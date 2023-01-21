More strenght in the midfield? Well, I want it as well, but then we have a budget and priorities. Today, the priorities are left centerback and right back, simply because if Van Dijk or Trent get injured, there's no replacement for them. We would have to improvise someone in their positions.



Defensive midfield we still have Fabinho - who I believe might comeback better next season, we need to see -, Henderson (Who can play DM and will probably lose his starting position for MacAllister/Szoboszlai, so could be used as a back-up DM or even a starter DM) and Bajcetic (Young prospect who has everything needed to be a future CDM (Xabi Alonso profile) for Liverpool after 2026).



Lavia doesn't add anything for us in that regard and takes budget away from our priorities.



Also, if we should get a young DM, why Lavia?



There's a player called Florentino Luis - who is 23 years old - and plays for Benfica, who has a very similar profile to prime Fabinho. He would cost a fraction of Lavia. Probably we will see him in Brighton and after a season he will cost 70 mi pounds. So why not him?



I feel like those names who are pushed towards us by agents and journalists paid by those agents are not the real targets of our recruitment team, as they should not be.