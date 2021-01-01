« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 508 509 510 511 512 [513]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 719009 times)

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20480 on: Yesterday at 11:19:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:58:20 pm
Sorting the midfield out properly will make the defences job a lot easier - they had an impossible job last season.

We still need another defender though as well as a DM.

There was an article the other week about our big money signings having between 150-200 senior games so that we can analyze their performance. Konate was signed with about 108 which was well below the norm while Szoboszlai (216) and Mac Allister (215) had loads of experience and stats to back their signings.

At present Colwill (54) while Lavia (36) are massive gambles to be spending £40m+ on for such a critical position.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 742
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20481 on: Yesterday at 11:20:58 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Yesterday at 06:53:04 pm

As someone who watched Colwill all last season, Id describe him as the perfect understudy to VVD/Matip, who from the off would help deliver clean sheets when called upon in PL games.

Next season a club is going to benefit from his qualities.

Chelsea are being quoted £100m for Caicedo. Given that they are also trying to meet FFP targets they might be persuaded to cash in in Colwill.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,694
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20482 on: Yesterday at 11:30:52 pm »
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,004
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20483 on: Today at 12:19:50 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 11:30:52 pm
Well hes still rneesszxl .

Fordy mate, I knew you were on the good drugs, but holy shit  ;D
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20484 on: Today at 12:23:51 am »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Yesterday at 11:16:11 pm
Explains why Ben Doak might not get to play for us in the Europa League in 23/24.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/ben-doak-liverpool-uefa-rules-27091979?int_source=amp_continue_reading&int_medium=amp&int_campaign=continue_reading_button#amp-readmore-target
So 17 non homegrown would be
GK: Alisson, Adrian
CB:Matip, Konate, Virgil
FB:RObertson, Tsimikas
CM:Fabinho, Mac Allister, Thiago, Szoboszlai
Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Jota
So first team is 16 right now
Home grown
Association  trained: Henderson
Club trained Homegrown: Jones, Kelleher, Gomez(Im pretty sure), Phillips(If still here), Van Den Berg
List B: Elliott, Bajcetic, Bradley, Gordon,  Davies, Clark endless list of youth players that could may be options also
Colwill and Lavia both have be in the squad, could just not register Adrian or Thiago to make sure Doak is in. Would think like Salah, and Virgil are not going play much EL but they may be break glass in case of emergency. Alisson could be an option to not register for group stages too. Could honestly if got Colwill and lavia. Not register Virgil and Alisson for the group stages which lets Doak get some run too.
Can also add player and take them off the knock out stages(Doak will be List B then),
Not sold going to be 2 more players
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,301
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20485 on: Today at 12:28:28 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 11:30:52 pm
Well hes still rneesszxl .

Fo sheezy Fordeezy
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20486 on: Today at 12:36:27 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:19:54 pm
There was an article the other week about our big money signings having between 150-200 senior games so that we can analyze their performance. Konate was signed with about 108 which was well below the norm while Szoboszlai (216) and Mac Allister (215) had loads of experience and stats to back their signings.

At present Colwill (54) while Lavia (36) are massive gambles to be spending £40m+ on for such a critical position.
Im guessing if they doing it they have translatable data from u21 and u18 from both them. Colwill profile insane and fits what Klopp looks for in CB(Probably a little short but aerial ability good enough). He feels like you can get in and put in lower pressure games so Virgil not playing 3 games a week and be the CB for the next 10 plus years assuming good healthy. I would think he been scouted at Chelsea for years. It really hard to a find a 90 plus percentile passing CB who also wins 70% plus of aerial duels along with being left footed.

Lavia his profile thing that throws me off is he has everything but the height Klopp for a 6 and he not shown to be good at Aerial Duels right now. Guessing would think he can do if signing. Also like confused with having the youth Profile maybe 1 year younger type 6 who fits Klopp Size profile better. He been scouted since anderlecht too irc.

For both it probably buy them now or they cost too much later like Gakpo, now is signing both or 1. Doing that for 1 seems pretty reasonable more then 2. Maybe it is 2 we will see.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 508 509 510 511 512 [513]   Go Up
« previous next »
 