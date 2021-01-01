Clearly they'll tell him what he wants to hear, with a bumper new contract to boot, we need to forget about him now, it was always a long shot.



Thing is, even without a new contract in 2 years time he could be an England regular with a hundred PL appearances to his name. If he runs down his contract and wants to come to us the compensation could be £40/50m, so Chelsea can't really lose. No one with that potential has ever run down their contract before.