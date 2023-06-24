So if we get Lavia, we are basically stating that the DM does not to be improved right away, right? As I understand Lavia, he is promising and can become something really special, but he is not of a level yet. Consequently, he will not really improve our squad any substantively this season, but one for the future?



Is that fair? I have not seen a lot of Lavia, but when I have seen him he impressed me for being so young, but he was also very raw and made a lot of mistakes as well, showing that he is not ready yet.



