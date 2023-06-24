« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20560 on: Today at 01:17:35 pm »
So if we get Lavia, we are basically stating that the DM does not to be improved right away, right? As I understand Lavia, he is promising and can become something really special, but he is not of a level yet. Consequently, he will not really improve our squad any substantively this season, but one for the future?

Is that fair? I have not seen a lot of Lavia, but when I have seen him he impressed me for being so young, but he was also very raw and made a lot of mistakes as well, showing that he is not ready yet.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20561 on: Today at 01:18:16 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:07:44 pm
Or hes just a decoy or backup, like Thuram was.
Szobo came out of nowhere, why wouldnt the next signing be similar.
People here talking as if Colwill is the only possible CB available, which is nonsense

Maguire?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20562 on: Today at 01:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 12:26:59 pm
Interesting. But what makes people think he will be a starter for us ahaed of VVD and Konate? And if he doesnt then hes not gonna feel very valued.

I think youll realise we pretty much play a back 3 nowadays. Robbo isnt suited to this new system and colwill seems perfect for that left centre back spot. Also VVD is 32 now so his minutes will need managed
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20563 on: Today at 01:25:45 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:07:44 pm
Or hes just a decoy or backup, like Thuram was.
Szobo came out of nowhere, why wouldnt the next signing be similar.
People here talking as if Colwill is the only possible CB available, which is nonsense

This I agree with. We seem to be using this tactic more and more. Must admit was funny when ended up with Milan Baros and Nic Anelka same day. As well as Kirklnad and Dudek ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20564 on: Today at 01:29:39 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:21:51 am
Pick him over Salah. Further developing young talent is literally the only benefit of being in the early rounds of the Europa.
That is never going to happen. You might not value the Europa but it still has a guaranteed place in the CL for the winners and it would be nice to have a Cup to lift at the end of the season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20565 on: Today at 01:31:01 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 01:29:39 pm
That is never going to happen. You might not value the Europa but it still has a guaranteed place in the CL for the winners and it would be nice to have a Cup to lift at the end of the season.

I do value the Europa and I'm ticked on for the ACS next season. But there's no logic to using Salah against teams we can beat without him.

There are also two opportunities to register your squad - one for the groups and one for the knockouts when we're more likely to need better players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20566 on: Today at 01:31:50 pm »
Quote from: fenre on Today at 01:17:35 pm
So if we get Lavia, we are basically stating that the DM does not to be improved right away, right? As I understand Lavia, he is promising and can become something really special, but he is not of a level yet. Consequently, he will not really improve our squad any substantively this season, but one for the future?

Is that fair? I have not seen a lot of Lavia, but when I have seen him he impressed me for being so young, but he was also very raw and made a lot of mistakes as well, showing that he is not ready yet.



TBF if the window shut and Liverpool had brought in Colwill + Lavia along with General Zod and MacAllister, I would consider it to be a truly excellent window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20567 on: Today at 01:34:46 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 01:29:39 pm
That is never going to happen. You might not value the Europa but it still has a guaranteed place in the CL for the winners and it would be nice to have a Cup to lift at the end of the season.
Dont think you understood how the competition works.

For the group stages we dont need to register the likes of Salah or Ali for example. Leave them at home.
Register Doak, Clark and some other up and coming kids

Knock out stages then register the likes of Salah and Al.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20568 on: Today at 01:38:19 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:53:48 pm
Have we even touched that yet? Still thought we were spending the Coutinho money.
no, though Barca still owe us 10m, (72 if counting interest)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20569 on: Today at 01:38:30 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 01:34:46 pm
Dont think you understood how the competition works.

For the group stages we dont need to register the likes of Salah or Ali for example. Leave them at home.
Register Doak, Clark and some other up and coming kids

Knock out stages then register the likes of Salah and Al.
I dont think you understand how it works.
Alisson & Salah are on big money we are registering them for Europe.
Kids are very inexperienced.
Maybe at the end of the group stage they can play a few mins but we do actually need to play first team players in it.

