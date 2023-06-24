« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20280 on: Today at 09:32:50 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:30:13 am
That Colwill quote doing the rounds is interesting:

"I'll speak to my family, speak to everyone I need to and make a decision. I've got to play for Liverpool at the end of the day."

Definitely get the impression he wants to leave, biggest question is whether Chelsea relent and sell him.

....interesting.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20281 on: Today at 09:41:48 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:30:13 am
That Colwill quote doing the rounds is interesting:

"I'll speak to my family, speak to everyone I need to and make a decision. I've got to play at the end of the day."

Definitely get the impression he wants to leave, biggest question is whether Chelsea relent and sell him.
Yeah i think he wants to leave atm.
I think though Chelsea will start him at the start of the season unless he puts in a tramsfer request.
They done the same with Hudson Odoi wanted to leave but they started playing him,signed a new deal & well it didnt work out for him.
Colwill is a bigger talent though no doubt about that.
Brighton would not be making offers if Colwill wanted to stay maybe Poch will change his mind but we will see how long Poch lasts at Chelsea.
Chelsea at first team level is an awful place for a footballer to develop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20282 on: Today at 09:43:02 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:30:13 am
That Colwill quote doing the rounds is interesting:

"I'll speak to my family, speak to everyone I need to and make a decision. I've got to play at the end of the day."

Definitely get the impression he wants to leave, biggest question is whether Chelsea relent and sell him.

Looks fake to me
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20283 on: Today at 09:43:36 am
Get the feeling he doesn't really like Chelsea much. The tweet he put up saying he was having a brilliant night while they were getting smacked by Utd was pretty telling.

He probably starts the season in their team as it stands though so think it'll be difficult unless he really kicks off.

Regardless, we need an Orny banger soon, it's been too long.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20284 on: Today at 09:45:52 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:43:36 am
Get the feeling he doesn't really like Chelsea much. The tweet he put up saying he was having a brilliant night while they were getting smacked by Utd was pretty telling.

He probably starts the season in their team as it stands though so think it'll be difficult unless he really kicks off.

Regardless, we need an Orny banger soon, it's been too long.
I quite sadly had a look at his twitter likes. He has nevre liked a chelsea tweet not even when they won the CL or even tweeted about the club.
I think he will stay at them but I would be surprised if he signed a new deal.
Might be one to look at in the summer 2024 although if he progresses as expected half of Europe will want him which will rule us out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20285 on: Today at 09:46:19 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:30:13 am
That Colwill quote doing the rounds is interesting:

"I'll speak to my family, speak to everyone I need to and make a decision. I've got to play at the end of the day."

Definitely get the impression he wants to leave, biggest question is whether Chelsea relent and sell him.

Chelsea having to keep him and Badiashile happy without any continental football is our only real hope. It all depends on how much Colwill wants to push for it really.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20286 on: Today at 09:46:37 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:30:13 am
That Colwill quote doing the rounds is interesting:

"I'll speak to my family, speak to everyone I need to and make a decision. I've got to play at the end of the day."

Definitely get the impression he wants to leave, biggest question is whether Chelsea relent and sell him.

Doesn't sound great on the face of it for Chelsea that, but Pochettino has a decent track record with young players and will be hoping he can convince him that he'll see plenty of action there. Clearly it will be hard to keep all of their CBs happy with no European football, they'll have Silva, Badiashile, Fofana in addition to Colwill and that's assuming they sell or loan the likes of Chalobah who played a lot for them last season. Badiashile, Fofana and Chalobah are all on extremely long contracts as well (2028 -2030).

At the end of the day though if they think Colwill is better than the others I doubt that matters - wouldn't be surprised if Chelsea tell him he'll start the season opener against us and that the shirt is then his to lose. If he were to come here it sounds like he'd expect a certain level of guarantee of playing time which I'm not even sure is something we'd be prepared to offer, unless we're planning to phase out Robertson.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20287 on: Today at 10:04:41 am
I mean does he think hes get a regular game here is the other question. Hes not displacing VVD anytime soon and Robbo is a Klopp fav and a great player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20288 on: Today at 10:06:05 am
He might be best going back to Brighton. European football next season and they'll build their defence around him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20289 on: Today at 10:07:02 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 09:46:37 am
Doesn't sound great on the face of it for Chelsea that, but Pochettino has a decent track record with young players and will be hoping he can convince him that he'll see plenty of action there. Clearly it will be hard to keep all of their CBs happy with no European football, they'll have Silva, Badiashile, Fofana in addition to Colwill and that's assuming they sell or loan the likes of Chalobah who played a lot for them last season. Badiashile, Fofana and Chalobah are all on extremely long contracts as well (2028 -2030).

