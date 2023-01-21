« previous next »
Online BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20480 on: Yesterday at 11:19:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:58:20 pm
Sorting the midfield out properly will make the defences job a lot easier - they had an impossible job last season.

We still need another defender though as well as a DM.

There was an article the other week about our big money signings having between 150-200 senior games so that we can analyze their performance. Konate was signed with about 108 which was well below the norm while Szoboszlai (216) and Mac Allister (215) had loads of experience and stats to back their signings.

At present Colwill (54) while Lavia (36) are massive gambles to be spending £40m+ on for such a critical position.
Offline terry_macss_perm

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20481 on: Yesterday at 11:20:58 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Yesterday at 06:53:04 pm

As someone who watched Colwill all last season, Id describe him as the perfect understudy to VVD/Matip, who from the off would help deliver clean sheets when called upon in PL games.

Next season a club is going to benefit from his qualities.

Chelsea are being quoted £100m for Caicedo. Given that they are also trying to meet FFP targets they might be persuaded to cash in in Colwill.
Offline Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20482 on: Yesterday at 11:30:52 pm »
Offline red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20483 on: Today at 12:19:50 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 11:30:52 pm
Well hes still rneesszxl .

Fordy mate, I knew you were on the good drugs, but holy shit  ;D
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20484 on: Today at 12:23:51 am »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Yesterday at 11:16:11 pm
Explains why Ben Doak might not get to play for us in the Europa League in 23/24.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/ben-doak-liverpool-uefa-rules-27091979?int_source=amp_continue_reading&int_medium=amp&int_campaign=continue_reading_button#amp-readmore-target
So 17 non homegrown would be
GK: Alisson, Adrian
CB:Matip, Konate, Virgil
FB:RObertson, Tsimikas
CM:Fabinho, Mac Allister, Thiago, Szoboszlai
Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Jota
So first team is 16 right now
Home grown
Association  trained: Henderson
Club trained Homegrown: Jones, Kelleher, Gomez(Im pretty sure), Phillips(If still here), Van Den Berg
List B: Elliott, Bajcetic, Bradley, Gordon,  Davies, Clark endless list of youth players that could may be options also
Colwill and Lavia both have be in the squad, could just not register Adrian or Thiago to make sure Doak is in. Would think like Salah, and Virgil are not going play much EL but they may be break glass in case of emergency. Alisson could be an option to not register for group stages too. Could honestly if got Colwill and lavia. Not register Virgil and Alisson for the group stages which lets Doak get some run too.
Can also add player and take them off the knock out stages(Doak will be List B then),
Not sold going to be 2 more players
Offline amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20485 on: Today at 12:28:28 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 11:30:52 pm
Well hes still rneesszxl .

Fo sheezy Fordeezy
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20486 on: Today at 12:36:27 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:19:54 pm
There was an article the other week about our big money signings having between 150-200 senior games so that we can analyze their performance. Konate was signed with about 108 which was well below the norm while Szoboszlai (216) and Mac Allister (215) had loads of experience and stats to back their signings.

At present Colwill (54) while Lavia (36) are massive gambles to be spending £40m+ on for such a critical position.
Im guessing if they doing it they have translatable data from u21 and u18 from both them. Colwill profile insane and fits what Klopp looks for in CB(Probably a little short but aerial ability good enough). He feels like you can get in and put in lower pressure games so Virgil not playing 3 games a week and be the CB for the next 10 plus years assuming good healthy. I would think he been scouted at Chelsea for years. It really hard to a find a 90 plus percentile passing CB who also wins 70% plus of aerial duels along with being left footed.

Lavia his profile thing that throws me off is he has everything but the height Klopp for a 6 and he not shown to be good at Aerial Duels right now. Guessing would think he can do if signing. Also like confused with having the youth Profile maybe 1 year younger type 6 who fits Klopp Size profile better. He been scouted since anderlecht too irc.

For both it probably buy them now or they cost too much later like Gakpo, now is signing both or 1. Doing that for 1 seems pretty reasonable more then 2. Maybe it is 2 we will see.
Offline False9

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20487 on: Today at 12:56:18 am »
More strenght in the midfield? Well, I want it as well, but then we have a budget and priorities. Today, the priorities are left centerback and right back, simply because if Van Dijk or Trent get injured, there's no replacement for them. We would have to improvise someone in their positions.

Defensive midfield we still have Fabinho - who I believe might comeback better next season, we need to see -, Henderson (Who can play DM and will probably lose his starting position for MacAllister/Szoboszlai, so could be used as a back-up DM or even a starter DM) and Bajcetic (Young prospect who has everything needed to be a future CDM (Xabi Alonso profile) for Liverpool after 2026).

Lavia doesn't add anything for us in that regard and takes budget away from our priorities.

Also, if we should get a young DM, why Lavia?

