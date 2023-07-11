The Athletic has an article on Colwill's future today (written by their Chelsea reporter). Basically, says Liverpool are keen on taking him to Anfield and that Chelsea face an uphill battle to convince him his future lies at Stamford Bridge. Two years left on his deal, and an option for a third year which would be triggered if he plays a certain amount of games.



He joins up with Chelsea on 17 July for their pre-season tour and will have talks with Pochettino. Feels like he's not been wanted in the past, with Chelsea trying hard for Gvardiol (who plays same position) and then getting Koulibaly and Badiashile. Also felt poorly treated by Tuchel apparently. Also says that while Chelsea can obviously force him to stay even if he wants to leave, they're aware it risks his value dropping and ends by saying that they need to convince him to sign an extension.



https://theathletic.com/4679003/2023/07/11/chelsea-colwill-contract-mount/?source=emp_shared_article



I can see why Colwill would be interested in moving to LFC, apart from being a childhood LFC supporter. Our recent change of system has us playing 3 at the back, so Colwill would probably start all of our Europa League, League Cup and FA Cup games (up to 27 games possible) at the left of the back 3, and even start some Premier League games at the same position, when Robertson is rested or not available. In our new setup, Colwill will practically consume all of Tsimikas' playing time, and some of Robertson's and Van Dijk's. Considering that Virgil is 32, and Robbo is 29, Colwill's playing time will only increase in the near future ...