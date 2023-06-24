Playing Allison, Salah in the group stages would be beyond stupid.
We need them to be fit and firing in the PL and use this opportunity of playing in the Europa to test out in real competition some of the fringe players.
Kelleher, Bradley, Bajcetic or Lavia, Hendo, Jones, Doak, Nunez should all be getting lots of minutes in europa group stages. I personally don't want to see Allison, VVD, Robbo, Trent, Fab, Alexis, Dom, Salah, Diaz touch a blade of grass for us in the group stages. Unless we're in a matchday 6 situation where we need a win to qualify.