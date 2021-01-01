Explains why Ben Doak might not get to play for us in the Europa League in 23/24.
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/ben-doak-liverpool-uefa-rules-27091979?int_source=amp_continue_reading&int_medium=amp&int_campaign=continue_reading_button#amp-readmore-target
So 17 non homegrown would be
GK: Alisson, Adrian
CB:Matip, Konate, Virgil
FB:RObertson, Tsimikas
CM:Fabinho, Mac Allister, Thiago, Szoboszlai
Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Jota
So first team is 16 right now
Home grown
Association trained: Henderson
Club trained Homegrown: Jones, Kelleher, Gomez(Im pretty sure), Phillips(If still here), Van Den Berg
List B: Elliott, Bajcetic, Bradley, Gordon, Davies, Clark endless list of youth players that could may be options also
Colwill and Lavia both have be in the squad, could just not register Adrian or Thiago to make sure Doak is in. Would think like Salah, and Virgil are not going play much EL but they may be break glass in case of emergency. Alisson could be an option to not register for group stages too. Could honestly if got Colwill and lavia. Not register Virgil and Alisson for the group stages which lets Doak get some run too.
Can also add player and take them off the knock out stages(Doak will be List B then),
Not sold going to be 2 more players