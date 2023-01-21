Milner was 37. Hendo is 33. His minutes will reduce, but not to the extent you think.
He had 2k PL minutes last season. Milner was at 913. Would say Henderson probably ends around 1000ish PL.
Early on would likely see him but would think assuming everybody healthy and up to speed he what 5th choice maybe 6th at the advanced two roles behind Mac Allister, Jones, Thiago, Dom, possibly Elliott too. He behind Fabinho at the 6 and probably ahead of Bajcetic for now.
Milner at age 32(18-19(Season fabinho and Naby started at Liverpool) started 19 games with 1789 minutes the next season at age 33 dropped to 9 starts and 937 minutes