone for that matter, maybe us/club last to know

What recent links to Kone? Or have you heard that at your local barbershop?

You sure do come up with some stupid and/or speculative shit, and your are consistent at, I will give that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21363 on: Yesterday at 11:52:43 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:29:20 pm
Oh come on :lmao

3 years max - hell make millions more in 10 different way safter retiring.  Hes set for life. Its just greed.

Why is looking to earn more money from your hard work greed?

There is a massive over reaction to this news here. All summer we've been saying Hendo will be replacing Milner as a utility player used sparingly. If a team wanted to sign Milner last season would we have had this reaction? I wish the best if he chooses to go out on a high instead of being a bit part player. I just hope we reinvest the money properly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21364 on: Yesterday at 11:53:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:30:23 pm
He isnt first choice either.
I think he is, at least for the first part of the season. Who else are you picking? Fabinho, who can't track runners? Bajcetic, who's a teenager and injured? Both our new signings who aren't defensive midfielders and haven't adapted to the Klopp way of playing yet?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21365 on: Yesterday at 11:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 11:46:28 pm
Maybe we go back in for Thuram?

In all honesty I've always held the opinion that with the emergence of Bajcetic and Elliott last year, Klopp would just look to directly replace Keita and Ox which we have with Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, and an additional midfielder would only come in if one of Henderson, Fabinho, or Thiago left. Thought Henderson was the least likely but here we are. I can't see Klopp wanting to bring in a 4th midfielder on top of what we have already. That will be for next summer when Thiago leaves.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21366 on: Yesterday at 11:54:49 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 11:50:16 pm
Yeah it's daft, seems to be the go to argument for defending these moves now and assumes all rich people wanna give loads of money to family which I'm pretty sure is not always the case. Whole thing still feels too weird to be true and the language is a little odd "leaning towards" "serious consideration" etc. Wouldn't surprise me if we got another Orny banger tomorrow saying he's decided to stay.
Hendo earns £10 million a year plus sponsorships. He's set up his family several times over, people are just trying to justify their own greed vicariously.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21367 on: Yesterday at 11:55:19 pm »
lol i write a strong defence of Jordans skills and place in the team, go to the gym and by the time i get back he's about to accept a 700k a week offer. wtf.

No problem. 75 mill transfer fee. thanks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21368 on: Yesterday at 11:55:59 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 11:52:43 pm
Why is looking to earn more money from your hard work greed?

There is a massive over reaction to this news here. All summer we've been saying Hendo will be replacing Milner as a utility player used sparingly. If a team wanted to sign Milner last season would we have had this reaction? I wish the best if he chooses to go out on a high instead of being a bit part player. I just hope we reinvest the money properly.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21369 on: Yesterday at 11:57:44 pm »
Al Ettifaq are in Croatia for their training camp.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21370 on: Yesterday at 11:58:44 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 11:47:08 pm
I hate to say it, but the last two years really make you look at Henderson differently.

The eye test alone tells you that the physical decline since that groin surgery has been stark and the data backs it up. He was an absolute pressing monster, a nightmare to play against I'd imagine, but that's completely gone from his game. Was excellent in his prime.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21371 on: Today at 12:00:29 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 11:50:16 pm
Yeah it's daft, seems to be the go to argument for defending these moves now and assumes all rich people wanna give loads of money to family which I'm pretty sure is not always the case. Whole thing still feels too weird to be true and the language is a little odd "leaning towards" "serious consideration" etc. Wouldn't surprise me if we got another Orny banger tomorrow saying he's decided to stay.

Reckon that's exactly where this is heading to be honest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21372 on: Today at 12:00:42 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 11:52:43 pm
Why is looking to earn more money from your hard work greed?

There is a massive over reaction to this news here. All summer we've been saying Hendo will be replacing Milner as a utility player used sparingly. If a team wanted to sign Milner last season would we have had this reaction? I wish the best if he chooses to go out on a high instead of being a bit part player. I just hope we reinvest the money properly.

Him leaving Liverpool isn't the thing people are upset with.
Pissing all over everything he claimed to stand for and take Saudi Arabian blood money is.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #21373 on: Today at 12:04:31 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:33:41 pm
Orny saying we want Thiago to  see out this contract.  His contract is up next summer.

I've read Ornstein's latest article and Thiago isn't mentioned in it.