At the end of the day though if they think Colwill is better than the others I doubt that matters - wouldn't be surprised if Chelsea tell him he'll start the season opener against us and that the shirt is then his to lose. If he were to come here it sounds like he'd expect a certain level of guarantee of playing time which I'm not even sure is something we'd be prepared to offer, unless we're planning to phase out Robertson.
He'll be offered plenty of time here, Konate has his injury concerns through out the season, Matip and Gomez both have their injury issues and Virgil can't play as many as before. Robbo himself is coming off a poor season and could do with some competition on the left. We've got 3 Cups to contest and thats 27 games if we play them all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20290 on: Today at 10:07:59 am
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 10:07:02 am
He'll be offered plenty of time here, Konate has his injury concerns through out the season, Matip and Gomez both have their injury issues and Virgil can't play as many as before. Robbo himself is coming off a poor season and could do with some competition on the left. We've got 3 Cups to contest and thats 27 games if we play them all.

If Colwill comes in I would imagine one of Matip/Gomez (probably Matip) leaves. And possible Tsimikas too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20291 on: Today at 10:14:24 am
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 10:07:02 am
He'll be offered plenty of time here, Konate has his injury concerns through out the season, Matip and Gomez both have their injury issues and Virgil can't play as many as before. Robbo himself is coming off a poor season and could do with some competition on the left. We've got 3 Cups to contest and thats 27 games if we play them all.

Would he play on the right though if Konate were injured? Think he'd likely only play on the left hand side of defence for us. Last year must have been the first time in a very long time we played the full number of games available, realistically more likely to be like 20 and I daresay Virgil would play some of those particularly at the business end of the season.

I think we could offer him a mix of roles, sometimes deputising for Virgil and other times for Robertson, but both of those are senior players and trusted Klopp lieutenants and I doubt they suddenly start getting benched regularly, at least not yet. Then again, he only actually started 17 games last season for Brighton, although it seemed to take him a while to break into the team and once he did he more or less stayed there unless injured.

I think we could probably offer him more gametime than Chelsea (just by virtue of being in the EL) but I don't know if either team can offer as much as he'll need if he's going to get into the Euro 24 squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20292 on: Today at 10:20:53 am
If he was to come here I doubt it's with the understanding that he'll be rotating a bit around the defence. It'll be either as a start in place of Robertson to begin with or alongside Van Dijk with one on their less preferred side. Chelsea are going to want a huge fee and he's moving because he wants to play (and likely get paid like a player sides value at a huge fee) I don't think we would commit to that and he's a rotation player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20293 on: Today at 10:23:52 am
What's going on with Thiago? Bit weird that he's apparently fit but not doing any pre season stuff and attended the F1 yesterday. Do think it's very possible he leaves, but presumably would still need to train even if he knew he was off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20294 on: Today at 10:25:25 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:23:52 am
What's going on with Thiago? Bit weird that he's apparently fit but not doing any pre season stuff and attended the F1 yesterday. Do think it's very possible he leaves, but presumably would still need to train even if he knew he was off.

Is he actually fit to start pre-season though?  Might just have been at the training ground for a bit of rehab.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20295 on: Today at 10:27:39 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:25:25 am
Is he actually fit to start pre-season though?  Might just have been at the training ground for a bit of rehab.

More like prehab.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20296 on: Today at 10:28:36 am
Van Dijk is 32.
Robertson is 29.
Colwill is 20.
He is a childhood LFC supporter.
Chelsea are idiots.
We will sign him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20297 on: Today at 10:30:14 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:25:25 am
Is he actually fit to start pre-season though?  Might just have been at the training ground for a bit of rehab.

probably as cheerleader and mentor role for the younger lads as we all been banging about since he cant be on the pitch during games. a rather pretty expensive cheerleader we have. if only he wasn't made of glass

doubt we are after lavia. been weeks of showing interest, monitoring and having concrete talks and we usually keep business under wraps and sort out the deal rather quick.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20298 on: Today at 10:33:25 am
Chelsea will tell Colwill what he wants to hear sadly. They will then go and sign loads more players in his position because they can't help themselves.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20299 on: Today at 10:36:46 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:23:52 am
What's going on with Thiago? Bit weird that he's apparently fit but not doing any pre season stuff and attended the F1 yesterday. Do think it's very possible he leaves, but presumably would still need to train even if he knew he was off.

Not great message
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20300 on: Today at 10:41:01 am
As things stand now, if Colwill wants playing time he would get more at Chelsea than he would here. We have better players in his position that Chelsea do.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20301 on: Today at 10:41:55 am
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:41:01 am
As things stand now, if Colwill wants playing time he would get more at Chelsea than he would here. We have better players in his position that Chelsea do.

