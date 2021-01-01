The thing is I am not trying to say it's likely. I'm trying to say that while there's a small possibility he's the ideal option for us so it's not unreasonable to talk about it, especially given his name is mentioned a lot by the patch journos as someone the club would like to sign.



Definitely not impossible. Pochettino could give all kinds of 'guarantees' but ultimately Colwill is still at the same club that has gone to the transfer market ahead of other talented youngsters and he probably knows a couple of them (Chalobah, Guehi, Tomori - just in his position, let alone rest of the team).there's definitely a chance that he doesn't want to gamble his playing time for the next 6-12 months on chelsea's word (and a manager he has no relationship with, who will be looking for stable results early on). and if he doesn't maybe brighton are the team chelsea can compromise on him with, maybe even with buyback-type clauses, if they don't want to sell to us - so again, we aren't necessarily likely to get him even if he wants to leave. but it's not unrealistic