There's a player called Florentino Luis - who is 23 years old - and plays for Benfica, who has a very similar profile to prime Fabinho. He would cost a fraction of Lavia. Probably we will see him in Brighton and after a season he will cost 70 mi pounds. So why not him?

I feel like those names who are pushed towards us by agents and journalists paid by those agents are not the real targets of our recruitment team, as they should not be.
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20488 on: Today at 01:03:33 am »
Quote from: False9 on Today at 12:56:18 am
Bajcetic (Young prospect who has everything needed to be a future CDM (Xabi Alonso profile) for Liverpool after 2026).
if we're comparing to LFC players, don't you think he has more in common with your gaucho countryman?
Offline Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20489 on: Today at 01:12:02 am »
Is it just me or are the "Journalists" having a harder time coming up with the one new rumour a day quota now? They've sprinted so far and so fast they are starting to get winded. You cant buy a decent rumour on a weekend.  Barely dribble out an assumption anymore some of these. Shocker. Allowed to run free with complete imagination, they've quickly run out of imagination.  :lmao  Thank god for training camps.
Offline False9

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20490 on: Today at 01:18:59 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:03:33 am
if we're comparing to LFC players, don't you think he has more in common with your gaucho countryman?

Gaucho countryman? Who? The only gaucho that I remember to have played for Liverpool in that position was Lucas Leiva.
Offline Risto

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20491 on: Today at 01:50:54 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:36:27 am
Im guessing if they doing it they have translatable data from u21 and u18 from both them. Colwill profile insane and fits what Klopp looks for in CB(Probably a little short but aerial ability good enough). He feels like you can get in and put in lower pressure games so Virgil not playing 3 games a week and be the CB for the next 10 plus years assuming good healthy. I would think he been scouted at Chelsea for years. It really hard to a find a 90 plus percentile passing CB who also wins 70% plus of aerial duels along with being left footed.

Lavia his profile thing that throws me off is he has everything but the height Klopp for a 6 and he not shown to be good at Aerial Duels right now. Guessing would think he can do if signing. Also like confused with having the youth Profile maybe 1 year younger type 6 who fits Klopp Size profile better. He been scouted since anderlecht too irc.

For both it probably buy them now or they cost too much later like Gakpo, now is signing both or 1. Doing that for 1 seems pretty reasonable more then 2. Maybe it is 2 we will see.

Bit optimistic to think not playing 3 games a week would result in Virgil being the CB for the next 10 plus years, even if he stays healthy.
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20492 on: Today at 01:50:55 am »
Quote from: False9 on Today at 01:18:59 am
Gaucho countryman? Who? The only gaucho that I remember to have played for Liverpool in that position was Lucas Leiva.
Yes
Offline RedSince86

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20493 on: Today at 01:56:17 am »
I thought a Gaucho was a Argentinian Cowboy/Rancher.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20494 on: Today at 01:56:53 am »
Quote from: Risto on Today at 01:50:54 am
Bit optimistic to think not playing 3 games a week would result in Virgil being the CB for the next 10 plus years, even if he stays healthy.
I meant Colwill would be the guy for 10 plus years. Also Virgil not play 3 games a week all the time also.
Offline Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20495 on: Today at 02:10:35 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 10:48:10 pm
Not sure a 19 year old DM with only 20 odd senior appearances in his career is going to sort our midfield out. If he does arrive, people will need to temper their expectations on how much of an impact he'll make this season.

This summer will be about sorting the midfield long term and not simply for this one though, we have the two new ones who will be expected to start regularly this season and while we still have the senior players who will contribute, but need to have their minutes managed you can also then take the time to more gradually consolidate the roles of youngsters like Lavia and Bajcetic who will be able to contribute this season, even while their main contributions will come in subsequent seasons.

If we don't get that 3rd midfielder this summer then the odds are that we will end up having to buy somebody next summer when they will inevitably cost far more due to the insane rate of inflation in the transfer market and will have missed out on useful minutes this season too, we saw the error of needlessly delaying a necessary signing last season when the refusal to sign a midfielder in either window cost us a CL place, so even if it means spending more than we'd like, we should ensure we fix the midfield in this window.
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20496 on: Today at 02:11:13 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:56:17 am
I thought a Gaucho was a Argentinian Cowboy/Rancher.
Not solely. South of Brazil too. And Uruguay, I think
Online Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20497 on: Today at 02:38:39 am »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:09:50 pm
Is it possible Southampton have simply blocked our number after we pillaged them from 2014-2018, and our bids just aren't being read?

No, for me thats quite impossible.
Online Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20498 on: Today at 02:39:25 am »
Quote from: False9 on Yesterday at 09:35:10 pm
Honestly, why get Lavia when we have much greater problems in other positions? What Lavia brings that Bajcetic already doesn't offer? Why should Liverpool spend money on Lavia when the team has much bigger depth problems in LCB and RB position? It doesn't make sense to me.

Because Lavia is rneesszxl .
