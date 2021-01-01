« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

-HH-

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20920 on: Today at 02:15:05 pm
I don't want Henderson to leave at all and if he had to I wouldn't want it to be to Saudi. I also don't think agreeing a new contract at this stage would make any sense from the club's point of view.

Feels like I'm not going to be overly thrilled with any outcome in this scenario.
Titi Camara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20921 on: Today at 02:15:54 pm
Don't be making accusatory and inflammatory claims on these boards if you are unwilling or unable to back up them up. Cheers
tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20922 on: Today at 02:15:57 pm
I can't believe this is all just a play for a contract extension, there's no way it would happen, Henderson has no leverage.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20923 on: Today at 02:17:02 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:10:05 pm
Saw £10m mentioned but he's probably on high wages as well so a replacement like Lavia would cost considerably less in that regard.

Pretty low for someone with 2 years left on his contract
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20924 on: Today at 02:17:32 pm
Henderson will want to be a starter. We just paid £60m for a player, up front! for a 22 year old entering his peak years. He knows he won't be first choice. Then you have Harvey Elliott who will need to play. Maybe Klopp has told him he's taking the Milner role and maybe he's just not keen on it.
Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20925 on: Today at 02:19:02 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:15:57 pm
I can't believe this is all just a play for a contract extension, there's no way it would happen, Henderson has no leverage.

He's in great shape?  Seriously though, I doubt it's a play for a contract extension.
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20926 on: Today at 02:19:40 pm
Hendo is at the pinnacle of his career, captain of the best club in the world.

Hendo loves Klopp

Klopp loves Hendo

The Kop loves Hendo

Hendo loves the Kop

LFC are undergoing a really exciting transition, bringing in some terrific players in the past 12 months, with more possibly to soon follow

.... tell me again why he'd want to leave?  oh, money?  right .....
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20927 on: Today at 02:20:34 pm
I reckon Henderson and Klopp had a difficult conversation yesterday, with Henderson being told he won't be beginning the season as a starter.

I don't mind him leaving in a sporting sense, but if this is true it's not going to be a good look for him going there given his previous comments on LGBTQ+ rights. At least most others that have gone there can claim to be ignorant to it all, but not him.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20928 on: Today at 02:20:56 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:19:40 pm
Hendo is at the pinnacle of his career, captain of the best club in the world.

Hendo loves Klopp

Klopp loves Hendo

The Kop loves Hendo

Hendo loves the Kop

LFC are undergoing a really exciting transition, bringing in some terrific players in the past 12 months, with more possibly to soon follow

.... tell me again why he'd want to leave?  oh, money?  right .....

Money and Gerrard. The only two reasons.
No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20929 on: Today at 02:21:56 pm
Quote
I reckon Henderson and Klopp had a difficult conversation yesterday, with Henderson being told he won't be beginning the season as a starter.
He wouldn't need to be told. He's not a fool. We're buying midfielders, he had a pretty shit season and he's worked hard in his break because he could see the writing on the wall. Suddenly, he has an alternative to fighting for his place against people he needs to encourage and support as captain. What's holding him back? Sentiment, England considerations, and perhaps reservations about the regime.
Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20930 on: Today at 02:22:21 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:20:56 pm
Money and Gerrard. The only two reasons.

Why Gerrard he is a nobody in management terms ?
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20931 on: Today at 02:22:58 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:14:39 pm

[Drago] If he leaves, he leaves. [/Drago]

 ;D


Basically, I'd keep him to do the milner role but he should not be a regular in terms of starting and he should come on for 15 minutes here and there. So if he want's to go, let him go. Wish it wern't Saudi like but no one is turning down their money.
DonkeyWan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20932 on: Today at 02:23:58 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:12:58 pm
Jordan Henderson is continuing to attract attention from Saudi Arabia, including Steven Gerrards Al-Ettifaq, as interest in the Liverpool captain intensifies.