He'd be taking Robertson's place, though.  A position he's more suited to than Robbo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20302 on: Today at 10:46:51 am
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:41:01 am
As things stand now, if Colwill wants playing time he would get more at Chelsea than he would here. We have better players in his position that Chelsea do.

Robertson is not better than Colwill at LCB, needless to say, which is where he'd be playing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20303 on: Today at 10:47:36 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:04:41 am
I mean does he think hes get a regular game here is the other question. Hes not displacing VVD anytime soon and Robbo is a Klopp fav and a great player.
True, but I think Klopp can sell him the vision of being Virgil's heir. Virgil is 32, and would benefit from not playing every single game. Colwill is only 20 which is infancy for a centre-back. Robertson too will be 30 next year, but I can't see us playing with a back three for too long to be honest.

Compare that with Chelsea who have spent big on two young centre-backs in recent years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20304 on: Today at 10:49:00 am
Just had my morning scoot through the gossip and Brazilian forward Luiz Henrique of Real Betis is the only new name doing the rounds.

Other than that it's the usual Lavia, Thuram, Schurrs, Colwill etc.

Thiago to Galatasary is still getting mentioned and lots of rags are choosing to run with the Henderson and Gerrard reunion story which is no doubt generating lots of clicks and is certainly causing quite the to do on reddit.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20305 on: Today at 10:50:46 am
If (by some miracle) Colwill was signed he would start especially given the fees it would take to get him (almost certainly in excess of 60m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20306 on: Today at 10:51:53 am
If we did get Colwill i think he'd be our final signing. He'll cost a lot even if he asks to leave.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20307 on: Today at 10:53:56 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:47:36 am
True, but I think Klopp can sell him the vision of being Virgil's heir. Virgil is 32, and would benefit from not playing every single game. Colwill is only 20 which is infancy for a centre-back. Robertson too will be 30 next year, but I can't see us playing with a back three for too long to be honest.

Compare that with Chelsea who have spent big on two young centre-backs in recent years.

I think that is the clincher and why we think we may have a chance at convincing him to come here, but it probably just depends how impatient he is. By all accounts he wants to get into the England squad for next summer and thinks he needs to be playing regularly to do that - I think we're probably talking more than just cup games and the odd PL appearance for that, and I'm not sure we're at the point of rotating either of Virgil or Robertson that heavily yet, though I think we probably will be in the not too distant future. Will it be soon enough to give Colwill the gametime he wants now? I'm not so sure. Like you though, I'm not sure how long we'd stick with this system and I expect he's viewed as Virgil's long-term replacement.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20308 on: Today at 10:55:24 am
Sorry but I can't see Robbo coming out of our team. He's arguably the best full back in the league. Poor season yeah but he's quality. He plays
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20309 on: Today at 10:58:06 am
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:55:24 am
Sorry but I can't see Robbo coming out of our team. He's arguably the best full back in the league. Poor season yeah but he's quality. He plays

But we don't play with a traditional full back anymore, that's the point.  He's now required to tuck inside and make a three at the back and that suits Colwill's game more.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20310 on: Today at 10:59:27 am
Sure but the reason people think Colwill make take some of Rovnos minutes is because we dont necessarily need a fullback to play at left back. We might prefer a CB given itll effectively be a back 3 lots of the time.

*Edit* tubby got there first and said it better.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20311 on: Today at 11:00:57 am
The elephant in the room is Van Dijk, he isn't getting any younger, he was pretty poor in parts last season and he has certainly lost a fair amount of that "aura" which elevated him to god levels.. He needs a proper rotation option for now and the long term.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20312 on: Today at 11:02:05 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:58:06 am
But we don't play with a traditional full back anymore, that's the point.  He's now required to tuck inside and make a three at the back and that suits Colwill's game more.

Right ok, I'm a bit lost with what formations we're playing at the moment or planning to play. I wonder though if now we have addressed the midfield area or getting close to it, will we revert back.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20313 on: Today at 11:02:50 am
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:55:24 am
Sorry but I can't see Robbo coming out of our team. He's arguably the best full back in the league. Poor season yeah but he's quality. He plays

I mean in fairness he's not even the best full back in his own team :)

The issue is the system - if we're going to play the way we played last 10 games of the season he doesn't make much sense at left back in a lot of games.
Yes against the dross you can get away with it defensively and whoever plays there will still be able to get forward but in a lot of games but a lot of the time you'll want a centre back who can pass in that position

This and resting Van Dijk and injuries etc I'd guess Coliwell would get 30 starts next season - maybe more given the level and injury proneness of our centre backs
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20314 on: Today at 11:04:26 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:02:50 am
I mean in fairness he's not even the best full back in his own team :)

That's what I meant by arguably, The argument was with Trent  ;D
