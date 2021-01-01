« previous next »
Claire.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:52:55 am
Quote from: Blundellsands Clink on Today at 09:45:27 am
I think Id gone a record amount of time without a name change. Must have been a couple of months at least!

whole seven months! think it is a record to be honest, profile edits list like war and peace.

No, it wasn't me.
Blundellsands Clink

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:58:03 am
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:52:55 am
whole seven months! think it is a record to be honest, profile edits list like war and peace.

No, it wasn't me.

:D It changed daily at one point, til SP ran out of place names beginning with C.
JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:04:33 am
lamonti

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:05:18 am
Quote from: -HH- on Today at 10:48:09 am
You are right in terms of this summer. As in with 2 years on his contract he cannot walk and if Pochettino persuades him he may well sign a new contract.

However, what he can also do if he chooses to is not to sign a new contract and then his power to get the move he might want increases exponentially over time.

And it is all very well talking about his fee if he's out of contract being decided by tribunal but that only applies if he moves to another English club. That obviously affects us, but in terms of the risk aspect for Chelsea if they let his contract go all the way they have to consider that they lose him for practically nothing because there's no way the likes of Bayern wouldn't come calling in that scenario.

If I'm Chelsea and Pochettino genuinely has visions of playing him over Badiashile regularly enough to keep him happy even without European football then I would be keeping him this year even if he refuses to sign, let him see the pathway and try and persuade him to sign over the course of the year. But next summer, if he won't sign, they simply have to sell him given their finances. And if they can't offer him the game time without European football then how do they persuade him to sign up?

This is where this opinion that he definitely stays falls down though. Of course Chelsea will want him to stay even if that means a huge contract. But he doesn't have to sign it. And I don't see it as a guarantee that he does sign it.

All valid absolutely -HH- but 2 years is an eternity in football. 3 months is a long time. By November this guy could be playing week-in, week-out for Chelsea, starting for the England senior team and they lash an enormous contract in front of him "I'm so glad to be stay here, I've been at Colney since I was 2 months old, yadda yadda yadda". He could do his cruciate in the second week of the season and miss a year of football.

We need defensive reinforcements this summer. Colwill can be a long term goal for the Reds, but the chances of it happening this summer are miniscule.
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:08:44 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:25:50 am
Hopefully  theres enough money left and they can go for a bit more quality and snap up Lubeh.

Im glad you added a h, otherwise its a slippery slope.
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:11:05 am
Quote from: -HH- on Today at 10:48:09 am
You are right in terms of this summer. As in with 2 years on his contract he cannot walk and if Pochettino persuades him he may well sign a new contract.

However, what he can also do if he chooses to is not to sign a new contract and then his power to get the move he might want increases exponentially over time.

And it is all very well talking about his fee if he's out of contract being decided by tribunal but that only applies if he moves to another English club. That obviously affects us, but in terms of the risk aspect for Chelsea if they let his contract go all the way they have to consider that they lose him for practically nothing because there's no way the likes of Bayern wouldn't come calling in that scenario.

If I'm Chelsea and Pochettino genuinely has visions of playing him over Badiashile regularly enough to keep him happy even without European football then I would be keeping him this year even if he refuses to sign, let him see the pathway and try and persuade him to sign over the course of the year. But next summer, if he won't sign, they simply have to sell him given their finances. And if they can't offer him the game time without European football then how do they persuade him to sign up?

This is where this opinion that he definitely stays falls down though. Of course Chelsea will want him to stay even if that means a huge contract. But he doesn't have to sign it. And I don't see it as a guarantee that he does sign it.

Apparently Chelsea have the option to extend his contract by a year provided he plays a certain number of games for them. Not sure what the number is but presumably if he's that good already and they're determined to keep him, they'll use him enough to trigger the option.

