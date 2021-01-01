Clearly they'll tell him what he wants to hear, with a bumper new contract to boot, we need to forget about him now, it was always a long shot.
If you ban one of your kids from the house does he just reappear under a different name and carry on like nothings happened?
I never thought I'd say this but can I hear more from Lubeh?
Wonder whatever happened to Blundellsands Clink? He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
WTF M8 As i said last week and its in the news today Napoli inquiring about Konate. doubt we would sell
You post more shit then me for fucks sakes. Who the fuck would post a shit rumour like Napoli thinking they can get Ibou from us?
just reporting the rumours is all
ill stop doing it then as it seems to offend ppl
And that's the bear necessities.
Blundellsands Clink? Fuck off, Capon, mate. You've just made that fucking name up, haven't yer? Ey? Sounds like one of those turns yer arl fellah used to listen to down the Melrose
