Lot of "if" in that article, and no definitive declaration they've offered him that amount of money. Hopefully he tells them he has morals.
Games officially gone. If they pay him that much then we can demand a big fee (£30 million minimum)
He'd be an idiot to turn that sort of money down
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
I have my principles.... but if you don't like them I can get new ones
No chance. Saudi clubs pay big wages but not big fees. We won't haggle, we don't keep players against their will.
What? 700k?!?! Thats £36.4 million per year. Hed be mental to not take that. Liverpool should be negotiating a high transfer fee for him as well.
Everybody cool for Hendo to go then?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-12292819/DOMINIC-KING-Jordan-Henderson-goes-Saudi-Arabia-700-000-week-GAME-CHANGER.html
Are you?
I don't buy it to be honest.
He would also be a c*nt to accept it.
Nope, are you?
Dom King doesn't say Henderson wants to go or is going from what I can see
That's insane money. Cashing out with 100 million in he last 3 years of his career is something no sane person would turn down. I'd be okay either way. Would like him to stay one more season as losing both him and Millie creates a bit of a leadership vacuum which I am sure will get filled out quick enough but I want us to be in perfect state at the start of this season but if those numbers are anywhere close to being true then I cant see it being turned down.
John Cross in the express saying hes leaning towards staying due to his England place..
I'm fairly sure John Cross doesn't have the first idea what henderson is thinking
remarkable how fast so many ppl will believe stuff on the internet
They're all at it now mate, more will go there. It's heinous but none of us really know unless you're made that kind of offer surely. Do you think Bobby is a c*nt?
Yes. Any player that sells themselves to sportswashing is a c*nt. There are no exceptions.
Southgate would pick him regardless, it's not as though form matters to him, he picks his favourites.
This makes no sense, surely he is better playing every week in a league adding lots of stars, than sitting on the bench for us?**presuming Szobo hits the ground running.
of course not, maybe read some posts, youve been implying a lot today.
Southgate would still pick him I reckon. He picked Maguire all season despite him been benched, he has his clear and trusted favourites. So not sure how that fits into Hendos decision here.
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere clo
Page created in 0.033 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.65]