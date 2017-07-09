Interesting. But what makes people think he will be a starter for us ahaed of VVD and Konate? And if he doesnt then hes not gonna feel very valued.
In theory, think he's a more natural fit than Robbo in the new system. Don't think he'd immediately be ahead of him, but between games there and deputising for Virgil, he'd start tons - we're also in Europe which Chelsea aren't.
Also just think hed trust us more if we said he was going to be part of the next great Liverpool team. We give players time to develop, Chelsea will just keeping signing shiny new toys and that makes it really difficult for players. Thiago Silva was talking about how ridiculous the size of their squad was last season, even the senior players know theyre a basket case under Boehly.