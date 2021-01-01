My current take is:



We have two critical signings to make this summer. A left centerback back-up and a RB back-up. We cannot and should not start the new season with those signings.



As it stands, the natural selection for the LCB role would be Colwill. To be honest, I feel like even if his signing compromised the RB back-up signing, it would still be worth it, as he has the potential to be VVD replacement. And being honest, we don't know how long can VVD still play at a world class level. Also, he will be in his last year of contract after this next season. I'm not sure if he would stay here or would look for a bigger money offer elsewhere. After all, it will probably be his last chance to cash in on an amazing career and FSG are not known for being very generous (Salah being the exception).



If we can get Colwill, I would be more than happy in trusting Conor Bradley the spot of back-up RB.





