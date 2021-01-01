No one is going to alternate with Virgil. Virgil will play every league game he's fit for and any important European games. He's the rock our team is built on even if he was poor by his own ridiclous standards last season.
Of course, but I was talking about being able to challenge him and cover for him as he is getting older + we will play a great amount of games.
We need to slowly think about getting his replacement to play with Konate long-term and I can not see such a player in our team atm.
Gomez would have been that player, but his fitness is questionable. Matip is in his last year of the contract this upcoming season...
I doubt Van Den Berg is ready and proven enough to be that player right now and Phillips might leave this summer.
We absolutely need a new CB to mix with Virgil and Konate as a second option after those two starting options.