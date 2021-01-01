There was an article the other week about our big money signings having between 150-200 senior games so that we can analyze their performance. Konate was signed with about 108 which was well below the norm while Szoboszlai (216) and Mac Allister (215) had loads of experience and stats to back their signings.



At present Colwill (54) while Lavia (36) are massive gambles to be spending £40m+ on for such a critical position.



Im guessing if they doing it they have translatable data from u21 and u18 from both them. Colwill profile insane and fits what Klopp looks for in CB(Probably a little short but aerial ability good enough). He feels like you can get in and put in lower pressure games so Virgil not playing 3 games a week and be the CB for the next 10 plus years assuming good healthy. I would think he been scouted at Chelsea for years. It really hard to a find a 90 plus percentile passing CB who also wins 70% plus of aerial duels along with being left footed.Lavia his profile thing that throws me off is he has everything but the height Klopp for a 6 and he not shown to be good at Aerial Duels right now. Guessing would think he can do if signing. Also like confused with having the youth Profile maybe 1 year younger type 6 who fits Klopp Size profile better. He been scouted since anderlecht too irc.For both it probably buy them now or they cost too much later like Gakpo, now is signing both or 1. Doing that for 1 seems pretty reasonable more then 2. Maybe it is 2 we will see.