LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20320 on: Today at 11:23:16 am
Quote from: Blundellsands Clink on Today at 11:09:13 am
He could start every Europa and domestic cup game while we rest Virgil. And hed start a few league games on top too. 20+ starts comfortably.

True. There's always plenty of games for good players and real strong competition is no bad thing. And we all know our luck with injuries lately so...
Logged

Blundellsands Clink

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,243
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20321 on: Today at 11:32:05 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:15:42 am
Colwill is not coming here, crazy how some of you will delude yourselves.

Oh yeah? His mum will push him in the right direction

https://twitter.com/DEBZXCOL/status/292772475773792256

:D
Logged

rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,885
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20322 on: Today at 11:35:35 am
Wont be surprised if Chelsea  loan Colwill out with the promise of regular football with them next season
Logged

JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,778
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20323 on: Today at 11:37:24 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:12:49 am
Do you think Robbo was poor defensively against sides that aren't 'dross'

He didn't have a great season defensively (no one did) but that's not the question - the question is can we play a system with Trent going into midfield consistently, Konate having to cover that space and still have a progressive left full back in the team.
There's a reason we've been linked with / are chasing a lot of ball playing left sided centre backs
Logged

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,955
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20324 on: Today at 11:38:36 am
Quote from: Blundellsands Clink on Today at 11:32:05 am
Oh yeah? His mum will push him in the right direction

https://twitter.com/DEBZXCOL/status/292772475773792256

:D

Hope she didn't talk to Bellinghams parents.
Logged

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,955
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20325 on: Today at 11:39:28 am
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:35:35 am
Wont be surprised if Chelsea  loan Colwill out with the promise of regular football with them next season

How do you loan someone out with the promise of regular football for you (the loaning club)?
Logged

rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,885
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20326 on: Today at 11:40:35 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 11:39:28 am
How do you loan someone out with the promise of regular football for you (the loaning club)?

I can see them loaning him to Brighton and promising him regular football in 24/25 season with them , rather than sell him this summer

Can Brighton promise him regular football this season , he only started 13 league games with them
« Last Edit: Today at 11:43:55 am by rocco »
Logged

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,955
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20327 on: Today at 11:43:29 am
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:40:35 am
I can see them loaning him to Brighton and promising him regular football in 24/25 season with them , rather than sell him this summer

But he's already done that. A few times. Fairly sure his comments are looking to play for one team fully from here.
Logged

rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,885
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20328 on: Today at 11:44:37 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 11:43:29 am
But he's already done that. A few times. Fairly sure his comments are looking to play for one team fully from here.

Whos going to promise him regular football , how many games is he expecting to start at his age
« Last Edit: Today at 11:48:52 am by rocco »
Logged

vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,931
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20329 on: Today at 11:49:23 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:16:55 pm
I don't like abusing the elderly so I'll say did you actually read what I was responding to?   ::)

OOOh you lickle liar
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20330 on: Today at 11:49:36 am
Not convinced Colwill will move this summer even if he doesn't sign and despite Chelsea's new policy of not keeping players with less than 2 years left on their contracts.

We can beef up our other weaker areas and revisit next summer or even january if his situation hasn't changed.
Logged

jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,720
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20331 on: Today at 11:50:23 am
Some ridiculous hyping of Colwill here. He has played half a season of PL football and is 20 yo. Hes wouldnt waltz into our back 4. Defenders often take years to develop the decision making and anticipation needed to play the best.
Hes far too young to take over from VVD
Logged

CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,114
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20332 on: Today at 11:51:55 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:37:24 am
There's a reason we've been linked with / are chasing a lot of ball playing left sided centre backs

I mean even if Robbo had his best season last year I'd have expected us to look for a LCB. VVD isn't getting younger, we have no other LCB in the squad & Matip will be gone next year, with both Konate and Gomez preferring the RCB slot.
Logged

jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,720
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20333 on: Today at 11:52:04 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 11:43:29 am
But he's already done that. A few times. Fairly sure his comments are looking to play for one team fully from here.
Then it makes zero sense to move to us.
If hes ok with starting like 25% of games, he could get that at Chelsea
Logged

JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,778
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20334 on: Today at 11:55:07 am
Are we discounting the idea he'd just rather not be at Chelsea?
Logged

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20335 on: Today at 12:01:08 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 11:52:04 am
Then it makes zero sense to move to us.
If hes ok with starting like 25% of games, he could get that at Chelsea

Not really. There are a few things that make it much more likely he will see more game time here, especially when looking further ahead:

- Our setup means that he will be fighting for two positions rather than one.

