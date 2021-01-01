I'm not suggesting he's a bad player, but it's incredible how a player with so little top level experience, is now being compared to Virgil van Dijk!



I've seen very little of him to judge but if we really want him he must have been well scouted. I remember similar comments here when we were tentatively linked with White (and he went to Arsenal).I wouldn't majorly look at White as one that got away, even if we were close to sign him. It's a reality that you have to pay a big premium for these homegrown players and Chelsea would be a nightmare to deal with. They were happy to sell to Arsenal and United but they wouldn't with us (partly due to having that money in). City last year happy to sell to Arsenal and Chelsea but I bet they wouldn't have sold them to us.Lavia is another we'll have to pay a premium for and are unwilling to do so. With Colwill that's only half the battle as getting them willing to sell in the first place is one thing.