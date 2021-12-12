What the fuck is the obsession with an already rich person "setting up their kids and grandkids for life"? God forbid Jordan Henderson's daughters or grandkids have to actually work to earn a living when they grow up, like the rest of us plebs. Like they don't already benefit from a level of privelege most of us couldn't even fathom. Wouldn't have taken many Liverpool fans as deeply understanding of/advocating for generational wealth, but here we are...As for "we'd all do it" from some on here, sorry, no we wouldn't. Then again I'd not be allowed to under risk of being stoned to death. Being able to sell your morals for cash is a privelege in itself.
Knowing that the next twelve months will surely be all she wrote for Henderson and Thiago's LFC careers, plus doubts now surrounding Fabinho, I'd like another midfielder on top of Lavia. Don't think it'll happen but looks like the midfield will end up trimmed when 3 in and 3 out made the most sense. Obviously JH leaving would make things more interesting in that regard.So yeah, no time to waste now Jorg! 2 more in ta x
does explain why alot of Thuram links popping up again and Kone for that matter, maybe us/club last to know
Oh come on 3 years max - hell make millions more in 10 different way safter retiring. Hes set for life. Its just greed.
He isnt first choice either.
Maybe we go back in for Thuram?
Yeah it's daft, seems to be the go to argument for defending these moves now and assumes all rich people wanna give loads of money to family which I'm pretty sure is not always the case. Whole thing still feels too weird to be true and the language is a little odd "leaning towards" "serious consideration" etc. Wouldn't surprise me if we got another Orny banger tomorrow saying he's decided to stay.
Why is looking to earn more money from your hard work greed?There is a massive over reaction to this news here. All summer we've been saying Hendo will be replacing Milner as a utility player used sparingly. If a team wanted to sign Milner last season would we have had this reaction? I wish the best if he chooses to go out on a high instead of being a bit part player. I just hope we reinvest the money properly.
I hate to say it, but the last two years really make you look at Henderson differently.
Orny saying we want Thiago to see out this contract. His contract is up next summer.
