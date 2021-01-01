« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20200 on: Today at 01:56:27 pm
Colwill is Bellingham all over again but weve learned our lesson and will move to more reasonably priced alternatives.
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20201 on: Today at 01:57:01 pm
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 01:54:21 pm
Hasn't Badiashile had a pretty bad injury which has ruled him out from the start of next season?
Fair enough mate. Colwill might fancy his chances to start and cement his place in the team then.
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20202 on: Today at 01:58:39 pm
Out:
Gomez
Thiago

In:
Colwill
Lavia
And a quality RB

Would make this a very good window.  So many issues sorted, not least injury prone players have all moved on.
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20203 on: Today at 01:59:12 pm
Quote from: -HH- on Today at 01:38:07 pm
The thing is I am not trying to say it's likely. I'm trying to say that while there's a small possibility he's the ideal option for us so it's not unreasonable to talk about it, especially given his name is mentioned a lot by the patch journos as someone the club would like to sign.
Definitely not impossible. Pochettino could give all kinds of 'guarantees' but ultimately Colwill is still at the same club that has gone to the transfer market ahead of other talented youngsters and he probably knows a couple of them (Chalobah, Guehi, Tomori - just in his position, let alone rest of the team).

there's definitely a chance that he doesn't want to gamble his playing time for the next 6-12 months on chelsea's word (and a manager he has no relationship with, who will be looking for stable results early on). and if he doesn't maybe brighton are the team chelsea can compromise on him with, maybe even with buyback-type clauses, if they don't want to sell to us - so again, we aren't necessarily likely to get him even if he wants to leave. but it's not unrealistic
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20204 on: Today at 01:59:41 pm

Poch isnt at a normal club, hes at Chelsea, the results are the only thing that matters or hes out the door and another new manager will come in, perhaps De Zerbi is next? he has one remit and thats to win games not bring through youngsters
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20205 on: Today at 02:01:25 pm
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 01:58:39 pm
Out:
Gomez
Thiago

In:
Colwill
Lavia
And a quality RB

Would make this a very good window.  So many issues sorted, not least injury prone players have all moved on.

I think at most well get two more players. Im fairly certain Gomez and Bradley will be the options at right back. Its entirely possible we get no more players but I really hope this isnt the case.
-HH-

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20206 on: Today at 02:01:34 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:11:05 am
Apparently Chelsea have the option to extend his contract by a year provided he plays a certain number of games for them. Not sure what the number is but presumably if he's that good already and they're determined to keep him, they'll use him enough to trigger the option.

It's a tough one to see happening.

Tough, but not impossible.

Badiashile was signed in January on an eight year contract. You have to imagine you have to be promised things to sign a contract like that, and the two players play in the same position. They haven't got European football.

Now, they are a basket case, so maybe they will fuck off Badiashile to give Colwill the requisite playing time. Maybe they will find a way to play both in the same team. But neither of those are highly likely, so there's a chance. A small one, but a chance.
RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20207 on: Today at 02:03:57 pm
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 11:37:03 am
We really need to push for a young CB who can alternate and potentially challenge Virgil long-term...

Also a player like Lavia would be ideal this summer as I expect both Thiago and Fabinho to leave after this season...


Agree with this 100%

Would like to see us get these kinds of deals done
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20208 on: Today at 02:06:06 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:59:41 pm
Poch isnt at a normal club, hes at Chelsea, the results are the only thing that matters or hes out the door and another new manager will come in, perhaps De Zerbi is next? he has one remit and thats to win games not bring through youngsters
More importantly, chelsea have spent about £550m since June 30th last summer.

And they still want a centre forward and Caicedo ..thats got to be the thick end of another £150m

So theres been some rationalisation, but there surely has to be more too?
Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20209 on: Today at 02:12:26 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:06:06 pm
More importantly, chelsea have spent about £550m since June 30th last summer.

And they still want a centre forward and Caicedo ..thats got to be the thick end of another £150m

So theres been some rationalisation, but there surely has to be more too?

