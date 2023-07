Luiz Henrique



Anyone heard about rumours of Luiz Henrique 22 Betis, apparently Klopp interested, seen as a back up for Salah £26m



Federico Chiesa



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Fali Ramadani, Chiesa's agent, has been exploring a potential move to the Premier League for his client.

Both Liverpool and Newcastle United "would accelerate" their interest in the Italian winger but must sell players first.



Perhaps the only reason why Liverpool might want to add Chiesa to their squad is as cover for Salah but even then, the Italian is a left-winger.

Then there's the matter of his form over the last two years. Since bagging 15 goals and 11 assists in 2020/21, the 25-year-old has mustered just four goals in each of his last two seasons.

It's not the sort of form that inspires confidence much less reason to bolster Liverpool's ranks. He earns €178,000/week (£150k/wk) which is vastly more than the Reds would likely pay a squad player.

The report notes that Mohamed Salah, who is the subject of great desire from Saudi clubs, would be "one of the first on Jurgen Klopp's list" to sell.



His numbers would probably look better if not for the ACL injury - missed 7+ months spanning 2 seasons. Unless you are signing him dirt cheap or on a free, outlaying any kind of investment on him is a huge risk given some players never fully recover from such injuries. I don't think we're in the business of gambling, otherwise we would have just said "fuk it" on Fekir and not doing that in hindsight looks the right decision. Chiesa would have to recapture the form that he first showed us at Juve and at the EUROS before I believe we would look seriously at signing him. I suspect Juve want rid and are using their sources in the media to tout his availability without openly advertising they wish to sell.