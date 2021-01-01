« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Schmidt
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 02:58:59 pm
Means nothing that.

When we sign Lavia or another midfielder and Jones gets back. Hendo will find himself on the bench more often than not. The Saudis will increase their offer to him and he will more than likely leave.

If he stays it will be really for the Euros but quick conversion with Southgate will put his mind to rest on that front.

That's an awful lot of conjecture posted as fact.
duvva 💅
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 02:58:59 pm
Means nothing that.

When we sign Lavia or another midfielder and Jones gets back. Hendo will find himself on the bench more often than not. The Saudis will increase their offer to him and he will more than likely leave.

If he stays it will be really for the Euros but quick conversion with Southgate will put his mind to rest on that front.
What means nothing is everything you just wrote
JerseyKloppite
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 02:58:59 pm
Means nothing that.

When we sign Lavia or another midfielder and Jones gets back. Hendo will find himself on the bench more often than not. The Saudis will increase their offer to him and he will more than likely leave.

If he stays it will be really for the Euros but quick conversion with Southgate will put his mind to rest on that front.

This is very speculative for something being set out as factual.

Of course it might happen, but then it might not.
jepovic
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 01:56:52 pm
I agree with Gerrard because well he's Gerrard but Hendo is a massive legend who isn't appreciated the way he should be. He has won everything with this Club and needs to have some respect put next to his name.
Fowler is a level.above Henderson for me, regardless of what happens with SA. He was such an iconic player.
Of course Henderson is a great player as well
Barefoot Doctor
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:42:52 pm
When is Colwill due back to speak with Pochettino?

Hopefully we know soon if he will push for a move or not as we need to move on to somebody else if it wont happen.

Monday. Think they fly out on tour the same day.

Really interesting to see local journos now talking about Colwill as the top CB target...
Draex
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:10:39 pm
Monday. Think they fly out on tour the same day.

Really interesting to see local journos now talking about Colwill as the top CB target...

Something has defo shifted* on that one.
Agent99
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 02:58:59 pm
Means nothing that.

When we sign Lavia or another midfielder and Jones gets back. Hendo will find himself on the bench more often than not. The Saudis will increase their offer to him and he will more than likely leave.

If he stays it will be really for the Euros but quick conversion with Southgate will put his mind to rest on that front.
Part of me hopes he leaves just so we don't have to put up with you being a snide twat about our Captain every chance you get. You're a fucking bellend Fordy.
duvva 💅
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:12:38 pm
Something has defo shited on that one.
???

ScottScott
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 03:05:29 pm
Fowler is a level.above Henderson for me, regardless of what happens with SA. He was such an iconic player.
Of course Henderson is a great player as well

Is he bollocks. I know you've qualified it with "for me" but I'm sorry, it's absolutely insane to put Fowler above Henderson. 13 years service, captained us to winning the league for the 1st time in 30 years, lifted every trophy you'd ever want to lift

Fowler was a fantastic player and is a legend as well
Draex
Aldo1988
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 03:14:49 pm
Is he bollocks. I know you've qualified it with "for me" but I'm sorry, it's absolutely insane to put Fowler above Henderson. 13 years service, captained us to winning the league for the 1st time in 30 years, lifted every trophy you'd ever want to lift

Fowler was a fantastic player and is a legend as well

It's because Hendo's not a scouser.
Nobby Reserve
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:12:58 pm
Jordan Henderson is continuing to attract attention from Saudi Arabia, including Steven Gerrards Al-Ettifaq, as interest in the Liverpool captain intensifies.

Henderson, 33, has not been the subject of a formal bid as yet and it is unlikely one would be made unless he was to indicate he was willing to leave Anfield after 12-years at the club.


I'd rather him stay full stop. He's been a great ambassador as club captain and can take the Milner role. It's up to him , though, and he may want to play a lot more football than he believes he will get over the next couple of years here.
Max_powers
Even with these signings Hendo probably starts 30 games next season. Even if he gets displaced from starting XI, we have cups and Europa League to give enough minutes for 6-7 midfielders.

Plus there will be injuries or situations where his experience will be valuable. These are all big ifs anyway. There is a chance that some of these new players take a few months to get used to the system.
Samie
Lavia not in Southampton's team for friendly with Benfica.
Jookie
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 03:25:16 pm
It's because Hendo's not a scouser.

This definitely plays a role. As does the fact that Fowler emerged at a point when there were very few bright things associated with thatLiverpool team. He stood out because most of the others were so poor.

Henderson plays in a team full of stars. Full of players who contributed to multiple trophy wins. Hes not scoring goals. Hes not the star player. However it shouldnt be underestimated what Hendersons contribution was to that team.

