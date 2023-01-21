« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20720 on: Today at 10:34:28 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:40:37 am
Nothing dooms are season - weve got too much talent for that but its 4 years since they were the best defence in the world since then two of their knees exploded and theyre significantly older 
I get the midfield press argument and obviously that will make a big difference but going into next season with the same 6 and same back line that was so wretched last season isnt an option

The problem with hoping the press solves all our issues is that the players who press have to have them confidence that whoever plays the 6 role has the athleticism to back them up when they press. The midfield three have to have absolute trust in each other and press as a unit. You then have the added problem that Trents role is more complex and he now need to either press or drop in as a full back.

For me the sooner we get in a 6 and centre back and can get everyone working together on the training pitch the better. Bring in players too late and it can become more hassle than it is worth.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20721 on: Today at 10:39:11 am »
Quote from: deadsetred on Today at 10:32:23 am
What makes most sense to me is that we likely only have enough $$ for one of Lavia and Colwill, with the later being the priority. We're waiting to see on whether Colwill is possible - if not we'll move pretty quickly for Lavia. Other variable is whether Henderson ends up going, which could open the door to both Lavia and Colwill coming in.

Could be, but I think the likeliest scenario on Lavia is that we just want to bring the price down. We don't absolutely need him for the start of pre-season (although it would be nice) as he won't be earmarked to start immediately.

I reckon the non-homegrown stuff plays into things too. We have one non-homegrown slot left, and you'd expect that the alternatives to Lavia and Colwill are both non-homegrown. If we can make Colwill work, then we have more leverage to look elsewhere from Lavia. If we can't, then we'll be getting a non-homegrown CB which boxes us in on Lavia, unless we sell another midfielder which doesn't seem to be something we actively want to do.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20722 on: Today at 11:03:24 am »
Quote from: deadsetred on Today at 10:32:23 am
What makes most sense to me is that we likely only have enough $$ for one of Lavia and Colwill, with the later being the priority. We're waiting to see on whether Colwill is possible - if not we'll move pretty quickly for Lavia. Other variable is whether Henderson ends up going, which could open the door to both Lavia and Colwill coming in.
FFS Henderson is not going anywhere this summer, as much as some of you might try and wish it into existence, its not happening
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20723 on: Today at 11:07:53 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:03:24 am
FFS Henderson is not going anywhere this summer, as much as some of you might try and wish it into existence, its not happening

100% the guy is ripped to fuck and just came 3rd on the lactate test. He is a massive part of this squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20724 on: Today at 11:12:16 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:07:53 am
100% the guy is ripped to fuck and just came 3rd on the lactate test. He is a massive part of this squad.
Ive loved the footage Ive seen of them all back in training, some extra steely determined looks about some of them.
Its like they know last season wasnt good enough and theyre dead set on putting that straight this season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20725 on: Today at 11:16:16 am »
I think Henderson stays and the lactate test is great to measure fitness for pre-season but I don't think it has any bearing on things really.  Just because players can run all day it doesn't necessarily translate to effectiveness on the pitch, where lots of short, quick sprints are needed.

Milner I'm sure can still run and run forever but his reaction time and speed over 5-10 yards was noticeably slower over the past few years and meant he got to the ball/man later than he wanted to.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20726 on: Today at 11:22:54 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:07:53 am
100% the guy is ripped to fuck and just came 3rd on the lactate test. He is a massive part of this squad.

I also think Henderson still believes he has an international career with the Euros on next year. Moving to KSA would be the end of that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20727 on: Today at 11:24:12 am »
Telepgraph reporting that Henderson is considering a move to Saudi.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20728 on: Today at 11:25:55 am »
Bascombe with the bad news. If he wants to go then let him but make it £100m.

Looking forward to the hate for JH now.....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20729 on: Today at 11:27:50 am »
I would be really shocked if Henderson does go down that route.  Just can't see it with him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20730 on: Today at 11:28:05 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:12:16 am
Ive loved the footage Ive seen of them all back in training, some extra steely determined looks about some of them.
Its like they know last season wasnt good enough and theyre dead set on putting that straight this season

Yes I thought the same, none of the arrogance of last summer's videos, just a subtle undertone of a side who are meaning business.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20731 on: Today at 11:28:16 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20732 on: Today at 11:28:47 am »
Bascombe isnt a good source. No chance he leaves
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20733 on: Today at 11:29:05 am »
It's not the worst PR to have it known you have a big Saudi offer and turn it down to remain at Liverpool...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20734 on: Today at 11:32:54 am »
I would be speechless if JH went to Saudi. It'd be another nail in the coffin of football for me - the idea of it makes me feel ill.  I just can't see it

He looked in good form and really fit on the training video. Reckon he's got one more big campaign in him. Need him in this transition too, off the pitch especially. We need lads that set the tone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20735 on: Today at 11:34:41 am »
Zero percent chance Henderson spent the summer getting in the best shape of his career to go and semi-retire in Saudi Arabia. I don't even think he'd be interested in going there when his Liverpool contract expires, to be honest - maybe naive, but I just don't think he's that sort of player.

Newspaper fodder.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20736 on: Today at 11:34:48 am »
I seriously hope he doesn't go to Saudi - but even assuming he's not considering moving its easy to see that there could be a gap between his expectation of playing time and the likely reality
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20737 on: Today at 11:35:29 am »
Can't see that one happening even if it has come up a couple of times. I think he still has a place this season and looks to have come back in good shape, think he has something to prove after an underwhelming couple of years on a personal scale. I think he'll see out these next two years and retire here to be honest. Maybe not so much something to prove because he's been so big for us but he should really be aiming to contribute more than he has since the title win.

