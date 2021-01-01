« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 507 508 509 510 511 [512]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 717507 times)

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,011
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20440 on: Today at 06:23:26 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:16:39 pm
Seems to be on a similar trajectory to Ben White. A successful loan in The Championship followed by a good season at Brighton and then in the team for a top London club who are out of Europe.
I'm not suggesting he's a bad player, but it's incredible how a player with so little top level experience, is now being compared to Virgil van Dijk!
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,098
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20441 on: Today at 06:28:38 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:23:26 pm
I'm not suggesting he's a bad player, but it's incredible how a player with so little top level experience, is now being compared to Virgil van Dijk!

I've seen very little of him to judge but if we really want him he must have been well scouted. I remember similar comments here when we were tentatively linked with White (and he went to Arsenal).

I wouldn't majorly look at White as one that got away, even if we were close to sign him. It's a reality that you have to pay a big premium for these homegrown players and Chelsea would be a nightmare to deal with. They were happy to sell to Arsenal and United but they wouldn't with us (partly due to having that money in). City last year happy to sell to Arsenal and Chelsea but I bet they wouldn't have sold them to us.

Lavia is another we'll have to pay a premium for and are unwilling to do so. With Colwill that's only half the battle as getting them willing to sell in the first place is one thing.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:30:46 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20442 on: Today at 06:39:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 03:24:04 pm
You don't watch much of Chelsea, don't you? Badiashile was one of the few good Chelsea players last season. If they drop him to the bench, he will be gone before the end of August. He hasn't joined Chelsea to be a squad player ...

You must be unaware with the fact that he sustained a serious injury at the end of last season and will miss the start of next. Plenty of incentive to stay and fight for his place unfortunately.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20443 on: Today at 06:39:57 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:23:26 pm
I'm not suggesting he's a bad player, but it's incredible how a player with so little top level experience, is now being compared to Virgil van Dijk!

Hes 20, VVD had little top experience at that age also.
Logged

Online LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20444 on: Today at 06:53:04 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:23:26 pm
I'm not suggesting he's a bad player, but it's incredible how a player with so little top level experience, is now being compared to Virgil van Dijk!


As someone who watched Colwill all last season, Id describe him as the perfect understudy to VVD/Matip, who from the off would help deliver clean sheets when called upon in PL games.

Next season a club is going to benefit from his qualities.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:03:10 pm by LifelongRed,Sussex »
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,588
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20445 on: Today at 07:16:21 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:22:58 pm
He was immense against us last season, so yeah not exactly some unknown from a random league.

Ah, so he's the new Billy Gilmour.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,826
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20446 on: Today at 07:30:34 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:16:21 pm
Ah, so he's the new Billy Gilmour.
Ahhh a connoisseur..

"After almost three months without an appearance, on 29 April Gilmour played the whole match of the 60 home thrashing over Wolves, Brighton's biggest Premier League victory; he was also selected to start in subsequent wins over Manchester United at home and Arsenal away."

You know your Gilmours.

Logged

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,582
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20447 on: Today at 07:36:07 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:30:34 pm


Who's this fella? He doesn't look very happy.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,831
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20448 on: Today at 07:51:58 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 05:58:00 pm
a big few weeks ahead.  Plus hopefully a few more signings - I am sure there maybe 1/2  surprises in transfer market in & out

starting tomorrow  with all the internationals.

Hopefully we can keep everyone fit as we prepare for Chelsea match.

I think its August before we sign anyone else.

Think a few outgoings and waiting for a few other dominoes to fall before making any moves.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,588
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20449 on: Today at 08:10:14 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:30:34 pm
Ahhh a connoisseur..

"After almost three months without an appearance, on 29 April Gilmour played the whole match of the 60 home thrashing over Wolves, Brighton's biggest Premier League victory; he was also selected to start in subsequent wins over Manchester United at home and Arsenal away."

You know your Gilmours.

I'm changing my mind. Reminds me of the time Victor Anichebe scored against us, Arsenal and Man Utd in the same season. Still gutted we missed out on him.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,986
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20450 on: Today at 08:47:14 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 03:31:31 pm
So Colwil has zero chance of displacing Badiashile, but hes also a great choice to take over from VVD?

Badiashile is 22. Van Dijk is 32 ...
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,986
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20451 on: Today at 08:49:49 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 03:43:49 pm
Or he might stay and fight for his place? Or they could drop Fofana who was shite for them from what I seen.

Fofana is right-footed, also 22, and has cost them 80 million ...
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20452 on: Today at 08:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 10:53:56 am
I think that is the clincher and why we think we may have a chance at convincing him to come here, but it probably just depends how impatient he is. By all accounts he wants to get into the England squad for next summer and thinks he needs to be playing regularly to do that - I think we're probably talking more than just cup games and the odd PL appearance for that, and I'm not sure we're at the point of rotating either of Virgil or Robertson that heavily yet, though I think we probably will be in the not too distant future. Will it be soon enough to give Colwill the gametime he wants now? I'm not so sure. Like you though, I'm not sure how long we'd stick with this system and I expect he's viewed as Virgil's long-term replacement.
Who he getting the in the England squad over?
Yea would think the Club wants a Long term Virgil replacement this summer his contract up in 2025(he probably renew) but he probably not ideal him playing 3 games a week all the time.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,436
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20453 on: Today at 08:56:31 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:54:38 pm
Who he getting the in the England squad over?
Yea would think the Club wants a Long term Virgil replacement this summer his contract up in 2025(he probably renew) but he probably not ideal him playing 3 games a week all the time.
Have you seen the state of the English centrebacks in the main squad
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online False9

  • Took the oil money!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20454 on: Today at 09:00:55 pm »
My current take is:

We have two critical signings to make this summer. A left centerback back-up and a RB back-up. We cannot and should not start the new season with those signings.

