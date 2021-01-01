There seems to be loads of speculation on here and on podcasts that we're going to sell or need to sell one of Thiago, Henderson or Fabinho but I just don't see it.



Granted, one of them might ask to leave which will change Klopp's approach but we've just lost three "senior" midfielders in Ox, Keita and Milner and in Milner we've lost one of Klopp's main men from a leadership perspective. Whether people want the remaining lads replaced or not I think it'd be very much against Klopp's approach to do so and I think it'd be madness from a dressing-room & squad perspective.



At the moment I think the midfield options look fairly well balanced. We've got the old guard of Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho, the new signings to put pressure on them in Mac Allister and Szoboszlai and then Curtis Jones emerging as a real premier league footballer. Add Elliott and Bajcetic to supplement (though hopefully Elliott will be more part of front 3 backup), and I think we're in good nick and I think that's how Jurgen and his team will see it. Of course we'd all like a number 6 in but I don't see us putting £50m on it after already spending what we've spent on the midfield.



I think if we're going to do anything more then it'll be Colwill, otherwise I think we're probs done - much to everyone's anger and chagrin.