It's a tough one to see happening.
RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:11:51 am
Reckon we're done with incomings now. Think a few will leave and that will be that
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:13:49 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:11:51 am
Reckon we're done with incomings now. Think a few will leave and that will be that

I hope not.
lamonti

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:14:07 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:11:51 am
Reckon we're done with incomings now. Think a few will leave and that will be that

Spicy bait!
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:17:18 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:11:51 am
Reckon we're done with incomings now. Think a few will leave and that will be that

Goes against what most reliable journos are saying like...
Titi Camara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:21:25 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:11:51 am
Reckon we're done with incomings now. Think a few will leave and that will be that
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:21:36 am
I think the moving on of some players is pretty sensible. We have a huge squad even with the departures. The I think Matip will now stay but there are plenty who still could and should be available.

We dont have to rush now for the incomings. I think its pretty likely that whomever we sign now wont start the first game. Even if its Colwill and Lavia think both start on the bench.

Also its only July and we dont know who else could appear on the market (Monaco lad).
RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:21:58 am
For the record I hope i'm wildly wrong to be honest, just get a funny feeling we'll look at a few and be put off by prices now. Also cant see any massive outgoings  in terms of profit. Thiago, Matip, Gomez, Fabinho etc will stay IMO so dont see how we generate significant funds

Colwill looks near impossible to me, if he doesn't decide to stay there they'll want a fortune for him. Lavia I just think will be seen as too pricey at 50m

Fingers crossed im wrong and there's more to come but I think with the players being back we'll revert to how good the players are looking and how well they've done previously and how we cant afford to spend like others etc
TheTeflonJohn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:23:33 am
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Yesterday at 09:15:31 pm
I do not think you are being coherent, MonsLibpool

Theres a Macedonian saying - A bear that dances in your neighbors house might soon dance in yours.
Is that a Macedonian or a David Brent quip?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:37:03 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:11:51 am
Reckon we're done with incomings now. I think a few will leave and that will be that

We really need to push for a young CB who can alternate and potentially challenge Virgil long-term...

Also a player like Lavia would be ideal this summer as I expect both Thiago and Fabinho to leave after this season...
vivabobbygraham

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:42:41 am
Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:47:46 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 11:04:33 am
:lmao
;D

Reminds me of the Old , Oldcold tweet by Oldcold himself .  Because I was oldcold on rawk, he was an entertainer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:49:04 am
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 11:37:03 am
We really need to push for a young CB who can alternate and potentially challenge Virgil long-term...

Also a player like Lavia would be ideal this summer as I expect both Thiago and Fabinho to leave after this season...


No one is going to alternate with Virgil. Virgil will play every league game he's fit for and any important European games. He's the rock our team is built on even if he was poor by his own ridiclous standards last season.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:49:39 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:11:51 am
Reckon we're done with incomings now. Think a few will leave and that will be that

If you are talking about the starters, you are right. When it comes to younger squad players, I can see 2 more players coming in. And yes, some players will leave, but no one important ...
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:51:48 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 11:49:04 am
No one is going to alternate with Virgil. Virgil will play every league game he's fit for and any important European games. He's the rock our team is built on even if he was poor by his own ridiclous standards last season.

We could play up to 27 Europa League, League Cup and FA Cup games next season. Apart from the semi-finals and finals, I can't see Van Dijk featuring in any of those ...
xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:57:56 am
think the deal with colwil is just because of the u21s. maybe he wants his head to be fully committed to that

oh and of course chelsea just being a tight arse

guess the clarity will come now for colwil where he will decide to have his preseason with the likes of klopp and capt hendo or with poch and what ever is left of the chelsea squad.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:59:41 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 09:23:41 am
Colwill will sign an extension at Chelsea and they'll put him on big boy money. He has all the cards. Chelsea aren't stupid enough to let him walk.

Lavia's on the move, remains to be seen if anyone matches his valuation of £50m based very little evidence and a good deal of potential.

There are plenty of more players in the world. If Ornstein dropped a new name into the mix tomorrow morning, half the forum would consider him to be the next saviour.

Be honest, are you 100% sure about that?
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:04:44 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:59:41 am
Be honest, are you 100% sure about that?

They are not going to sell him unless Colwill puts up and all mighty fuss and goes all scorched earth on the place. They know how good he is.

We are right to wait until something becomes clear, but we absolutely should not wait past July.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:08:10 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:11:51 am
Reckon we're done with incomings now. Think a few will leave and that will be that
No we aren't.
