Hendo is at the pinnacle of his career, captain of the best club in the world.



Hendo loves Klopp



Klopp loves Hendo



The Kop loves Hendo



Hendo loves the Kop



LFC are undergoing a really exciting transition, bringing in some terrific players in the past 12 months, with more possibly to soon follow



.... tell me again why he'd want to leave? oh, money? right .....



The bolded bit though...This summer really does feel like the end of a story and the beginning of a new one. That new one may take some time to take off properly.What if it's an accepted thing within the club that this rebuild means that while we'll likely do better next season, any realistic idea of challenging City and for the CL comes the season AFTER.Henderson may be under no illusions that by 2024/25, he's likely to be on the fringes by then, if he stays at all. So it might make little difference career wise, if he leaves now or later. However the opportunity to triple his wages before retirement, may not be there again.Now that is all my own thoughts but perfectly plausible.