Henderson, 33, has not been the subject of a formal bid as yet and it is unlikely one would be made unless he was to indicate he was willing to leave Anfield after 12-years at the club.
Ta muchly
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20933 on: Today at 02:24:57 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:17:32 pm
Henderson will want to be a starter. We just paid £60m for a player, up front! for a 22 year old entering his peak years. He knows he won't be first choice. Then you have Harvey Elliott who will need to play. Maybe Klopp has told him he's taking the Milner role and maybe he's just not keen on it.

I doubt Klopp would be telling anyone they won't play often regardless of form, and I doubt Henderson would give up and move on after one poor season. He'll also likely want to keep his England place and that's unlikely while playing in the middle east.

Seems like a nothing story put out by the other side more than anything.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20934 on: Today at 02:25:39 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:12:37 pm
Our leadership group consists of:

Hendo
Virgil
Alisson
Robbo
Trent
Mo

So we wouldn't miss any "leader" if Hendo goes.

I may be wrong but isn't Szoboszlai Hungary captain as well?
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20935 on: Today at 02:26:30 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:25:39 pm
I may be wrong but isn't Szoboszlai Hungary captain as well?

Yes he is mate.

Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20936 on: Today at 02:27:28 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 11:54:00 am
Didn't his agent say he was unhappy a couple of years ago to get that new bumper contract?

Why would someone be unhappy to get a bumper contract???
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20937 on: Today at 02:28:09 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 02:22:21 pm
Why Gerrard he is a nobody in management terms ?

He's one of his mates and old captain. Will be a big factor.
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20938 on: Today at 02:28:55 pm
Ben Jacobs
@JacobsBen
Exclusive: Jordan Henderson will NOT join Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq.

Understand Henderson is focused on Liverpool despite the interest and feels staying at Anfield is also best for his Euro 2024 chances
jillcwhomever

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20939 on: Today at 02:29:07 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:51:38 am
Henderson will be offered massive money. I think he'll stay one more year and go next summer which probably makes the most sense all round. We'll get a bit of cash, he'll stay one more year etc.

Nobody going to Saudi make any sodding sense, thanks to Gerrard accepting this job they will be bombarding us and forever using this club as a way of buying their right into the sporting world.
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20940 on: Today at 02:30:51 pm
Bit sceptical about him getting minutes at Euro 2024 with all due respect. He wasn't a starter in the 2021 tournament and he'll be three years older by then, didn't go into the World Cup as a starter either, plus he probably won't be in our best midfield next season.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20941 on: Today at 02:30:59 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:26:30 pm
Yes he is mate.

Someone else with leadership qualities then
Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20942 on: Today at 02:31:20 pm
In other transfer news....

Tottenham have a clear run at signing Wolfsburgs £30m-rated Micky van de Ven after fellow suitor Liverpool ended their chase. Explaining why, it was revealed Reds chiefs harbour concerns over the Dutchmans physical robustness if moving to the rougher and tougher Premier League. (Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung)

The physical robustness bit is interesting if true, sounds like we don't want another Agger.
Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20943 on: Today at 02:31:53 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:28:55 pm
Ben Jacobs
@JacobsBen
Exclusive: Jordan Henderson will NOT join Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq.

Understand Henderson is focused on Liverpool despite the interest and feels staying at Anfield is also best for his Euro 2024 chances

Ben Jacobs has really become front and centre with news this summer!
DonkeyWan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20944 on: Today at 02:32:18 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:30:34 pm
Most of these super rich people would sell their own grandmothers, if they were offerend enough cash!
If you were super rich why would you need to sell your granny? Surely you are more likely to sell her if  you are super poor?
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20945 on: Today at 02:32:41 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:17:02 pm
Pretty low for someone with 2 years left on his contract

I just saw it mentioned on here to be fair, no idea if it's true or not. Looks like it's not happening anyway given Ben Jacobs' tweet above.
Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20946 on: Today at 02:33:32 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:32:18 pm
If you were super rich why would you need to sell your granny? Surely you are more likely to sell her if  you are super poor?

If it's the mrs granny then I'm selling her either way to be honest.
xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20947 on: Today at 02:33:48 pm
if theres one of our players saudi should poach it should be thiago

world class and would be rather cheapish since contract is ending. pretty sure the pace of saudi league would suit him and lengthen his sporting career
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20948 on: Today at 02:33:52 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:25:39 pm
I may be wrong but isn't Szoboszlai Hungary captain as well?