Can see them trying cash+Colwill for Caicedo
elsewhere

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20210 on: Today at 02:19:13 pm
when did we go from signing 2-3 midfielders and a defender to possibly being done with transfers?
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20211 on: Today at 02:21:07 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:19:13 pm
when did we go from signing 2-3 midfielders and a defender to possibly being done with transfers?
Well we haven't signed anyone in 7 days so we are obviously finished for this window.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20212 on: Today at 02:24:29 pm
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 01:58:39 pm
Out:
Gomez
Thiago

In:
Colwill
Lavia
And a quality RB

Would make this a very good window.  So many issues sorted, not least injury prone players have all moved on.
Don't see either of those players leaving.
tray fenny

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20213 on: Today at 02:28:12 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:12:26 pm
Can see them trying cash+Colwill for Caicedo
Colwill wont agree
cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20214 on: Today at 02:31:07 pm
https://twitter.com/Plettigoal/status/1678030402085158912?t=Ck9uGqP8ufc5Pws43q0i0A&s=19

Talks between Liverpool & #Lavia are concrete and ongoing.

🔴 Understand there is no agreement in terms of salary conditions yet. #LFC

➡️ As reported: His price tag is around £50m
➡️ Klopp wants him!

ℹ️: Very press resistant player - even in high pressure situations, he loses the ball only once out of 10 times.
Djozer

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20215 on: Today at 02:34:54 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 02:24:29 pm
Don't see either of those players leaving.
Thiago maybe, though I'd rather he stays, if he can stay fit he's still our best midfielder.

Don't get why anyone'd want rid of Gomez. Club-trained (which I think is pretty much homegrown but even more valuable in terms of squad regs), able to cover a variety of positions to a good level even if injuries mean he's unlikely to ever hit the heights he could have done, seems like a nice lad....I've never got the shouts for him to leave at all. If he wants to leave then fair enough, but otherwise I think it'd be a rather stupid idea.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20216 on: Today at 02:38:21 pm
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 01:58:39 pm
Out:
Gomez
Thiago

In:
Colwill
Lavia
And a quality RB

Would make this a very good window.  So many issues sorted, not least injury prone players have all moved on.
I think Joël is more likely because of HG.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20217 on: Today at 02:40:07 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 02:31:07 pm
https://twitter.com/Plettigoal/status/1678030402085158912?t=Ck9uGqP8ufc5Pws43q0i0A&s=19

Talks between Liverpool & #Lavia are concrete and ongoing.

🔴 Understand there is no agreement in terms of salary conditions yet. #LFC

➡️ As reported: His price tag is around £50m
➡️ Klopp wants him!

ℹ️: Very press resistant player - even in high pressure situations, he loses the ball only once out of 10 times.
Might as well sign him whilst he's affordable.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20218 on: Today at 02:42:06 pm
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 02:34:54 pm
Thiago maybe, though I'd rather he stays, if he can stay fit he's still our best midfielder.

Don't get why anyone'd want rid of Gomez. Club-trained (which I think is pretty much homegrown but even more valuable in terms of squad regs), able to cover a variety of positions to a good level even if injuries mean he's unlikely to ever hit the heights he could have done, seems like a nice lad....I've never got the shouts for him to leave at all. If he wants to leave then fair enough, but otherwise I think it'd be a rather stupid idea.
People want players sold and "shiny new toys" it's boring sometimes. I hope neither of them leave Thiago especially.
Titi Camara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20219 on: Today at 02:42:22 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 02:31:07 pm
https://twitter.com/Plettigoal/status/1678030402085158912?t=Ck9uGqP8ufc5Pws43q0i0A&s=19

Talks between Liverpool & #Lavia are concrete and ongoing.

🔴 Understand there is no agreement in terms of salary conditions yet. #LFC

➡️ As reported: His price tag is around £50m
➡️ Klopp wants him!

ℹ️: Very press resistant player - even in high pressure situations, he loses the ball only once out of 10 times.
terry_macss_perm

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20220 on: Today at 02:46:07 pm
If we managed to barter Southampton down to, say, £30m for Lavia, how would it then work with Man Cs first-option clause?

They might think that was worth paying to keep him away from us but does the player have any say in the matter? Presumably he was party to the clause being put in in the first place.
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20221 on: Today at 02:52:02 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:40:07 pm
Might as well sign him whilst he's affordable.
The hype is that hes going to be one of the greats of his generation.

