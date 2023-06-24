He'll be offered plenty of time here, Konate has his injury concerns through out the season, Matip and Gomez both have their injury issues and Virgil can't play as many as before. Robbo himself is coming off a poor season and could do with some competition on the left. We've got 3 Cups to contest and thats 27 games if we play them all.



Would he play on the right though if Konate were injured? Think he'd likely only play on the left hand side of defence for us. Last year must have been the first time in a very long time we played the full number of games available, realistically more likely to be like 20 and I daresay Virgil would play some of those particularly at the business end of the season.I think we could offer him a mix of roles, sometimes deputising for Virgil and other times for Robertson, but both of those are senior players and trusted Klopp lieutenants and I doubt they suddenly start getting benched regularly, at least not yet. Then again, he only actually started 17 games last season for Brighton, although it seemed to take him a while to break into the team and once he did he more or less stayed there unless injured.I think we could probably offer him more gametime than Chelsea (just by virtue of being in the EL) but I don't know if either team can offer as much as he'll need if he's going to get into the Euro 24 squad.