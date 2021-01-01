« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:43:31 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 02:14:24 pm
He's absolutely not worth £50m. Colwill isn't worth the money he would fetch either.

So, if you're going to swallow overpaying for one of them, you do so for Colwill in my opinion. He improves this system by being a more defensive minded left-footer and he gives us an obviously van Dijk succession plan.

I disagree. I think Lavia helps us more. I think Fabinho is in decline and not addressing the position will come back to haunt us. I think we have enough at centre back to ride out a season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:53:05 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:43:31 pm
I disagree. I think Lavia helps us more. I think Fabinho is in decline and not addressing the position will come back to haunt us. I think we have enough at centre back to ride out a season.

If we're continuing with the box midfield, that leaves us with Fabinho, Baj, Henderson, Mac Allister and possibly Jones to play the 6 alongside Trent. If anything, finding a replacement for Trent when he's not in the team is a greater priority.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:54:33 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:43:31 pm
I disagree. I think Lavia helps us more. I think Fabinho is in decline and not addressing the position will come back to haunt us. I think we have enough at centre back to ride out a season.

Yeah I think that unless we're determined to shift to using a centre back type at left back, we're okay in that area. While obviously we have made the mistake of leaving ourselves understaffed there in the past, Konate is a lot less injury prone than Gomez/Matip have been and using Fabinho there would be less of a detriment to the midfield if we end up with MacAllister/Szoboszlai/Lavia all signing.

I think the flexibility of Bajcetic would also make us a bit less concerned about having both him and Lavia around, as he can play a variety of positions in the spine of the team.

I do wonder if we may consider converting Fabinho into a centre back over the next season or two, it would give us fairly robust cover for Konate and should help mitigate his lack of athleticism a bit. He also has experience at right back, and while I wouldn't expect us to play him out wide, that experience should help him cover the space Trent leaves.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:03:00 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:54:33 pm
Konate is a lot less injury prone than Gomez/Matip have been

I wish I had the same faith in this that you do.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:05:27 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:54:33 pm
Yeah I think that unless we're determined to shift to using a centre back type at left back, we're okay in that area. While obviously we have made the mistake of leaving ourselves understaffed there in the past, Konate is a lot less injury prone than Gomez/Matip have been and using Fabinho there would be less of a detriment to the midfield if we end up with MacAllister/Szoboszlai/Lavia all signing.

I think the flexibility of Bajcetic would also make us a bit less concerned about having both him and Lavia around, as he can play a variety of positions in the spine of the team.

I do wonder if we may consider converting Fabinho into a centre back over the next season or two, it would give us fairly robust cover for Konate and should help mitigate his lack of athleticism a bit. He also has experience at right back, and while I wouldn't expect us to play him out wide, that experience should help him cover the space Trent leaves.
Having Fabinho regularly defending in space 1vs1 against wide players like Konate had to in the current system would make him look even worse.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:09:22 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 03:05:27 pm
Having Fabinho regularly defending in space 1vs1 against wide players like Konate had to in the current system would make him look even worse.
He'd get roasted on the wing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:14:17 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 03:05:27 pm
Having Fabinho regularly defending in space 1vs1 against wide players like Konate had to in the current system would make him look even worse.

We were a mess last season which meant Konate was forced to be reactionary a lot of the time. A better press should make his job there a lot easier, he also wouldn't have to cover quite as much ground or find himself chasing the play quite as much as he does in midfield.

Quote from: Bennett on Today at 03:03:00 pm
I wish I had the same faith in this that you do.

He's had a couple of slightly lengthy injuries but nothing like Gomez/Matip.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:19:18 pm
The two signings we have made will go straight into the team. When added to the new system where Trent steps into midfield on the ball, it already has a heck of a lot going for it. It will be miles better than last season.

In addition, Jones appears to have overcome his chronic injury and is doing very well, Elliott has more experience, Bajcetic is an exciting prospect who will see more action as he develops, and we currently have three veteran midfielders too.

Lavia would be a good signing, and if we can get it done, we should. Fabinho can help bring him through next season, and then I suspect we wont look back.

