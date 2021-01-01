Are we discounting the idea he'd just rather not be at Chelsea?



He certainly doesn't come across as a Cobham boy through and through does he? There's been a fair few things to suggest he has no real love for them, but whether it's enough for him to actively kick up a fuss to leave (which is what it would take, imo) is a different matter I suppose. I'm certainly not getting "desperate to make it at my boyhood club" vibes though.Chelsea are in such a weird position - terrible year last year, bizarre squad planning and transfer decisions, but then new manager, lots of talented young players. We saw last year that highly-regarded young players were still happy to flock there on insanely long contracts when they seemed to simply be stocking players in every position with no real plan for how to use them, but surely at some point a player is going to look at how they go about their business and think "hang on, this might not be what's best for my career".As good as the Poch appointment is, and as excited as the players may be to work with him, you just never know if Boehly is going to pull the plug 15 games in before he's even had a chance to do anything. It's not a club with any track record of stability, which should be important for a young player. Plenty of talented youngsters have gone to waste at Chelsea.