Hes at least equal to Fowler in standing. Im also a Scouser and was a STH throughout Fowlers time at Liverpool. I saw his brilliance in those 3-4 seasons.
Aldo1988
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:33:32 pm
This definitely plays a role. As does the fact that Fowler emerged at a point when there were very few bright things associated with thatLiverpool team. He stood out because most of the others were so poor.

Henderson plays in a team full of stars. Full of players who contributed to multiple trophy wins. Hes not scoring goals. Hes not the star player. However it shouldnt be underestimated what Hendersons contribution was to that team.

Hes at least equal to Fowler in standing. Im also a Scouser and was a STH throughout Fowlers time at Liverpool. I saw his brilliance in those 3-4 seasons.

There's also the fact that he came through the youth system.
Caston
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:33:26 pm
Lavia not in Southampton's team for friendly with Benfica.

He's on bench according to this?

Jookie
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:33:26 pm
Lavia not in Southampton's team for friendly with Benfica.

Im focused on Liverpool news. In terms of Lavia, what are the reports and noises from Arsenal/Chelsea perspective? Is it viewed as Liverpool being favourites? Or do those clubs fans have a sense of optimism about getting Lavia?
Jookie
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 03:35:21 pm
There's also the fact that he came through the youth system.

There was a massive buzz around Fowler before he broke into the 1st team (same with Owen).

Given there was no social media and more limited mainstream media, most of that came via word of mouth and via people who watched the reserves.

If you heard a youth player was ripping it up in the reserves then you knew they were good (though cant remember buzz about McManaman or Gerrard being as big)
Coolie High
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 03:14:49 pm
Is he bollocks. I know you've qualified it with "for me" but I'm sorry, it's absolutely insane to put Fowler above Henderson. 13 years service, captained us to winning the league for the 1st time in 30 years, lifted every trophy you'd ever want to lift

Fowler was a fantastic player and is a legend as well

Its not insane at all.
Coolie High
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:33:32 pm
This definitely plays a role. As does the fact that Fowler emerged at a point when there were very few bright things associated with thatLiverpool team. He stood out because most of the others were so poor.

Henderson plays in a team full of stars. Full of players who contributed to multiple trophy wins. Hes not scoring goals. Hes not the star player. However it shouldnt be underestimated what Hendersons contribution was to that team.

Hes at least equal to Fowler in standing. Im also a Scouser and was a STH throughout Fowlers time at Liverpool. I saw his brilliance in those 3-4 seasons.

He stood out also because he was one of the best teen footballers in the history of the game, Fowler had 3 seasons from 18-22 scoring 30+ goals for us, thats a remarkable feat for a player in their prime let alone a 19-20 year old.
Al 666
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 03:25:16 pm
It's because Hendo's not a scouser.

I would say that preinjury Fowler was just a far better footballer than Hendo.

Fowler was scoring 30+ goals a season in his late teens early twenties.

Hendo has clearly had a better career at Liverpool but as a player Fowler was levels above Hendo for me.
Coolie High
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:42:34 pm
I would say that preinjury Fowler was just a far better footballer than Hendo.

Fowler was scoring 30+ goals a season in his late teens early twenties.

Hendo has clearly had a better career at Liverpool but as a player Fowler was levels above Hendo for me.

Agreed.
mikey_LFC
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 03:14:49 pm
Is he bollocks. I know you've qualified it with "for me" but I'm sorry, it's absolutely insane to put Fowler above Henderson. 13 years service, captained us to winning the league for the 1st time in 30 years, lifted every trophy you'd ever want to lift

Fowler was a fantastic player and is a legend as well

Fowler was a better player, a goal scorer, the star player and a local lad, so it's not insane, but Henderson certainly has been a part of greater peaks. They're both legends, leave it at that. I could see how this could be argued either way, just not sure why it would be.
tubby
Fowler was the better player but he'd already started to level off a bit before the injuries.  Henderson also plays in a way stronger PL.
spider-neil
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:33:26 pm
Lavia not in Southampton's team for friendly with Benfica.

Theyd be mad to risk him. Kones chances of a move came undone with his injury.
Andy82lfc
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:33:26 pm
Lavia not in Southampton's team for friendly with Benfica.

Neither is Mbappe.... interesting.
Machae
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 03:46:45 pm
Theyd be mad to risk him. Kones chances of a move came undone with his injury.

I reckon Kone wasn't serious or our interest waned. We wouldn't pass up on a player for a minor injury
stewy17
There seems to be loads of speculation on here and on podcasts that we're going to sell or need to sell one of Thiago, Henderson or Fabinho but I just don't see it.

