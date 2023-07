https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1677749648973340673?t=6l3tAX0nK2QkOOCm3SkQKg&s=19



Colwill doesn't look too enthused to go back to Chelsea



I wouldn't be, either. When I saw they had sold the club to Boehly, I knew Chelsea was about to enter their dog days. Boehly looks like every heir, golf club cardmember, Tennis enthusiast, that I've ever seen. Never seen one of those guys do something right, they are always trying to get in the way of people who actually know what they are doing (Tuchel, e.g.).Now imagine have to comeback to that mess to see that stupid blonde figure behaving like Mark Cuban in the stands. I would rather play on loan for some team fighting relegation.