If we sign Lavia we will have too many on the books, and the situation would look ripe for a departure, say, Thiago.

As for the central defender, hopefully Colwill tells Poch whats what, that hes not signing a new deal, and wants Liverpool. However that pans out, I see Chelsea rinsing us on the fee so it smarts a little. So we will have to be confident about his potential ceiling, as he is just starting out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:22:38 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:14:17 pm
We were a mess last season which meant Konate was forced to be reactionary a lot of the time. A better press should make his job there a lot easier, he also wouldn't have to cover quite as much ground or find himself chasing the play quite as much as he does in midfield.

He's had a couple of slightly lengthy injuries but nothing like Gomez/Matip.
But the centre back on that side is playing right back on transition effectively, even with a better press you have them there and it's where we tend to leave space. I just don't think the way to get more out of Fabinho is to make him defend with lots of space around him,  isolated and against likely quicker players. Would really be massively unfair on him. I'd say we need more athleticism in that role now than we have before.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:23:06 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:01:54 pm
Well, if Jurgen wants him I'm om board 🤣🤣🤣🤣

You're not onboard then  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:27:12 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:46:23 pm
So if the manager wanted to sign Connor Gallagher, you'd be behind it? LOL.

Some players are just not good enough for us. That's a beauty of a forum; different opinions.

So, if we sign a player (that would mean Klopp wanted him), you won't be backing him as he didn't fit your definition of a good player?

Good way to be a supporter!

Shows why some posters are vehemently against some of our own players. Even the ones who have done great things for us.

Note: Not calling out those who discuss outs on a logical basis, but some do not even support certain players for some random reason.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:32:18 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 03:27:12 pm
So, if we sign a player (that would mean Klopp wanted him), you won't be backing him as he didn't fit your definition of a good player?

Good way to be a supporter!

Shows why some posters are vehemently against some of our own players. Even the ones who have done great things for us.

Note: Not calling out those who discuss outs on a logical basis, but some do not even support certain players for some random reason.
Of course I would support him if we signed him. Stating beforehand the reasons why I don't think he's not good enough for us isn't hating on him. Some people are just touchy and can't handle opinions that contradict theirs.

It's nothing personal but they treat as such which I find funny. It's just a game LOL. It's not that serious.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:34:14 pm
So if Colwill and Lavia are both available for £50m and we can only buy one who you getting?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:34:32 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:14:17 pm
We were a mess last season which meant Konate was forced to be reactionary a lot of the time. A better press should make his job there a lot easier, he also wouldn't have to cover quite as much ground or find himself chasing the play quite as much as he does in midfield.

He's had a couple of slightly lengthy injuries but nothing like Gomez/Matip.

Spot on.  During the rubbish months, Konate was almost having to be both a RB and right sided CB.  Not by tactical design.  Trents defending and confidence was shot, literally every club targeted our right with pace.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:35:21 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:34:14 pm
So if Colwill and Lavia are both available for £50m and we can only buy one who you getting?

Colwill 100%.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:37:10 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:34:14 pm
So if Colwill and Lavia are both available for £50m and we can only buy one who you getting?

Chelsea are refusing to sell Colwill to anyone, seeing him as their CB star for the next dozen years.

So, itll have to be Lavia then given your binary choice.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:38:53 pm
Fuckin' Clowns!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:39:50 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:32:18 pm
Of course I would support him if we signed him. Stating beforehand the reasons why I don't think he's not good enough for us isn't hating on him. Some people are just touchy and can't handle opinions that contradict theirs.

It's nothing personal but they treat as such which I find funny. It's just a game LOL. It's not that serious.

Of course, I was trying to clarify your stand.

There are some who have agendas against certain players though for some random reason.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:53:48 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 03:19:18 pm
The two signings we have made will go straight into the team. When added to the new system where Trent steps into midfield on the ball, it already has a heck of a lot going for it. It will be miles better than last season.

In addition, Jones appears to have overcome his chronic injury and is doing very well, Elliott has more experience, Bajcetic is an exciting prospect who will see more action as he develops, and we currently have three veteran midfielders too.

Lavia would be a good signing, and if we can get it done, we should. Fabinho can help bring him through next season, and then I suspect we wont look back.