Granted, one of them might ask to leave which will change Klopp's approach but we've just lost three "senior" midfielders in Ox, Keita and Milner and in Milner we've lost one of Klopp's main men from a leadership perspective. Whether people want the remaining lads replaced or not I think it'd be very much against Klopp's approach to do so and I think it'd be madness from a dressing-room & squad perspective.

At the moment I think the midfield options look fairly well balanced. We've got the old guard of Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho, the new signings to put pressure on them in Mac Allister and Szoboszlai and then Curtis Jones emerging as a real premier league footballer. Add Elliott and Bajcetic to supplement (though hopefully Elliott will be more part of front 3 backup), and I think we're in good nick and I think that's how Jurgen and his team will see it. Of course we'd all like a number 6 in but I don't see us putting £50m on it after already spending what we've spent on the midfield.

I think if we're going to do anything more then it'll be Colwill, otherwise I think we're probs done - much to everyone's anger and chagrin.
MD1990
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:54:01 pm
There seems to be loads of speculation on here and on podcasts that we're going to sell or need to sell one of Thiago, Henderson or Fabinho but I just don't see it.

Granted, one of them might ask to leave which will change Klopp's approach but we've just lost three "senior" midfielders in Ox, Keita and Milner and in Milner we've lost one of Klopp's main men from a leadership perspective. Whether people want the remaining lads replaced or not I think it'd be very much against Klopp's approach to do so and I think it'd be madness from a dressing-room & squad perspective.

At the moment I think the midfield options look fairly well balanced. We've got the old guard of Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho, the new signings to put pressure on them in Mac Allister and Szoboszlai and then Curtis Jones emerging as a real premier league footballer. Add Elliott and Bajcetic to supplement (though hopefully Elliott will be more part of front 3 backup), and I think we're in good nick and I think that's how Jurgen and his team will see it. Of course we'd all like a number 6 in but I don't see us putting £50m on it after already spending what we've spent on the midfield.

I think if we're going to do anything more then it'll be Colwill, otherwise I think we're probs done - much to everyone's anger and chagrin.
It is 600k a week on players past their peak.
Ideally we need to sell one to get in another younger player.
We cant let every midfield player leave on a free.

But i think our midfield options are good although Fabinho as a #6 is a bit worrying.
I do think Jones could be good in that role
jillcwhomever
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:01:40 pm
That's an awful lot of conjecture posted as fact.

The Hendo haters will continue to hate. It was always the same.
67CherryRed
Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:35:29 pm
He's on bench according to this?


But according to that they've also brought back the manager they sacked in the summer
Hazell
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:01:40 pm
That's an awful lot of conjecture posted as fact.

Good old Fordy :P
Haggis36
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 04:03:47 pm
But according to that they've also brought back the manager they sacked in the summer

He's playing, just came on at half time for them.
stewy17
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:58:03 pm
It is 600k a week on players past their peak.
Ideally we need to sell one to get in another younger player.
We cant let every midfield player leave on a free.

But i think our midfield options are good although Fabinho as a #6 is a bit worrying.
I do think Jones could be good in that role

I understand the thinking behind it, but I don't see the club doing it.
PoetryInMotion
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:42:20 pm
He stood out also because he was one of the best teen footballers in the history of the game, Fowler had 3 seasons from 18-22 scoring 30+ goals for us, thats a remarkable feat for a player in their prime let alone a 19-20 year old.

He was a great player, but he couldn't follow it up for a number of seasons for a player of his talent should have, for various reasons.

On that note, I'd say Hendo has made more of his career, done bigger things for us, and in bigger stages as well. And all this, I'm talking just about the player, there are even greater things to be said about him as captain.
Al 666
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 04:12:53 pm
He was a great player, but he couldn't follow it up for a number of seasons for a player of his talent should have, for various reasons.

On that note, I'd say Hendo has made more of his career, done bigger things for us, and in bigger stages as well. And all this, I'm talking just about the player, there are even greater things to be said about him as captain.

Fowler ruptured his ACL in 98. That is why posters have said preinjury.
PoetryInMotion
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:18:46 pm
Fowler ruptured his ACL in 98. That is why posters have said preinjury.

That is why I mentioned for 'various reasons'. Read a post properly before you chip in with unasked education.
Number 7
Never saw any scenario where Hendo would leave. Regardless of the offer. Of course, everyone would think about it. If some company came to me and offered me a job with huge wages tax-free I'd think about it too. You'd be foolish not to. But thinking about it, and actually accepting it are two different things.

I think Thiago is more likely to not be a Liverpool player by the end of this window than Hendo is.
PoetryInMotion
Btw, I would say both Fowler and Henderson are underrated in football in general.
