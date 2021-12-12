« previous next »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:14:50 pm
Lot of "if" in that article, and no definitive declaration they've offered him that amount of money.

Hopefully he tells them he has morals.
He'd be an idiot to turn that sort of money down
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:14:18 pm
Games officially gone.

If they pay him that much then we can demand a big fee (£30 million minimum)
£50m I reckon. I hear they are quite rich, thats nothing to them. No reason to not rinse them.
I have my principles.... but if you don't like them I can get new ones
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:14:18 pm
Games officially gone.

If they pay him that much then we can demand a big fee (£30 million minimum)
No chance. Saudi clubs pay big wages but not big fees. We won't haggle, we don't keep players against their will.
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:16:12 pm
He'd be an idiot to turn that sort of money down

He would also be a c*nt to accept it.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:16:47 pm
I have my principles.... but if you don't like them I can get new ones

If you don't like them then they'll cost you £110m over 3 years - tax free.
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 10:17:20 pm
No chance. Saudi clubs pay big wages but not big fees. We won't haggle, we don't keep players against their will.

Then we are fucking stupid.

Minimum you accept is £30 million.
Give the same deal to Thiago and lets keep our Captain

Dom King doesn't say Henderson wants to go or is going from what I can see
Quote from: S.Red please on Today at 10:11:10 pm
What? 700k?!?! Thats £36.4 million per year. Hed be mental to not take that. Liverpool should be negotiating a high transfer fee for him as well.
That's insane money. Cashing out with 100 million in he last 3 years of his career is something no sane person would turn down. I'd be okay either way. Would like him to stay one more season as losing both him and Millie creates a bit of a leadership vacuum which I am sure will get filled out quick enough but I want us to be in perfect state at the start of this season but if those numbers are anywhere close to being true then I cant see it being turned down.
John Cross in the express saying hes leaning towards staying due to his England place..

Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 10:15:35 pm
Everybody cool for Hendo to go then?

Are you?



We want more than Koudibaly cost (17m).

This could be a brilliant deal if we can get say £30m for him and clear 190k pw for 2 new signings.

Thats insane if true
I dont think hes going anywhere, King is just implying IF he went what a game changer itd be.

Hopefully Hendo keeps his morals strong and stays!
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 10:13:32 pm
I don't buy it to be honest.
me neither.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:17:47 pm
He would also be a c*nt to accept it.

They're all at it now mate, more will go there. It's heinous but none of us really know unless you're made that kind of offer surely. Do you think Bobby is a c*nt?
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 10:20:58 pm
Nope, are you?

of course not, maybe read some posts, youve been implying a lot today.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:19:17 pm
Dom King doesn't say Henderson wants to go or is going from what I can see

Thing is, hes clearly gonna have reduced playing time this season. Signing someone for 60m who plays in his position

Bit part player, or 700k a week. Fair fucks to him if he rejects it like.
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 10:19:35 pm
That's insane money. Cashing out with 100 million in he last 3 years of his career is something no sane person would turn down. I'd be okay either way. Would like him to stay one more season as losing both him and Millie creates a bit of a leadership vacuum which I am sure will get filled out quick enough but I want us to be in perfect state at the start of this season but if those numbers are anywhere close to being true then I cant see it being turned down.
100 million is more than he has earned in his whole career in total, even before taxes. Jesus
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:19:52 pm
John Cross in the express saying hes leaning towards staying due to his England place..


I'm fairly sure John Cross doesn't have the first idea what henderson is thinking
remarkable how fast so many ppl will believe stuff on the internet
Southgate would still pick him I reckon. He picked Maguire all season despite him been benched, he has his clear and trusted favourites.

So not sure how that fits into Hendos decision here.
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:23:12 pm
I'm fairly sure John Cross doesn't have the first idea what henderson is thinking
No, I dont agree. Hes very well conected, particularly with the England camp.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:19:52 pm
John Cross in the express saying hes leaning towards staying due to his England place..



This makes no sense, surely he is better playing every week in a league adding lots of stars, than sitting on the bench for us?*

*presuming Szobo hits the ground running.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:23:28 pm
remarkable how fast so many ppl will believe stuff on the internet
Yeah, the pictures of the newspapers are clearly fake.
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 10:21:29 pm
They're all at it now mate, more will go there. It's heinous but none of us really know unless you're made that kind of offer surely. Do you think Bobby is a c*nt?

Yes. Any player that sells themselves to sportswashing is a c*nt. There are no exceptions.
Southgate would pick him regardless, it's not as though form matters to him, he picks his favourites.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:25:43 pm
Yes. Any player that sells themselves to sportswashing is a c*nt. There are no exceptions.
Totally agree. These millionaires are able to make the decision based on morals, they dont have to go there for the money. Theyre just greedy c*nts.
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:25:58 pm
Southgate would pick him regardless, it's not as though form matters to him, he picks his favourites.
He picked him for Euro 2021 just after his 3 month layoff.
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 10:24:37 pm
This makes no sense, surely he is better playing every week in a league adding lots of stars, than sitting on the bench for us?*

*presuming Szobo hits the ground running.

but they arent yet in the grand scheme of things, its still going to be massively inferior.

as much as many dont want to hear it, Hendo will likely still play loads here this season. Even though Southgate was a cowardly prick for not making him captain, he knows how valued he is in that group. I imagine hed make the squad quite easily.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:21:50 pm
of course not, maybe read some posts, youve been implying a lot today.

Implying a lot, okay.  I may have said that there are plenty of posters who want Hendo out, seems I was correct eh?
Jordan Henderson on Messi money. What a world.

Still don't see it.
Just like Bobby, Hendo has earned the right to make his decision. He has given us wonderful 12 years, has lifted all the possible trophies as our captain, so I'd be fine with whatever decision he makes ...
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:24:09 pm
Southgate would still pick him I reckon. He picked Maguire all season despite him been benched, he has his clear and trusted favourites.

So not sure how that fits into Hendos decision here.

And it'll give him a nice excuse to go over there to check up on his progress (before people jump on my back, I don't want him to go, anywhere!).
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 10:24:37 pm
This makes no sense, surely he is better playing every week in a league adding lots of stars, than sitting on the bench for us?*

*presuming Szobo hits the ground running.
Lol it'll still have a lower standard than probably the 2nd Division. The Saudi's can throw billions at it like the Chinese did but they can't change the fact that it means nothing to any player other than a paycheque.
£700k a week is mad if he does not take that at 33, then he is the most loyal player we have ever had, he is rich alread but fk me thats like over 100m over three years madness
