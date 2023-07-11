If Phillips goes does that mean we are deffo getting a new defender or was he too peripheral in terms of squad, That would leave us with Konate - VVD - Gomes - Matip senior CB with Matip as Konate understudy & VVD with Gomes as his understudy thats looks abit like a injury waiting to happen list if it was me a would want a RCB (Perr Schurr) and a LCB (Levi Colwill) if we do get two we could play all CB in def with either Perr Schurr or Levi Colwill doing the Trent move to middle in Attack move t Defence when defending and keep Trent in midfield maybe ( kinda like City with four CB's ) would also mean we dont need the etra mid s Trent would technically be plaing deep lying playmaker , the only other two we have is Robbo and Tsimi and niether can really be called CB's if we do continue with the 3 CB's then Tsimi and/or Robbo kinda left on the sidelines.



Also there is no way Matip or Gomes can play the Trent role