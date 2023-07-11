« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
The Athletic has an article on Colwill's future today (written by their Chelsea reporter). Basically, says Liverpool are keen on taking him to Anfield and that Chelsea face an uphill battle to convince him his future lies at Stamford Bridge. Two years left on his deal, and an option for a third year which would be triggered if he plays a certain amount of games.

He joins up with Chelsea on 17 July for their pre-season tour and will have talks with Pochettino. Feels like he's not been wanted in the past, with Chelsea trying hard for Gvardiol (who plays same position) and then getting Koulibaly and Badiashile. Also felt poorly treated by Tuchel apparently. Also says that while Chelsea can obviously force him to stay even if he wants to leave, they're aware it risks his value dropping and ends by saying that they need to convince him to sign an extension.

https://theathletic.com/4679003/2023/07/11/chelsea-colwill-contract-mount/?source=emp_shared_article

I can see why Colwill would be interested in moving to LFC, apart from being a childhood LFC supporter. Our recent change of system has us playing 3 at the back, so Colwill would probably start all of our Europa League, League Cup and FA Cup games (up to 27 games possible) at the left of the back 3, and even start some Premier League games at the same position, when Robertson is rested or not available. In our new setup, Colwill will practically consume all of Tsimikas' playing time, and some of Robertson's and Van Dijk's. Considering that Virgil is 32, and Robbo is 29, Colwill's playing time will only increase in the near future ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 06:59:28 pm
So
Van De Ven - Reports in Wolfsburg we discussed him & don't think he is ready for us,Aerial stats are awful
Colwill - Nearly impossible to sign
Guehi - Too expensive
Inacio - Release clause but doesnt seem  are interested
Bastoni - Italian & will probably stay at Inter
Hincapie - Out for 3 months probably a bit small as well

Not really too many obvious signings for a left footed CB.
More so than another midfielder it is critical we get another CB. Ideally left footed but if not just another good CB.
I am not too sure on who will get as an LCB

Per Schuurs?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
rOB-RAWK" border="0


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Rumours are going around Leeds have bid £8 million for Nat Phillips.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Rumours are going around Leeds have bid £8 million for Nat Phillips.

If true, we will probably accept that, maybe with some add-ons in the case Leeds get promoted ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Rumours are going around Leeds have bid £8 million for Nat Phillips.

Few sources say 8.5 million with addons. A bit lower than we could have got for him if we had pulled the trigger a season before or so but he does need to move to start his career. Has never disappointed when we put him so I think he can probably do a job for a lower half premier league club too but leeds isnt bad for a next step.

We do need to start taking some of these offers though because we pushed back on Ox/Naby etc. For too long and it doesnt help in the long term.

We do need to start taking some of these offers though because we pushed back on Ox/Naby etc. For too long and it doesnt help in the long term.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
If Phillips goes does that mean we are deffo getting a new defender or was he too peripheral in terms of squad, That would leave us with Konate - VVD - Gomes - Matip senior CB with Matip as Konate understudy & VVD with Gomes as his understudy thats looks abit like a injury waiting to happen list if it was me a would want a RCB (Perr Schurr) and a LCB (Levi Colwill) if we do get two we could play all CB in def with either Perr Schurr or Levi Colwill doing the Trent move to middle in Attack move t Defence when defending and keep Trent in midfield maybe ( kinda like City with four CB's ) would also mean we dont need the etra mid s Trent would technically be plaing deep lying playmaker , the only other two we have is Robbo and Tsimi and niether can really be called CB's if we do continue with the 3 CB's then Tsimi and/or Robbo kinda left on the sidelines.

Also there is no way Matip or Gomes can play the Trent role
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
If Phillips goes does that mean we are deffo getting a new defender or was he too peripheral in terms of squad, That would leave us with Konate - VVD - Gomes - Matip  senior CB with Matip as  Konate understudy  & VVD with Gomes as his understudy  thats looks abit like a injury waiting to happen list if it was me a would want a RCB (Perr Schurr) and a LCB (Levi Colwill) if we do get two we could play all CB in def with either Perr Schurr or Levi Colwill doing the Trent move to middle in Attack move t Defence when defending and keep Trent in midfield maybe  ( kinda like City with four CB's ) would also mean we dont need the etra mid s Trent would technically be plaing deep lying playmaker ,  the only other two we have is Robbo and Tsimi and niether can really be called CB's if we do continue with the 3 CB's then Tsimi and/or Robbo kinda left on the sidelines.

