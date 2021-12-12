What? 700k?!?! Thats £36.4 million per year. Hed be mental to not take that. Liverpool should be negotiating a high transfer fee for him as well.



That's insane money. Cashing out with 100 million in he last 3 years of his career is something no sane person would turn down. I'd be okay either way. Would like him to stay one more season as losing both him and Millie creates a bit of a leadership vacuum which I am sure will get filled out quick enough but I want us to be in perfect state at the start of this season but if those numbers are anywhere close to being true then I cant see it being turned down.