As it stands, the natural selection for the LCB role would be Colwill. To be honest, I feel like even if his signing compromised the RB back-up signing, it would still be worth it, as he has the potential to be VVD replacement. And being honest, we don't know how long can VVD still play at a world class level. Also, he will be in his last year of contract after this next season. I'm not sure if he would stay here or would look for a bigger money offer elsewhere. After all, it will probably be his last chance to cash in on an amazing career and FSG are not known for being very generous (Salah being the exception).

If we can get Colwill, I would be more than happy in trusting Conor Bradley the spot of back-up RB.


Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20455 on: Today at 09:02:48 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 06:53:04 pm

As someone who watched Colwill all last season, Id describe him as the perfect understudy to VVD/Matip, who from the off would help deliver clean sheets when called upon in PL games.

Next season a club is going to benefit from his qualities.
Stats wise his defense looks like Virgil and passing looks closer to matip and Gomez.
Yea he looked he belong was good when i saw him also
Logged

Online Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,421
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20456 on: Today at 09:04:06 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:11:51 am
Reckon we're done with incomings now. Think a few will leave and that will be that

No, I don't think so. We have holes to fill in the squad and regardless of anyone else leaving we need to fill those holes if we're serious about challenging this season. Remember we're in the Europa for a reason.

If Colwill doesn't happen, and let's face it that will be an incredibly difficult deal to pull off, I think we will move on to another CB target.

Also, remember when Joyce tweeted this last summer - https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/liverpool-to-make-calvin-ramsay-their-final-summer-signing-fssqqdptn
Nothing of that sort has been said by anyone yet.
Logged
YWNA

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20457 on: Today at 09:04:36 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:56:31 pm
Have you seen the state of the English centrebacks in the main squad
Yea it probably Mcguire and guehi on the left side. Do u really trust Southgate to call up the right players and use them?
Im not saying he couldnt earn it it more I dont trust Southgate to do that.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,082
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20458 on: Today at 09:06:20 pm »
Rumour is we want to wrap up the Lavia deal before we head off the Germany for camp. Which is a week from today.
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20459 on: Today at 09:13:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:06:20 pm
Rumour is we want to wrap up the Lavia deal before we head off the Germany for camp. Which is a week from today.

Also some TENUOUS rumours that Lavia has formally told Southampton he wants to leave and that it's Liverpool he wants to come to, which would fit in with that (i.e. we've told him to agitate it a little to get things moving?).

Reckon we compromise at £40m odd?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,082
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20460 on: Today at 09:15:23 pm »
40 million and 2 Knock Knock Jokes from Jorg.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,679
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20461 on: Today at 09:19:02 pm »
40m would be a good price, however to be realistic, probably closer to 50m with add ons included
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,082
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20462 on: Today at 09:20:44 pm »
41 million ans 2 Knock Knock jokes?
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,359
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20463 on: Today at 09:20:57 pm »

Great lets get the deal done, Lavia will be a good acquisition
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20464 on: Today at 09:21:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:15:23 pm
40 million and 2 Knock Knock Jokes from Jorg.

Southampton are taking the piss to be honest, 1 knock knock joke is more than enough for a player as unproven as Lavia.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20465 on: Today at 09:27:36 pm »
I wonder could we offer Doak on loan to Southampton.
Could be a good loan move for him.
Lavia for 35m & Doak on loan.
Logged

Online False9

  • Took the oil money!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20466 on: Today at 09:35:10 pm »
Honestly, why get Lavia when we have much greater problems in other positions? What Lavia brings that Bajcetic already doesn't offer? Why should Liverpool spend money on Lavia when the team has much bigger depth problems in LCB and RB position? It doesn't make sense to me.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,387
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20467 on: Today at 09:39:02 pm »
Quote from: False9 on Today at 09:35:10 pm
Honestly, why get Lavia when we have much greater problems in other positions? What Lavia brings that Bajcetic already doesn't offer? Why should Liverpool spend money on Lavia when the team has much bigger depth problems in LCB and RB position? It doesn't make sense to me.
Covers a huge space in front of the back 4. 

Bajcetic isnt the same player
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20468 on: Today at 09:41:23 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 09:04:06 pm
No, I don't think so. We have holes to fill in the squad and regardless of anyone else leaving we need to fill those holes if we're serious about challenging this season. Remember we're in the Europa for a reason.

If Colwill doesn't happen, and let's face it that will be an incredibly difficult deal to pull off, I think we will move on to another CB target.

Also, remember when Joyce tweeted this last summer - https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/liverpool-to-make-calvin-ramsay-their-final-summer-signing-fssqqdptn
Nothing of that sort has been said by anyone yet.


Not saying you're wrong but i've seen this Joyce quote pulled up so many times now, but only that one. Is this something he does every summer/window or has he done it once because if it's only once, it not being repeated doesn't really mean anything.

Off the top of my head we almost always get constant continued links throughout the window even when we're done.

I still hope we get more players in, I dont want our summer activity to be done at all, in fact i'd be disappointed if we dont buy more as I think the squad could do with more improvement, but I also wouldn't be shocked if we didn't sign more players.
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,003
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20469 on: Today at 09:42:31 pm »
Orny hasn't banged in ages. Did he retire? Lazy prick.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,981
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #20470 on: Today at 09:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:20:44 pm
41 million ans 2 Knock Knock jokes?

Big Jorg 'KNOCK KNOCK'
Southampton DOF 'Whos there?
Big Jorg 'No one, you sad lonely bastard. Youve got no fucking mates'
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
Pages: 1 ... 507 508 509 510 511 [512]   Go Up
« previous next »
 