If we sign Lavia we will have too many on the books, and the situation would look ripe for a departure, say, Thiago.

As for the central defender, hopefully Colwill tells Poch whats what, that hes not signing a new deal, and wants Liverpool. However that pans out, I see Chelsea rinsing us on the fee so it smarts a little. So we will have to be confident about his potential ceiling, as he is just starting out.

I want to see another midfielder in, but I wouldn't really blame the owners for saying we need to move someone on first (likely Thiago or Fabinho). Fabinho/Henderson/Thiago is a lot of wages on top of 3 big money additions if we got them (and Jones/Bajcetic/Elliott on top).

We fell into the trap last season of keeping what we had, rather than moving someone on to free up a space.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:04:41 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 03:22:38 pm
But the centre back on that side is playing right back on transition effectively, even with a better press you have them there and it's where we tend to leave space. I just don't think the way to get more out of Fabinho is to make him defend with lots of space around him,  isolated and against likely quicker players. Would really be massively unfair on him. I'd say we need more athleticism in that role now than we have before.

My thinking with a better press is that the opposition get fewer opportunities to hit that area, and when they do it's typically a rushed hoof into that part of the pitch rather than an actual pass. Fabinho is good in the air and has good anticipation so as long as the press isn't collapsing and Trent is balancing the role well he shouldn't end up anywhere near as exposed as Konate was last season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:13:28 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:34:14 pm
So if Colwill and Lavia are both available for £50m and we can only buy one who you getting?

colwil for sure

im still banking on one of hendo/thiago/fab being able to play a squad role. it will be unbelievably unfortunate if all 3 are out at the same time like what happened during our injury crisis last season. surely our medical team have learn something from last season.


we might also keep the ball better with jones, mac and szobo in terms of recycling the ball in the opposition half. with gakpo and nunez both wiser to our pressing triggers hopefully we wont be ripped apart so often during the transitions compared to last year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:25:13 pm
Colwill's first name is Levi, and we are on page 501.

It's a sign. 😲
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:29:02 pm
Colwill on at 5 8)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:40:46 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:25:13 pm
Colwill's first name is Levi, and we are on page 501.

It's a sign. 😲

And I was listening to some Babylon Zoo today.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:41:05 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:25:13 pm
Colwill's first name is Levi, and we are on page 501.

It's a sign. 😲
Also an anagram of evil
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:45:00 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:34:14 pm
So if Colwill and Lavia are both available for £50m and we can only buy one who you getting?

Lavia, its not even a contest. Hes ridiculously talented for his age and addresses a position we have a real need for someone. A centre back is a nice to have this summer whereas a defensive midfielder is a must buy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:46:47 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:25:13 pm
Colwill's first name is Levi, and we are on page 501.

It's a sign. 😲
Youve had that joke lined up for ages.  ;D

Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:38:53 pm
Fuckin' Clowns!
Last week it was ya cousins now this. You get some action you mate
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:47:17 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 04:41:05 pm
Also an anagram of evil
And Vile and live
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:49:39 pm
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 03:37:10 pm
Chelsea are refusing to sell Colwill to anyone, seeing him as their CB star for the next dozen years.

So, itll have to be Lavia then given your binary choice.
Apologies. I'll provide all available permutations next time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:50:09 pm
Quote from: sminp on Today at 04:45:00 pm
Lavia, its not even a contest. Hes ridiculously talented for his age and addresses a position we have a real need for someone. A centre back is a nice to have this summer whereas a defensive midfielder is a must buy.
Lavia reminds one of the shouts to sign players like Caicedo earlier. His potential is very high but we'll have accept some growing pains initially.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:55:07 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:19:31 pm
They can't though.

Hasnt it be rumoured they would be keen to do it in 12 months, hence the 50 million tag now ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:11:49 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:40:46 pm
And I was listening to some Babylon Zoo today.

Which song of theirs?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:19:40 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:50:09 pm
Lavia reminds one of the shouts to sign players like Caicedo earlier. His potential is very high but we'll have accept some growing pains initially.

We have to get players when we can get them.