We can rest Van Dijk,Salah & Allisson for a few away trips most likely but they will play games of course
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20570 on: Today at 01:53:11 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 01:34:46 pm
Dont think you understood how the competition works.

For the group stages we dont need to register the likes of Salah or Ali for example. Leave them at home.
Register Doak, Clark and some other up and coming kids

Knock out stages then register the likes of Salah and Al.
Thanks for the condescension. I don't think you know how Klopp works, he'll register the strongest available team and play enough of the first team to help along the youngsters. Salah, is the fittest member of the squad, and he wants goals so he'll play even in the group stages but probably not all of them.

Jürgen is not arrogant and won't right off any of the teams we'll face, last season should be a warning and not just accepted as a one off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20571 on: Today at 01:53:48 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 01:38:19 pm
no, though Barca still owe us 10m, (72 if counting interest)
Yikes! Is this true?
That's approaching Bellingham-type money.
Wonder if we're going to hold them to that amount or if we gunna use it as a "rain check" in negotiations for the future.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20572 on: Today at 01:54:50 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 01:53:11 pm
Thanks for the condescension. I don't think you know how Klopp works, he'll register the strongest available team and play enough of the first team to help along the youngsters. Salah, is the fittest member of the squad, and he wants goals so he'll play even in the group stages but probably not all of them.

Jürgen is not arrogant and won't right off any of the teams we'll face, last season should be a warning and not just accepted as a one off.

If we want to challenge for the league and CL spots then we wont take the group stages too seriously. We should have enough to go through without all the star names playing.

Hes not isnt going to miss the chance of developing some of the kids in this competition.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20573 on: Today at 01:55:44 pm »
Playing Allison, Salah in the group stages would be beyond stupid.

We need them to be fit and firing in the PL and use this opportunity of playing in the Europa to test out in real competition some of the fringe players.

Kelleher, Bradley, Bajcetic or Lavia, Hendo, Jones, Doak, Nunez should all be getting lots of minutes in europa group stages. I personally don't want to see Allison, VVD, Robbo, Trent, Fab, Alexis, Dom, Salah, Diaz touch a blade of grass for us in the group stages. Unless we're in a matchday 6 situation where we need a win to qualify.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20574 on: Today at 01:56:32 pm »
re. Barca - I thought wed sold the debt on a few years ago so if they do owe any money, its not to us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20575 on: Today at 02:00:46 pm »
Quote from: El_Macca_17 on Today at 01:56:32 pm
re. Barca - I thought wed sold the debt on a few years ago so if they do owe any money, its not to us.

We did. Barca may owe money but not to us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20576 on: Today at 02:04:57 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:07:44 pm
Or hes just a decoy or backup, like Thuram was.
Szobo came out of nowhere, why wouldnt the next signing be similar.
People here talking as if Colwill is the only possible CB available, which is nonsense

No one was talking about Szoboszlai until Ornstein broke the story and then we agreed a deal a few days later (in the meantime we'd been linked with dozens of other players). Whereas Mac Allister was seriously talked about for a couple of months before we signed him.

Basically, there's no rhyme or reason to the transfer window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20577 on: Today at 02:05:13 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:55:44 pm
Playing Allison, Salah in the group stages would be beyond stupid.

We need them to be fit and firing in the PL and use this opportunity of playing in the Europa to test out in real competition some of the fringe players.

Kelleher, Bradley, Bajcetic or Lavia, Hendo, Jones, Doak, Nunez should all be getting lots of minutes in europa group stages. I personally don't want to see Allison, VVD, Robbo, Trent, Fab, Alexis, Dom, Salah, Diaz touch a blade of grass for us in the group stages. Unless we're in a matchday 6 situation where we need a win to qualify.

Someone that gets it.