- We are in the Europa League so will be playing more games.

- He will be competing against players over 30 who will be phased out soon, rather than fellow youngsters.

- We are much more stable and much less likely to have high manager/staff/player turnover.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20336 on: Today at 12:05:17 pm
Do we as fans put too much into this notion that players get promised game time or guaranteed game time when it comes to transfers. I doubt when managers speak to players they promise anything of the sort, but they would promise them a fair chance then it's up to them. At least I hope that's what happens
Logged

Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20337 on: Today at 12:08:04 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:55:07 am
Are we discounting the idea he'd just rather not be at Chelsea?

He certainly doesn't come across as a Cobham boy through and through does he? There's been a fair few things to suggest he has no real love for them, but whether it's enough for him to actively kick up a fuss to leave (which is what it would take, imo) is a different matter I suppose. I'm certainly not getting "desperate to make it at my boyhood club" vibes though.

Chelsea are in such a weird position - terrible year last year, bizarre squad planning and transfer decisions, but then new manager, lots of talented young players. We saw last year that highly-regarded young players were still happy to flock there on insanely long contracts when they seemed to simply be stocking players in every position with no real plan for how to use them, but surely at some point a player is going to look at how they go about their business and think "hang on, this might not be what's best for my career".

As good as the Poch appointment is, and as excited as the players may be to work with him, you just never know if Boehly is going to pull the plug 15 games in before he's even had a chance to do anything. It's not a club with any track record of stability, which should be important for a young player. Plenty of talented youngsters have gone to waste at Chelsea.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:10:19 pm by Haggis36 »
Logged

[new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,257
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20338 on: Today at 12:08:30 pm
So he goes back to Chelsea, Potch tells him he'll play, so that means he has to start him against us else where is the faith/promise. I'm totally fine Chelsea wanting to start him against us
Logged

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,955
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20339 on: Today at 12:09:13 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:55:07 am
Are we discounting the idea he'd just rather not be at Chelsea?

I mean, I'm not.
Logged

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,955
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20340 on: Today at 12:11:54 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:29:50 pm
You know fuck all like the rest of us as well, so why don't you shut the fuck up?


Sam - I need you and Samie in a steel cage death match to earn the title of the Real Sam.

Won't the Real Sam Shady please stand up?
Logged

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20341 on: Today at 12:23:36 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:35:35 am
Wont be surprised if Chelsea  loan Colwill out with the promise of regular football with them next season

I reckon he won't want another loan.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20342 on: Today at 12:29:34 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:23:12 am
Chelsea just won't sell. They don't need to now Saudi, Arsenal and Utd done them big favours already.

Think that could very much be the case. But they have said that they will sell players with two years left who won't sign a new deal. So question for me is, if Colwill say no to a new deal, do they let him run down his contract?

I agree that he'll get plenty of gametime there this season, but he may just not see his future there. They've become a bit of a basket case, and he'll know that there's every chance they'll just keep signing new players. That creates loads of uncertainty. They'll also want him to sign a very long contract, which could restrict him in the future.
Logged

Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20343 on: Today at 12:34:19 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:29:34 pm
Think that could very much be the case. But they have said that they will sell players with two years left who won't sign a new deal. So question for me is, if Colwill say no to a new deal, do they let him run down his contract?

I agree that he'll get plenty of gametime there this season, but he may just not see his future there. They've become a bit of a basket case, and he'll know that there's every chance they'll just keep signing new players. That creates loads of uncertainty. They'll also want him to sign a very long contract, which could restrict him in the future.

They wont sell him to us regardless.
Logged
