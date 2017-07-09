« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:20:42 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:12:28 am


Agree that lower down the league has been quiet. I do think Saudi has affected things, will have really impacted all clubs.

Everton have signed Ashley Young. ;D

Mind you dont know why Im sniggering odds on hell injure one of our new boys in the Derby.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:21:51 am
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Yesterday at 11:16:11 pm
Explains why Ben Doak might not get to play for us in the Europa League in 23/24.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/ben-doak-liverpool-uefa-rules-27091979?int_source=amp_continue_reading&int_medium=amp&int_campaign=continue_reading_button#amp-readmore-target

Pick him over Salah. Further developing young talent is literally the only benefit of being in the early rounds of the Europa.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:34:45 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:18:01 am
As much as all clubs like to do deals early there's a bit of a waiting game when it comes to the Summer. Both buying and selling teams get more desperate with time and are more likely to get favorable deals as a result.

Well, the good news is that we have made our primary signings early. The defensive midfielder and the central defender will be projects for the (not-so-distant) future, so we can afford to be patient ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:39:35 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 09:34:45 am
Well, the good news is that we have made our primary signings early. The defensive midfielder and the central defender will be projects for the (not-so-distant) future, so we can afford to be patient ...

Yeah I reckon we've got Lavia and Colwill as the next two to ideally sign but depends on how much both players back their respective clubs into a corner. If that doesn't happen then hopefully have enough time to move onto the next target. Very happy with the two new signings but we definitely need more before the window shuts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:09:37 am
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:21:51 am
Pick him over Salah. Further developing young talent is literally the only benefit of being in the early rounds of the Europa.
Salah will want to play a few games get his goal tally up.
We are not omitting him for Doak.
Doak i think a loan would be great for him. We have lots of options in attack he wont get much game time maybe a few sub appearances in the EL but we will see how he does pre season. Certaintly a good talent
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:10:29 am
Yeah I think Doak has a very good chance of going out on loan this season.  Reckon he'd rinse fullbacks in the Championship.
Logged
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:16:48 am
Worth waiting for?

Quote
Borussia Monchengladbach manager Gerardo Seoane has revealed that Manu Kone will miss up to six weeks of action after picking up a knee injury while representing France at the Under-21 Euros.

"The important thing is that it's not a serious injury. It will take about six weeks," he is quoted as saying.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:18:56 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:16:48 am
Worth waiting for?


Think we moved on before his injury even happened.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:20:26 am
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 02:39:25 am
Because Lavia is rneesszxl .

I've got some hayfever tablets in my coat if you need one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:21:19 am
Since szobo signed I think the Thuram and Kone talk went quiet

Highly doubt we sign either one now
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:28:15 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:23:28 am
Sounds like Rodger's team in 13/14.  I prefer the latter to be honest.
I think he's referring to "starting a rebuild", and it's correct. Klopp did start rebuilding from the front with us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:38:21 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:12:28 am
I feel like it's been quite busy? At least in terms of the bigger clubs. We've done two major signings, Arsenal have basically done three albeit still waiting on Rice and Timber being officially announced. United have done Mount, about to do Onana. City to be fair have only done Kovacic. Chelsea have done Jackson and confirmed Nkunku, Newcastle have done Tonali, Spurs have done Maddison and that keeper. Brighton have been busy (Joao Pedro, Milner, Dahoud and Verbruggen).

Agree that lower down the league has been quiet. I do think Saudi has affected things, will have really impacted all clubs.
Szoboslai to us, Nkunku to Chelsea. That Nkunku-Szoboslai combo was perhaps the most devastating in Germany last season. Quick, powerful, relentless, and devastating.
Szoboslai will have more strikers here to entertain, and I can't wait.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:38:54 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:10:29 am
Yeah I think Doak has a very good chance of going out on loan this season.  Reckon he'd rinse fullbacks in the Championship.

Id be surprised if we loan him out due to him only been 17, he could still still get a few cup haves with us and a good preseason with the first team
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:42:27 am
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:38:54 am
Id be surprised if we loan him out due to him only been 17.

Wasn't Harvey Elliot 17 when he went to Blackburn ?  Done him the world of good too. With loans it depends on the club and manager. Tony Mowbray has a reputation for playing good football, suited Elliot really well
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:45:52 am
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:38:54 am
Id be surprised if we loan him out due to him only been 17, he could still still get a few cup haves with us and a good preseason with the first team

Depends what's best for his development, I guess.  He's already rapid and I don't think he'll get much beefier, so physically he's ready.  A season of torching defenders in the Championship could be brilliant for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:45:53 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 10:21:19 am
Since szobo signed I think the Thuram and Kone talk went quiet

Highly doubt we sign either one now

Kone if Lavia doesn't happen.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:48:59 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:39:35 am
Yeah I reckon we've got Lavia and Colwill as the next two to ideally sign but depends on how much both players back their respective clubs into a corner. If that doesn't happen then hopefully have enough time to move onto the next target. Very happy with the two new signings but we definitely need more before the window shuts.
Think you and Pete are on the track, Amir.
We've done our bizzy for the start of pre-season and we can afford to wait it out for the defensive signings. We are definitely making them this summer- as is evident of our pursuit of Lavia and Colwill, as well as the Shuurs-rumours, but we have some time on our hands.
As Klopp said- some signings, we can wait for.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:18:44 am
Think the next few weeks we'll see how Jorg does.

We've paid two release clauses so far that anyone could do,  so now he'll have to start negotiating.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:25:26 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:18:44 am
Think the next few weeks we'll see how Jorg does.