Over a decade at the top if true..

We must have some loyalty points left over from Southampton surely?
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20222 on: Today at 02:52:32 pm
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 02:46:07 pm
If we managed to barter Southampton down to, say, £30m for Lavia, how would it then work with Man Cs first-option clause?

They might think that was worth paying to keep him away from us but does the player have any say in the matter? Presumably he was party to the clause being put in in the first place.

Citys clause is irrelevant until 2024.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20223 on: Today at 02:53:33 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:52:02 pm
The hype is that hes going to be one of the greats of his generation.

Over a decade at the top if true..

We must have some loyalty points left over from Southampton surely?
We're due a discount :D
jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20224 on: Today at 02:54:20 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 01:51:02 pm
Badiashile is a better player at the moment though. Pochettino knows he has to get results so even though he might rate Colwill why would he play an inferior player?
You think Badiashile is better than VVD? Because otherwise this argument makes zero sense
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20225 on: Today at 02:54:54 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 02:31:07 pm
https://twitter.com/Plettigoal/status/1678030402085158912?t=Ck9uGqP8ufc5Pws43q0i0A&s=19

Talks between Liverpool & #Lavia are concrete and ongoing.

🔴 Understand there is no agreement in terms of salary conditions yet. #LFC

➡️ As reported: His price tag is around £50m
➡️ Klopp wants him!

ℹ️: Very press resistant player - even in high pressure situations, he loses the ball only once out of 10 times.
Seems like talks have been going on a while?
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20226 on: Today at 02:56:47 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 02:54:20 pm
You think Badiashile is better than VVD? Because otherwise this argument makes zero sense
Eh? Where did I say anything about Virgil?
BER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20227 on: Today at 02:57:11 pm
Just get Lavia done, John!

Then we see who leaves.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20228 on: Today at 02:57:46 pm
The best of Roméo Lavia (Sky Sports)

https://youtu.be/apd5R3becLY
PIPA23

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20229 on: Today at 02:58:11 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 11:49:04 am
No one is going to alternate with Virgil. Virgil will play every league game he's fit for and any important European games. He's the rock our team is built on even if he was poor by his own ridiclous standards last season.

Of course, but I was talking about being able to challenge him and cover for him as he is getting older + we will play a great amount of games.

We need to slowly think about getting his replacement to play with Konate long-term and I can not see such a player in our team atm.

Gomez would have been that player, but his fitness is questionable. Matip is in his last year of the contract this upcoming season...

I doubt Van Den Berg is ready and proven enough to be that player right now and Phillips might leave this summer.

We absolutely need a new CB to mix with Virgil and Konate as a second option after those two starting options.
jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20230 on: Today at 03:06:20 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:56:47 pm
Eh? Where did I say anything about Virgil?
Because Colwill would compete with VVD here.
Leaving Chelsea for more game time might make sense, but then Liverpool would be a weird move
PIPA23

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20231 on: Today at 03:09:19 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 03:06:20 pm
Because Colwill would compete with VVD here.
Leaving Chelsea for more game time might make sense, but then Liverpool would be a weird move

if we alternate the lineup to play with 3 centre backs he would start... He would also start many European league games, domestic cups etc.

Colwill would make so much sense also long term... as he is 12 (!) years younger than Virgil.

I would not say a word if we got the 2018-2020 VVD, but even he proved to be human last two seasons and his form has dropped.
terry_macss_perm

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20232 on: Today at 03:09:59 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:52:32 pm
Citys clause is irrelevant until 2024.

Thats the buyback clause.

They also have an option to match the bid of anyone trying to sign him before then.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20233 on: Today at 03:12:15 pm
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 03:09:59 pm
Thats the buyback clause.

They also have an option to match the bid of anyone trying to sign him before then.

Thats the first Ive heard of that.
terry_macss_perm

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #20234 on: Today at 03:14:05 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 03:12:15 pm
Thats the first Ive heard of that.

It was reported last week, in the Echo (I think).

It certainly has the potential to complicate matters.
