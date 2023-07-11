Luiz Henrique



Anyone heard about rumours of Luiz Henrique 22 Betis, apparently Klopp interested, seen as a back up for Salah £26m



Federico Chiesa



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Fali Ramadani, Chiesa's agent, has been exploring a potential move to the Premier League for his client.

Both Liverpool and Newcastle United "would accelerate" their interest in the Italian winger but must sell players first.



Perhaps the only reason why Liverpool might want to add Chiesa to their squad is as cover for Salah but even then, the Italian is a left-winger.

Then there's the matter of his form over the last two years. Since bagging 15 goals and 11 assists in 2020/21, the 25-year-old has mustered just four goals in each of his last two seasons.

It's not the sort of form that inspires confidence much less reason to bolster Liverpool's ranks. He earns 178,000/week (£150k/wk) which is vastly more than the Reds would likely pay a squad player.

The report notes that Mohamed Salah, who is the subject of great desire from Saudi clubs, would be "one of the first on Jurgen Klopp's list" to sell.



Thiago



There is already interest in signing the 32-year-old - and talks have seemingly been held. That's because according to a report from Fanatik via The Daily Mail, Galatasaray are eager to try and seal a deal for Thiago and have already held talks over a potential transfer for the Spaniard. It appears that the European giants have even tabled an offer for the midfielder already - one that is thought to be "good" - and that they have sent one of their key figures to visit Liverpool in order to try and push through a move.



Ibrahim Adel



Chelsea and Newcastle United have reportedly entered the race to sign Egyptian winger Ibrahim Adel. Fellow countryman Mohamed Salah, who has played alongside Adel for the Egypt national team, was so impressed by the 22-year-old's talents that he is said to have requested for Jurgen Klopp to make a move for the player.

Speaking to the Talking Transfers podcast, Bailey said: "Were told on this one that Chelseas interest is to send him to Strasbourg as well, Ibrahim Adel, hes a player we have spoken about before, Mo Salah recommended him to Liverpool.

He is one of the best young players in African football. He has been for a little while, he plays for Pyramids in Egypt, Mo Salah does like him and he recommended him to Liverpool.



Perr Schurr



Perr Schuurs is reportedly keen on joining Liverpool, leaving the Reds in a better position than other suitors like Crystal Palace and West Ham United.

According to a report by Tuttosport, as relayed by Sport Witness, Perr Schuurs will prefer to join Liverpool when he leaves Torino. That leaves the Merseyside club in a better position to land the 23-year-old than Crystal Palace and West Ham United. Meanwhile, the Granata will demand 40 million to part ways with the centre-back.

