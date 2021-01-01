no argument there but my guess is the club won't be taking advantage of him, he is very well thought of, for good reason.



as for BHA, like everyone else, I have no clue what they offered apart from rumours of course. do you know (emphasis - know) the details of what was discussed?



Think you already know the answer to thatHe doesn't know. No one does. People tend to hear a few rumours, create a plausibe sounding (to them) narrative from them, egged on by others, and then a week later forget they'd made it up and treat it as established fact forevermore.(This is a general observation, by the way, not restricted to any one person or even to football fans)No one really knows what's happening with Nat, but just based on the characters of Klopp and Nat and the way the club act I doubt he has been prevented from moving somewhere that we was keen to go to just because offers weren't high enough. If he really wanted to go to a club that was making an offer, Klopp would have let him go, even if the final price was below our valuation.If a move hasn't happened it's probably because he's content to stay rather than take any offers that have been made (if any have been made for certain)