Also there is no way Matip or Gomes can play the Trent role

I dont think we actively need to replace Nat. It just opens a space for a young lad to stake claim for the 5th choice center half. Quansah will need to do a lot in the training camp to be that player because he is still very law and his technique isnt the best, at least not yet. Another loan move might help him, especially to a more possession style team.
Right now, I dont know where the next incoming would be until we see someone leave. By numbers we look okay right now, if maybe a little shy on some quality in depth.
Right now, I dont know where the next incoming would be until we see someone leave. By numbers we look okay right now, if maybe a little shy on some quality in depth.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
If Phillips goes does that mean we are deffo getting a new defender or was he too peripheral in terms of squad, That would leave us with Konate - VVD - Gomes - Matip  senior CB with Matip as  Konate understudy  & VVD with Gomes as his understudy  thats looks abit like a injury waiting to happen list if it was me a would want a RCB (Perr Schurr) and a LCB (Levi Colwill) if we do get two we could play all CB in def with either Perr Schurr or Levi Colwill doing the Trent move to middle in Attack move t Defence when defending and keep Trent in midfield maybe  ( kinda like City with four CB's ) would also mean we dont need the etra mid s Trent would technically be plaing deep lying playmaker ,  the only other two we have is Robbo and Tsimi and niether can really be called CB's if we do continue with the 3 CB's then Tsimi and/or Robbo kinda left on the sidelines.

Also there is no way Matip or Gomes can play the Trent role

A bit left field but perhaps Thiago can do that role if he is willing. He is the only other player in the squad that can match Trent's range and quality in passing and creativity.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Luiz Henrique

Anyone heard about rumours of Luiz Henrique 22 Betis, apparently Klopp interested, seen as a back up for Salah £26m

( Fichajes, Nacional)

Federico Chiesa

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Fali Ramadani, Chiesa's agent, has been exploring a potential move to the Premier League for his client.
Both Liverpool and Newcastle United "would accelerate" their interest in the Italian winger but must sell players first.

Perhaps the only reason why Liverpool might want to add Chiesa to their squad is as cover for Salah but even then, the Italian is a left-winger.
Then there's the matter of his form over the last two years. Since bagging 15 goals and 11 assists in 2020/21, the 25-year-old has mustered just four goals in each of his last two seasons.
It's not the sort of form that inspires confidence much less reason to bolster Liverpool's ranks. He earns 178,000/week (£150k/wk) which is vastly more than the Reds would likely pay a squad player.
The report notes that Mohamed Salah, who is the subject of great desire from Saudi clubs, would be "one of the first on Jurgen Klopp's list" to sell.

Thiago

There is already interest in signing the 32-year-old - and talks have seemingly been held. That's because according to a report from Fanatik via The Daily Mail, Galatasaray are eager to try and seal a deal for Thiago and have already held talks over a potential transfer for the Spaniard. It appears that the European giants have even tabled an offer for the midfielder already - one that is thought to be "good" - and that they have sent one of their key figures to visit Liverpool in order to try and push through a move.

(Daily Mail, Fanatik)

Ibrahim Adel

Chelsea and Newcastle United have reportedly entered the race to sign Egyptian winger Ibrahim Adel. Fellow countryman Mohamed Salah, who has played alongside Adel for the Egypt national team, was so impressed by the 22-year-old's talents that he is said to have requested for Jurgen Klopp to make a move for the player.
Speaking to the Talking Transfers podcast, Bailey said: "Were told on this one that Chelseas interest is to send him to Strasbourg as well, Ibrahim Adel, hes a player we have spoken about before, Mo Salah recommended him to Liverpool.
He is one of the best young players in African football. He has been for a little while, he plays for Pyramids in Egypt, Mo Salah does like him and he recommended him to Liverpool.

Perr Schurr

Perr Schuurs is reportedly keen on joining Liverpool, leaving the Reds in a better position than other suitors like Crystal Palace and West Ham United.
According to a report by Tuttosport, as relayed by Sport Witness, Perr Schuurs will prefer to join Liverpool when he leaves Torino. That leaves the Merseyside club in a better position to land the 23-year-old than Crystal Palace and West Ham United. Meanwhile, the Granata will demand 40 million to part ways with the centre-back.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
A bit left field but perhaps Thiago can do that role if he is willing. He is the only other player in the squad that can match Trent's range and quality in passing and creativity.
I expect Thiago, Jones or Mac Allister to do the role when Trent out. One FB then stays deeper other plays more as a wingback. So Like Gomez at RB and Robertson/Tsimikas bombing down he flank. Winger plays in the half space then.
