Inacio basically a Left footed Joe Gomez.

Schuurs doesnt even win 60% of his aerial duels in Serie A. was barely 50% at Ajax I wont think Liverpool looking at CBs who dont win aerial duels.



I like Schuurs. Not the greatest aerially perhaps but he has decent recovery pace and he reads the game well. I think we need defenders who have the ability to chase and cover counters because that is the most common way teams have gone at us as Joel/Virgil's lost a bit of that in the past year. Ibou and Joe are still very quick but Joe's been poor for a while now and his aerial judgement has always been pretty bad, given how often he gets caught under the flight of the ball. I wouldn't mind Schuurs coming in at all and I think he improves the overall quality we have.