Looks like we've got our very own Luke Shaw.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20949 on: Today at 02:35:41 pm
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 01:19:27 pm
His numbers would probably look better if not for the ACL injury - missed 7+ months spanning 2 seasons.  Unless you are signing him dirt cheap or on a free, outlaying any kind of investment on him is a huge risk given some players never fully recover from such injuries.  I don't think we're in the business of gambling, otherwise we would have just said "fuk it" on Fekir and not doing that in hindsight looks the right decision.  Chiesa would have to recapture the form that he first showed us at Juve and at the EUROS before I believe we would look seriously at signing him.  I suspect Juve want rid and are using their sources in the media to tout his availability without openly advertising they wish to sell.

Signing a player from Italy still recovering from a long term injury, what could go wrong?
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20950 on: Today at 02:38:10 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:33:48 pm
if theres one of our players saudi should poach it should be thiago

world class and would be rather cheapish since contract is ending. pretty sure the pace of saudi league would suit him and lengthen his sporting career
He's probably the only one I would consider selling, but only if we have to. I thought we'd be able to put £50m to signing another midfielder, but it may not be the case. I also don't think we need to 'make room' for a new midfielder considering Thiago will leave next summer, Henderson and Fabinho have unclear long-term futures and Elliott/Bajcetic are young and have room to develop.

It would be a shame for him to go to Saudi. Lots of these players still have a lot to give in Europe. Firmino could have been great at a team like Roma, for example. Having said that, not many teams outside of the PL seem to have much money at the moment.
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20951 on: Today at 02:38:27 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:27:16 pm
And no tax.

So essentially 3 times his current take home pay.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20952 on: Today at 02:40:17 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:33:48 pm
if theres one of our players saudi should poach it should be thiago

world class and would be rather cheapish since contract is ending. pretty sure the pace of saudi league would suit him and lengthen his sporting career

Thiago always struck me as a pure footballing man. I can't imagine him being interested in going - but obviously who knows!
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20953 on: Today at 02:41:11 pm
Would rather Henderson go than Thiago.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20954 on: Today at 02:42:52 pm
When is Colwill due back to speak with Pochettino?

Hopefully we know soon if he will push for a move or not as we need to move on to somebody else if it wont happen.
DonkeyWan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20955 on: Today at 02:43:32 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 02:33:32 pm
If it's the mrs granny then I'm selling her either way to be honest.
I just have an image in my head of all these frustrated Saudis desperately trying to buy grannies outside the job centre, before going 'fuck it, let's try a few rich geezers instead'.
buttersstotch

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20956 on: Today at 02:47:18 pm
Cant see Henderson going, he will want to play in the Euros although Im sure hes the subject of interest with clubs knowing our situation. But I also think itd really good PR from Hendersons camp to drum up the interest, they did similar with the contract situation a few years ago.

Also leaves us very buggered with the HG quota too.
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20957 on: Today at 02:49:47 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:19:40 pm
Hendo is at the pinnacle of his career, captain of the best club in the world.

Hendo loves Klopp

Klopp loves Hendo

The Kop loves Hendo

Hendo loves the Kop

LFC are undergoing a really exciting transition, bringing in some terrific players in the past 12 months, with more possibly to soon follow

.... tell me again why he'd want to leave?  oh, money?  right .....

The bolded bit though...

This summer really does feel like the end of a story and the beginning of a new one. That new one may take some time to take off properly.
What if it's an accepted thing within the club that this rebuild means that while we'll likely do better next season, any realistic idea of challenging City and for the CL comes the season AFTER.

Henderson may be under no illusions that by 2024/25, he's likely to be on the fringes by then, if he stays at all. So it might make little difference career wise, if he leaves now or later. However the opportunity to triple his wages before retirement, may not be there again.

Now that is all my own thoughts but perfectly plausible.
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20958 on: Today at 02:54:51 pm
Hendo dropping the biggest bait of the week! Buff bait!
