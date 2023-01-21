« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21040 on: Today at 06:42:26 pm
Dont know if its been mentioned but is it Hendersons camp leaking to the local journos?
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21041 on: Today at 06:42:51 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:39:41 pm
the deal would be subject to a medical no?

Did you even read the question? Because I covered that in the analogy.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21042 on: Today at 06:45:42 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 06:39:44 pm
Milner was 37. Hendo is 33. His minutes will reduce, but not to the extent you think.
He had 2k PL minutes last season. Milner was at 913. Would say Henderson probably ends around 1000ish PL.
Early on would likely see him but would think assuming everybody healthy and up to speed he what 5th choice maybe 6th at the advanced two roles behind Mac Allister, Jones, Thiago, Dom, possibly Elliott too. He behind Fabinho at the 6 and probably ahead of Bajcetic for now.
Milner at age 32(18-19(Season fabinho and Naby started at Liverpool) started 19 games with 1789 minutes the next season at age 33 dropped to 9 starts and 937 minutes
StevoHimself

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21043 on: Today at 06:46:49 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:23:58 pm
Is Schuurs a better option than Inacio?

Don't know much about Schuurs, but I was given the impression that Inacio was the perfect profile for us.
McSquared

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21044 on: Today at 06:49:37 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:42:34 pm
I would say that preinjury Fowler was just a far better footballer than Hendo.

Fowler was scoring 30+ goals a season in his late teens early twenties.

Hendo has clearly had a better career at Liverpool but as a player Fowler was levels above Hendo for me.

100%. Fowler is the better footballer no doubt about it and was a joy to watch. Hendos played his part in other ways more than fowler has for sure
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21045 on: Today at 06:49:51 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 06:46:49 pm
Don't know much about Schuurs, but I was given the impression that Inacio was the perfect profile for us.
Inacio basically a Left footed Joe Gomez.
Schuurs doesnt even win 60% of his aerial duels in Serie A. was barely 50% at Ajax I wont think Liverpool looking at CBs who dont win aerial duels.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21046 on: Today at 07:03:49 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:49:51 pm
Inacio basically a Left footed Joe Gomez.
Schuurs doesnt even win 60% of his aerial duels in Serie A. was barely 50% at Ajax I wont think Liverpool looking at CBs who dont win aerial duels.
Don't know if I like the sound of a left footed Joe Gomez, the right footed version has been dreadful in the last couple of seasons.
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21047 on: Today at 07:10:27 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:49:51 pm
Inacio basically a Left footed Joe Gomez.
Schuurs doesnt even win 60% of his aerial duels in Serie A. was barely 50% at Ajax I wont think Liverpool looking at CBs who dont win aerial duels.

I like Schuurs. Not the greatest aerially perhaps but he has decent recovery pace and he reads the game well. I think we need defenders who have the ability to chase and cover counters because that is the most common way teams have gone at us as Joel/Virgil's lost a bit of that in the past year. Ibou and Joe are still very quick but Joe's been poor for a while now and his aerial judgement has always been pretty bad, given how often he gets caught under the flight of the ball. I wouldn't mind Schuurs coming in at all and I think he improves the overall quality we have.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21048 on: Today at 07:10:53 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 06:42:51 pm
Did you even read the question? Because I covered that in the analogy.

was it in bold?
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21049 on: Today at 07:13:07 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:46:37 pm
The Euros next year is the problem for him though.

Otherwise from a financial perspective its good for him and its not bad for the club to be brutally honest.

We need to get younger and we have some challenging enough contracts for some older players.

I am not sure 100% he would get in the Euro's Squad especially now Trent has moved to midfield for the England team, it will be Rice , Trent , Bellingham as 1st choice i would think
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21050 on: Today at 07:13:44 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:03:49 pm
Don't know if I like the sound of a left footed Joe Gomez, the right footed version has been dreadful in the last couple of seasons.

At his best Joe was a brilliant centre back
Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21051 on: Today at 07:14:31 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 06:42:26 pm
Dont know if its been mentioned but is it Hendersons camp leaking to the local journos?

Don't think so Hendos agent is Neil Fewings who generally uses Danny Murphy who is rubbishing the story.

If I was being really cynical then I would say it may well be the club using the local journalists to put the ball in Hendos court.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21052 on: Today at 07:18:26 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:03:49 pm
Don't know if I like the sound of a left footed Joe Gomez, the right footed version has been dreadful in the last couple of seasons.
Left footed Gomez fits very well next to Konate. I mean Gomez is an elite passer at CB but not good in the air. Him and Virgil together still the best defensive pairing stats wise.
Would prefer if possible to have 2 Cbs who are dominate in the air.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21053 on: Today at 07:20:08 pm

If Henderson does stay cant wait for James Pearce to claim its like a new signing for Klopp
StevoHimself

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21054 on: Today at 07:21:51 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:49:51 pm
Inacio basically a Left footed Joe Gomez.
Schuurs doesnt even win 60% of his aerial duels in Serie A. was barely 50% at Ajax I wont think Liverpool looking at CBs who dont win aerial duels.

Ajax to Torino was a weird career move for someone being bigged up as the next De Ligt.
Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21055 on: Today at 07:22:26 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:18:26 pm
Left footed Gomez fits very well next to Konate. I mean Gomez is an elite passer at CB but not good in the air. Him and Virgil together still the best defensive pairing stats wise.
Would prefer if possible to have 2 Cbs who are dominate in the air.

Yeah I would say that the young LCB we bring in is likely to be the VVD replacement eventually. So needs to be good aerially.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21056 on: Today at 07:23:03 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 07:10:27 pm
I like Schuurs. Not the greatest aerially perhaps but he has decent recovery pace and he reads the game well. I think we need defenders who have the ability to chase and cover counters because that is the most common way teams have gone at us as Joel/Virgil's lost a bit of that in the past year. Ibou and Joe are still very quick but Joe's been poor for a while now and his aerial judgement has always been pretty bad, given how often he gets caught under the flight of the ball. I wouldn't mind Schuurs coming in at all and I think he improves the overall quality we have.
Right sided player can play on the left but it seems like Liverpool is going after a Left footed CB type. Also need to be able to pass to play for Liverpool at the CB and need some who can be a primary passer of the 2 long term with Konate. Basically the Left footed CB coming in I think more of a long term partners for KOnate then anything else.
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21057 on: Today at 07:23:22 pm
Is Colwill quick enough to play in a Klopp back line?
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21058 on: Today at 07:24:31 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:13:44 pm
At his best Joe was a brilliant centre back
When was he last any good?, 2020?
the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21059 on: Today at 07:25:30 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:49:51 pm
Inacio basically a Left footed Joe Gomez.
Schuurs doesnt even win 60% of his aerial duels in Serie A. was barely 50% at Ajax I wont think Liverpool looking at CBs who dont win aerial duels.
Pre-injury Joe was a cracking CB, so if that's the case, I'm on-board.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #21060 on: Today at 07:29:46 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:22:26 pm
Yeah I would say that the young LCB we bring in is likely to be the VVD replacement eventually. So needs to be good aerially.
KOnate Elite aerially. Virgil is also Elite aerially.
Probably can be livable if they more in to 60-70 range where it above average if they can do the passing at Matip or Gomez level. If they under that or cant project to get over 60% it probably more an issue. 70% with Matip/Gomez Level passing there  a reason Colwill very highly rated.
Virgil-Gomez best stat wise CB pairing still and Gomez career is 55.58% but  Klopp would replace him with Matip, LOvren or Konate vs very physical strikers(probably looking to avoid this)

