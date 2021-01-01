« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 512 513 514 515 516 [517]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 728282 times)

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,973
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20640 on: Today at 07:31:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:31:20 pm
Shut up fool, Jk knows I might be a dickhead but I'm not a DICKHEAD.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:32:01 pm
wanna bet?

Steel Cage - No Holds Barred match - now!

Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,601
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20641 on: Today at 07:33:29 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 07:20:54 pm
I'll give it 2 hours before Kotchap to Liverpool starts trending on Twitter.

Can we get Matheus Nunes trending on there, just for the meltdown it would cause.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,994
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20642 on: Today at 07:34:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:25:41 pm
no argument there but my guess is the club won't be taking advantage of him, he is very well thought of, for good reason.

as for BHA, like everyone else, I have no clue what they offered apart from rumours of course.  do you know (emphasis - know) the details of what was discussed?
Think you already know the answer to that ;)

He doesn't know. No one does. People tend to hear a few rumours, create a plausibe sounding (to them) narrative from them, egged on by others, and then a week later forget they'd made it up and treat it as established fact forevermore.

(This is a general observation, by the way, not restricted to any one person or even to football fans)

No one really knows what's happening with Nat, but just based on the characters of Klopp and Nat and the way the club act I doubt he has been prevented from moving somewhere that we was keen to go to just because offers weren't high enough. If he really wanted to go to a club that was making an offer, Klopp would have let him go, even if the final price was below our valuation.

If a move hasn't happened it's probably because he's content to stay rather than take any offers that have been made (if any have been made for certain)
« Last Edit: Today at 07:37:01 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,453
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20643 on: Today at 07:41:50 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 06:18:51 pm
I appreciate you're being light hearted but can we wind in telling people to fuck off? Not everyone who posts on RAWK can be expected to know others' posting styles etc and it comes across as needlessly aggressive.
Yeah Fuck Off Samie :)
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,986
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20644 on: Today at 07:48:52 pm »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,399
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20645 on: Today at 07:50:25 pm »
:lmao

John Merrickness!  :lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20646 on: Today at 07:54:43 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 07:15:59 pm
3pm kick off mid-week because it was a public holiday in France. Wild times.
Really??

The qualifiers were like friendly games for the most part because we usually faced teams we were better than. Standard Liege made it tough the season after that though.
Logged

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,840
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20647 on: Today at 07:55:24 pm »
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,453
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20648 on: Today at 07:59:57 pm »
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,316
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20649 on: Today at 08:01:03 pm »
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,102
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20650 on: Today at 08:01:52 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:54:43 pm
Really??

The qualifiers were like friendly games for the most part because we usually faced teams we were better than. Standard Liege made it tough the season after that though.

Well, 16:30 local time, so 15:30 UK/Ireland time. 15 August, Feast of the Assumption.

That Standard Liege team was very good for a qualifier tie: Dante, Fellaini, Stephen Defour, Axel Witsel all went on to have really good careers.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:04:48 pm by lamonti »
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,276
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20651 on: Today at 08:02:32 pm »
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,973
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20652 on: Today at 08:09:09 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:48:52 pm
fhfghfhfggg" border="0

hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhaahahhahaahaha

END THREAD!
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,397
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20653 on: Today at 08:10:33 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:48:52 pm
fhfghfhfggg" border="0

There's something so wrong but so right with this. :lmao
Logged

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,227
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20654 on: Today at 08:27:25 pm »
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,973
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20655 on: Today at 08:27:59 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:10:33 pm
There's something so wrong but so right with this. :lmao

I have to say I'm surprised that Capon didn't make the radar points into a penis shape. figured that was a gimme.



(technically I suppose it could be two dickheads)
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,633
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20656 on: Today at 08:30:14 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:48:52 pm
fhfghfhfggg" border="0

Well I have to say this is quality analysis, and no doubt accurate
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,113
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20657 on: Today at 08:30:58 pm »
Fair do's to that dickface Cappy. That's a good one.   ;D
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,986
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20658 on: Today at 08:36:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:30:58 pm
Fair do's to that dickface Cappy. That's a good one.   ;D
;D

You know we all loves ya Samantha. Youre the RAWK pet everyones fond of. Like the school hamster no one wants to take home at half term cos it shits everywhere xx
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,397
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20659 on: Today at 08:37:57 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:36:01 pm
;D

You know we all loves ya Samantha. Youre the RAWK pet everyones fond of. Like the school hamster no one wants to take home at half term cos it shits everywhere xx

Plus you know replaceable when you leave the top open and it gets caught behind a drawer or something...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 512 513 514 515 516 [517]   Go Up
« previous next »
 