Can't see that one happening even if it has come up a couple of times. I think he still has a place this season and looks to have come back in good shape, think he has something to prove after an underwhelming couple of years on a personal scale. I think he'll see out these next two years and retire here to be honest. Maybe not so much something to prove because he's been so big for us but he should really be aiming to contribute more than he has since the title win.



I know he's a legend and all that but I think he really has to perform this season. People talk about him providing a more Milner like role throughout the squad but he just doesn't have the same versatility and usefulness that Milner provided in his later years. If he struggles again this season he should be moved on in a year and replaced because it'll be on top of a couple of years that have been as I noted earlier, underwhelming. Hope he does stay though.