I know he's a legend and all that but I think he really has to perform this season. People talk about him providing a more Milner like role throughout the squad but he just doesn't have the same versatility and usefulness that Milner provided in his later years. If he struggles again this season he should be moved on in a year and replaced because it'll be on top of a couple of years that have been as I noted earlier, underwhelming. Hope he does stay though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20738 on: Today at 11:36:00 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:03:24 am
FFS Henderson is not going anywhere this summer, as much as some of you might try and wish it into existence, its not happening

Did I say I wished it? I don't actually, Id prefer him to stay at least another year. I don't think it's that outlandish to think the club is open to letting one of the older midfielders go, or that Henderson himself wouldn't be looking for more playing time. In which case, the need and means for bringing another mid in changes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20739 on: Today at 11:36:46 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:17:32 am
We also have Sepp van den Berg, if he's fit for any of pre-season. If we don't find the right signing, maybe this is the season he makes a bid for fifth central defender. He seems to have the tools in theory.

I like that idea,of course Jurgen and the coaches have a better idea if he's likely to be ready.

I acknowledge there's an incredibly high bar to get in the team now which sounds about right too considering the competition we have in PL and Europe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20740 on: Today at 11:36:49 am »
by the way some of you are really weird about your assumed correlation between 8 packs and on pitch performance
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20741 on: Today at 11:37:17 am »
Really hope he doesn't go, he's got abs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20742 on: Today at 11:40:45 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:37:17 am
Really hope he doesn't go, he's got abs.

I think Saudi have anti-locking brakes too so he might go
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20743 on: Today at 11:42:13 am »
Bascombe said we need to sell to buy now.

Now Bascombe reporting this. I don't believe it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20744 on: Today at 11:42:29 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:03:24 am
FFS Henderson is not going anywhere this summer, as much as some of you might try and wish it into existence, its not happening
Yep, starting to get a pain in my hole with this talk

It aint happening, its not a bad thing by any stretch
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20745 on: Today at 11:45:32 am »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 09:07:31 am
2 of those CBs are extremely injury prone and the other 2 are now slightly injury prone. In my view not signing another CB this summer would be very negligent from us.

As it stands Gomez is our only real RB alternative as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20746 on: Today at 11:45:36 am »
This would be very surprising but also indicate a certain ruthlessness our side which would be refreshing. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20747 on: Today at 11:45:45 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:36:49 am
by the way some of you are really weird about your assumed correlation between 8 packs and on pitch performance

I blame Rocky III - he looks like Apollo Creed has been making him sprint up and down a beach wearing yellow shorts in a montage for his whole holidays. Eye of the tiger etc.

He'll be floating his trademark curled cross to the back post from the edge of the box like it's 2019 again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20748 on: Today at 11:47:46 am »
Quote from: deadsetred on Today at 11:36:00 am
Did I say I wished it? I don't actually, Id prefer him to stay at least another year. I don't think it's that outlandish to think the club is open to letting one of the older midfielders go, or that Henderson himself wouldn't be looking for more playing time. In which case, the need and means for bringing another mid in changes.
No but it keeps getting mentioned, why mention it if its not happening and you dont want it to. He clearly knows hes in a fight for his place and has come back ready to do just that, which can only benefit us. He doesnt want to go anywhere this summer, he wants more Hendo shuffles and thats it
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20749 on: Today at 11:47:57 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:34:48 am
I seriously hope he doesn't go to Saudi - but even assuming he's not considering moving its easy to see that there could be a gap between his expectation of playing time and the likely reality

I really hope that Klopp has had this difficult conversation with Henderson. For all the criticism that the likes of van Djik and Fabinho got last season, I actually thought that Henderson was our weakest link. The physical decline over the last 2 years has been quite stark. I don't think he'll leave this summer, and he could play a valuable support role to a new emerging midfield setup.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20750 on: Today at 11:48:16 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:22:54 am
I also think Henderson still believes he has an international career with the Euros on next year. Moving to KSA would be the end of that.
Maguire and Phillips still get picked and they don't play any football, I don't think a move would change anything for Southgate, he trusts him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20751 on: Today at 11:50:10 am »
I do think there might come a point before the end of his contract where he might fancy going elsewhere. I know a lot of people have him pencilled in as taking the Milner role but I'm not convinced Henderson will feel the same - he strikes me as someone who'll still think he should be playing regularly and who will be pissed off if he doesn't. Depending on what happens this season I could see him agitating for a move next summer if he feels he isn't getting enough gametime.

The cynic in me wonders if that's not what this is actually about... a media briefing of multiple journalists who aren't reporting just on transfer interest, but seemingly have insight into Henderson's thinking? Hmm.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20752 on: Today at 11:51:12 am »
I would've said the same thing about lots of guys who have ended up going to Saudi. Since Gerrard went, I wouldn't put it past anyone. Agree it's highly unlikely but I also doubt the club itself wouldn't be looking to cash in on this Saudi cash cow.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20753 on: Today at 11:51:26 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:36:49 am
by the way some of you are really weird about your assumed correlation between 8 packs and on pitch performance
Its not just that though, I think well see a bunch of players very determined to put everything right that was wrong about last year. I still have faith in everyone of them and dont want to see any of them leave yet until theyve had chance to do so.

It wont work out for some but theyve all earned their chance to put things right
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20754 on: Today at 11:51:38 am »
Henderson will be offered massive money. I think he'll stay one more year and go next summer which probably makes the most sense all round. We'll get a bit of cash, he'll stay one more year etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20755 on: Today at 11:51:39 am »
Bascombe talks turd. Even if this is true, Bascombe still talks turd. Now and forever, Bascombe talks turd.

On his gravestone will be the inscription: "Chris Bascombe. He talked turd."