We've paid two release clauses so far that anyone could do,  so now he'll have to start negotiating.

There's more to the role then simply just going, "we'll pay the release clause mate." Granted, it makes it a lot simpler with the selling club but I'd assume some lengthy conversations happen with the player and his representatives before we even get to that stage.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:34:10 am
Dont  know why were not interested in Max Kilman.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:52:46 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:34:10 am
Dont  know why were not interested in Max Kilman.
My guess would be that we don't think he's mobile enough for the way we ask our defenders to play.  They need aerial dominance (tick) but also the mobility of a full-back (cross).  Even Virg looks a bit lost after he seemingly lost that extra bit of pace.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:59:04 am
I think Tosin Adarabioyo would be a great pick up
homegrown 26 soon at his peak. Excellent in the air,decent on the ball & excellent pace as well
Out of contract in 2024 too
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:59:33 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:34:10 am
Dont  know why were not interested in Max Kilman.

On paper hes the meanest defender out there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:02:07 pm
There's probably a decent sized list of central defenders we're looking at but we require a pretty specific fit in our team which is why Colwill stands out by a mile.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:05:10 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:52:46 am
My guess would be that we don't think he's mobile enough for the way we ask our defenders to play.  They need aerial dominance (tick) but also the mobility of a full-back (cross).  Even Virg looks a bit lost after he seemingly lost that extra bit of pace.

I thought he had decent pace, if we cant get Colwill surely hed be a decent alternative for around 40m?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:07:57 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:05:10 pm
I thought he had decent pace, if we cant get Colwill surely hed be a decent alternative for around 40m?

Think if we're going to be spending 40 million on a LCB who isn't Colwill it's far more likely to be someone like Inacio, who is 21, extremely mobile and has a great pass on him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:15:50 pm
I can imagine its a pretty hard sell to get the owners to pay for another centre back when we have 5 senior ones under contract. Can't see us getting another.

Midfield will be a different story given 4 left at the end of the season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:16:12 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:38:54 am
Id be surprised if we loan him out due to him only been 17, he could still still get a few cup haves with us and a good preseason with the first team

Yeah,plus personally think Klopp tends to keep talent he sees as elite at the club and not loan them out,honestly Doak looks like being one of those.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:17:15 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 08:59:28 am
Man you lot are dumb! He was comedian! made loads of films with his brothers!
If we want him there's no way he'll join us
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:18:30 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:21:51 am
Pick him over Salah. Further developing young talent is literally the only benefit of being in the early rounds of the Europa.
No, literally the main benefit of being in the early rounds of the Europa is that it allows you to get through to the later rounds of the Europa
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:22:39 pm
The Athletic has an article on Colwill's future today (written by their Chelsea reporter). Basically, says Liverpool are keen on taking him to Anfield and that Chelsea face an uphill battle to convince him his future lies at Stamford Bridge. Two years left on his deal, and an option for a third year which would be triggered if he plays a certain amount of games.

He joins up with Chelsea on 17 July for their pre-season tour and will have talks with Pochettino. Feels like he's not been wanted in the past, with Chelsea trying hard for Gvardiol (who plays same position) and then getting Koulibaly and Badiashile. Also felt poorly treated by Tuchel apparently. Also says that while Chelsea can obviously force him to stay even if he wants to leave, they're aware it risks his value dropping and ends by saying that they need to convince him to sign an extension.

https://theathletic.com/4679003/2023/07/11/chelsea-colwill-contract-mount/?source=emp_shared_article
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:26:59 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:22:39 pm
The Athletic has an article on Colwill's future today (written by their Chelsea reporter). Basically, says Liverpool are keen on taking him to Anfield and that Chelsea face an uphill battle to convince him his future lies at Stamford Bridge. Two years left on his deal, and an option for a third year which would be triggered if he plays a certain amount of games.

He joins up with Chelsea on 17 July for their pre-season tour and will have talks with Pochettino. Feels like he's not been wanted in the past, with Chelsea trying hard for Gvardiol (who plays same position) and then getting Koulibaly and Badiashile. Also felt poorly treated by Tuchel apparently. Also says that while Chelsea can obviously force him to stay even if he wants to leave, they're aware it risks his value dropping and ends by saying that they need to convince him to sign an extension.

https://theathletic.com/4679003/2023/07/11/chelsea-colwill-contract-mount/?source=emp_shared_article

Interesting. But what makes people think he will be a starter for us ahaed of VVD and Konate? And if he doesnt then hes not gonna feel very valued.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:28:04 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:30:27 pm
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 12:26:59 pm
Interesting. But what makes people think he will be a starter for us ahaed of VVD and Konate? And if he doesnt then hes not gonna feel very valued.

In theory, think he's a more natural fit than Robbo in the new system. Don't think he'd immediately be ahead of him, but between games there and deputising for Virgil, he'd start tons - we're also in Europe which Chelsea aren't.

Also just think hed trust us more if we said he was going to be part of the next great Liverpool team. We give players time to develop, Chelsea will just keeping signing shiny new toys and that makes it really difficult for players. Thiago Silva was talking about how ridiculous the size of their squad was last season, even the senior players know theyre a basket case under Boehly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:39:12 pm
Colwill + Lavia in and we'd still have change left from the £250m war chest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:53:48 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 12:39:12 pm
Colwill + Lavia in and we'd still have change left from the £250m war chest.

Have we even touched that yet? Still thought we were spending the Coutinho money.