Agree add the likes of Clark, Gordon and Koumas also gaining minutes and Morton if non of these go out on loan.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20578 on: Today at 02:12:03 pm »
Think you can only make 3 changes to a Europa league squad after the group stage so like it or not we'll be including most (if not all) of the big names from the start.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20579 on: Today at 02:15:14 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:55:44 pm
Playing Allison, Salah in the group stages would be beyond stupid.

We need them to be fit and firing in the PL and use this opportunity of playing in the Europa to test out in real competition some of the fringe players.

Kelleher, Bradley, Bajcetic or Lavia, Hendo, Jones, Doak, Nunez should all be getting lots of minutes in europa group stages. I personally don't want to see Allison, VVD, Robbo, Trent, Fab, Alexis, Dom, Salah, Diaz touch a blade of grass for us in the group stages. Unless we're in a matchday 6 situation where we need a win to qualify.
Championship Manager isn't real life. I'm fine with Kelleher getting all the Europa minutes but we'll still see a rotation of first team players in the group stages.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20580 on: Today at 02:15:45 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:55:44 pm
Playing Allison, Salah in the group stages would be beyond stupid.

We need them to be fit and firing in the PL and use this opportunity of playing in the Europa to test out in real competition some of the fringe players.

Kelleher, Bradley, Bajcetic or Lavia, Hendo, Jones, Doak, Nunez should all be getting lots of minutes in europa group stages. I personally don't want to see Allison, VVD, Robbo, Trent, Fab, Alexis, Dom, Salah, Diaz touch a blade of grass for us in the group stages. Unless we're in a matchday 6 situation where we need a win to qualify.

It would be arrogant of us to think the Europa will be such a stroll that we can play just the kids with literally no minutes for first-teamers. Im sure key players will be selectively rested, but not to anything like the extent you suggest, at least until progression is secure. Remember as well that finishing first rather than second has the material benefit of two fewer games which could otherwise be against 3rd placed Champions League teams.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20581 on: Today at 02:20:32 pm »
Quote from: Farman on Today at 02:15:45 pm
It would be arrogant of us to think the Europa will be such a stroll that we can play just the kids with literally no minutes for first-teamers. Im sure key players will be selectively rested, but not to anything like the extent you suggest, at least until progression is secure. Remember as well that finishing first rather than second has the material benefit of two fewer games which could otherwise be against 3rd placed Champions League teams.
100%.  can't believe some of the "play the kids" nonsense being spouted in this thread right now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20582 on: Today at 02:23:17 pm »
Can just imagine the conversation when Klopp tells Salah he's not getting registered for the Europa so Doak can get minutes...

I think it's a shame that Doak won't be able to be registered (although if we got Colwill and Lavia he still could be) but Klopp's priority will be keeping his senior squad purring. And giving them minutes in the Europa will help that, even if the likes of Virgil and Salah are on the bench rather than starting every group game.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20583 on: Today at 02:26:38 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:20:32 pm
100%.  can't believe some of the "play the kids" nonsense being spouted in this thread right now.
It's like last season never happened. We struggled against "small teams" and some people think we'll just waltz through because our name is Liverpool. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20584 on: Today at 02:30:05 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 02:26:38 pm
It's like last season never happened. We struggled against "small teams" and some people think we'll just waltz through because our name is Liverpool.
It is the Europa league not the EFL trophy.
Will still be some good sides.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20585 on: Today at 02:31:06 pm »
But you can piss through the EURO group stages with 18 year olds on football manager
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20586 on: Today at 02:32:02 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 01:34:46 pm
Dont think you understood how the competition works.

For the group stages we dont need to register the likes of Salah or Ali for example. Leave them at home.
Register Doak, Clark and some other up and coming kids

Knock out stages then register the likes of Salah and Al.

The irony of this post, and then listing a player who doesn't even need to be added to the main list to play (Doak does - as he's not been here 2 years yet - but any other u21 player who has been with the club 2 years doesn't take up a slot).

Also worth remembering you can only register 3 new players in January - if you sign someone new in Jan, you don't want to be limited on that front because you haven't registered 3 other first team players for the groups.
