The two signings we have made will go straight into the team. When added to the new system where Trent steps into midfield on the ball, it already has a heck of a lot going for it. It will be miles better than last season.



In addition, Jones appears to have overcome his chronic injury and is doing very well, Elliott has more experience, Bajcetic is an exciting prospect who will see more action as he develops, and we currently have three veteran midfielders too.



Lavia would be a good signing, and if we can get it done, we should. Fabinho can help bring him through next season, and then I suspect we wont look back.



If we sign Lavia we will have too many on the books, and the situation would look ripe for a departure, say, Thiago.



As for the central defender, hopefully Colwill tells Poch whats what, that hes not signing a new deal, and wants Liverpool. However that pans out, I see Chelsea rinsing us on the fee so it smarts a little. So we will have to be confident about his potential ceiling, as he is just starting out.