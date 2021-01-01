For the record I hope i'm wildly wrong to be honest, just get a funny feeling we'll look at a few and be put off by prices now. Also cant see any massive outgoings in terms of profit. Thiago, Matip, Gomez, Fabinho etc will stay IMO so dont see how we generate significant funds



Colwill looks near impossible to me, if he doesn't decide to stay there they'll want a fortune for him. Lavia I just think will be seen as too pricey at 50m



Fingers crossed im wrong and there's more to come but I think with the players being back we'll revert to how good the players are looking and how well they've done previously and how we cant afford to spend like others etc