LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20440 on: Today at 06:23:26 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:16:39 pm
Seems to be on a similar trajectory to Ben White. A successful loan in The Championship followed by a good season at Brighton and then in the team for a top London club who are out of Europe.
I'm not suggesting he's a bad player, but it's incredible how a player with so little top level experience, is now being compared to Virgil van Dijk!
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20441 on: Today at 06:28:38 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:23:26 pm
I'm not suggesting he's a bad player, but it's incredible how a player with so little top level experience, is now being compared to Virgil van Dijk!

I've seen very little of him to judge but if we really want him he must have been well scouted. I remember similar comments here when we were tentatively linked with White (and he went to Arsenal).

I wouldn't majorly look at White as one that got away, even if we were close to sign him. It's a reality that you have to pay a big premium for these homegrown players and Chelsea would be a nightmare to deal with. They were happy to sell to Arsenal and United but they wouldn't with us (partly due to having that money in). City last year happy to sell to Arsenal and Chelsea but I bet they wouldn't have sold them to us.

Lavia is another we'll have to pay a premium for and are unwilling to do so. With Colwill that's only half the battle as getting them willing to sell in the first place is one thing.
Redman78

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20442 on: Today at 06:39:44 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 03:24:04 pm
You don't watch much of Chelsea, don't you? Badiashile was one of the few good Chelsea players last season. If they drop him to the bench, he will be gone before the end of August. He hasn't joined Chelsea to be a squad player ...

You must be unaware with the fact that he sustained a serious injury at the end of last season and will miss the start of next. Plenty of incentive to stay and fight for his place unfortunately.
Coolie High

  • Legacy Fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20443 on: Today at 06:39:57 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:23:26 pm
I'm not suggesting he's a bad player, but it's incredible how a player with so little top level experience, is now being compared to Virgil van Dijk!

Hes 20, VVD had little top experience at that age also.
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20444 on: Today at 06:53:04 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:23:26 pm
I'm not suggesting he's a bad player, but it's incredible how a player with so little top level experience, is now being compared to Virgil van Dijk!


As someone who watched Colwill all last season, Id describe him as the perfect understudy to VVD/Matip, who from the off would help deliver clean sheets when called upon in PL games.

Next season a club is going to benefit from his qualities.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20445 on: Today at 07:16:21 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:22:58 pm
He was immense against us last season, so yeah not exactly some unknown from a random league.

Ah, so he's the new Billy Gilmour.
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20446 on: Today at 07:30:34 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:16:21 pm
Ah, so he's the new Billy Gilmour.
Ahhh a connoisseur..

"After almost three months without an appearance, on 29 April Gilmour played the whole match of the 60 home thrashing over Wolves, Brighton's biggest Premier League victory; he was also selected to start in subsequent wins over Manchester United at home and Arsenal away."

You know your Gilmours.

Gili Gulu

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20447 on: Today at 07:36:07 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:30:34 pm


Who's this fella? He doesn't look very happy.
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20448 on: Today at 07:51:58 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 05:58:00 pm
a big few weeks ahead.  Plus hopefully a few more signings - I am sure there maybe 1/2  surprises in transfer market in & out

starting tomorrow  with all the internationals.

Hopefully we can keep everyone fit as we prepare for Chelsea match.

I think its August before we sign anyone else.

Think a few outgoings and waiting for a few other dominoes to fall before making any moves.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20449 on: Today at 08:10:14 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:30:34 pm
Ahhh a connoisseur..

"After almost three months without an appearance, on 29 April Gilmour played the whole match of the 60 home thrashing over Wolves, Brighton's biggest Premier League victory; he was also selected to start in subsequent wins over Manchester United at home and Arsenal away."

You know your Gilmours.

I'm changing my mind. Reminds me of the time Victor Anichebe scored against us, Arsenal and Man Utd in the same season. Still gutted we missed out on him.