We held off on Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez last year thinking we'd give them a year and then see how they go and then we're well and truly priced out for both even before the January window.

We literally can't afford to wait for players (without even getting into the whole Bellingham fiasco). This was the thought process on signing Gakpo when we did.

A homegrown/Premier League proven young player will always retain value as well.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:20:37 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:22:42 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:19:40 pm
We have to get players when we can get them.

We held off on Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez last year thinking we'd give them a year and then see how they go and then we're well and truly priced out for both even before the January window.

We literally can't afford to wait for players (without even getting into the whole Bellingham fiasco). This was the thought process on signing Gakpo when we did.

A homegrown/Premier League proven young player will always retain value as well.
It makes sense.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:46:08 pm
Quote from: Doc Red on Yesterday at 08:20:37 pm
I found thr first few paragraphs very interesting, much appreciated !
Just on your last point,  there might also be other reasons why Pep let Lavia go but kept hold of Foden. Isn't Foden a local lad playing for his local team city? He might also have had a higher salary than Lavia. It's possible Lavia is one of those players that is absolutely convinced with his qualities and hungry to play and prove his worth. Considering he left his family and friends at a young age to play for City, he might care more about playing than he does about playing for City. For all we know, Pep may have been trying to convince Lavia to stay, as he managed to do with Foden, and failed. Hence why he eventually let him go but added a buy back option ( and a %of future sale). That's something you do with a player you want to keep an eye on and still have the chance bring them back.

As for the tactical strength or weakness of Lavia in our style of play,  I don't know enough to disagree with your points. Just the Pep aspect  :wave

Fernandinho left City in 2022. So there was a open role in their midfield as a back-up CDM for Rodri. Rodri is often the player who plays the most matches for them. So if Lavia could get the back-up role, he would at least play a number of matches in EPL/FA Cup. In my accounts, he could expect to play some good 10-15 matches in his first season while being a more competitive team and slowly improving to try a starter role in a few years.

Guardiola just didn't want him. He moved towards K. Phillips instead.

The buy back clause + pct on future sale is actually a standard practice done by Man City and other clubs. They did the same to Pedro Porro and many others, who they never really had any interest.

Lavia is no different in this regard. They just want a piece of every single one of those sales in order to inflate the market - making more prohibitive the reinforcement of their rivals + help to give financial justification to their operation.

I have to be honest and say that, for me, it's pointless to bring Lavia when we already have Bajcetic on the squad.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:47:57 pm
Quote from: False9 on Today at 05:46:08 pm
Fernandinho left City in 2022. So there was a open role in their midfield as a back-up CDM for Rodri. Rodri is often the player who plays the most matches for them. So if Lavia could get the back-up role, he would at least play a number of matches in EPL/FA Cup. In my accounts, he could expect to play some good 10-15 matches in his first season while being a more competitive team and slowly improving to try a starter role in a few years.

Guardiola just didn't want him. He moved towards K. Phillips instead.

The buy back clause + pct on future sale is actually a standard practice done by Man City and other clubs. They did the same to Pedro Porro and many others, who they never really had any interest.

Lavia is no different in this regard. They just want a piece of every single one of those sales in order to inflate the market - making more prohibitive the reinforcement of their rivals + help to give financial justification to their operation.

I have to be honest and say that, for me, it's pointless to bring Lavia when we already have Bajcetic on the squad.



Youre assuming Bajs long term position is the 6 and it might not be.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:51:38 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:03:20 pm
They inserted a buyback clause for a reason...

City insert a buy back clause on almost everybody from their academy. It doesn't really mean anything. They did the same to Pedro Porro and their interest on having him back couldn't be lower. And Porro has had a career way more interesting than Lavia's.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:54:10 pm
If Klopp rates and wants to sign a player, why would Guardiola's opinion on that player matter in any way?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 05:57:47 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:47:57 pm
Youre assuming Bajs long term position is the 6 and it might not be.

Bajcetic is built like Busquets. He doesn't have the bodytype to play as a 8 or a 10. I see no position where he could perform different from what him do.

The question is more if he will work alongside a 5 or will play as single pivot in the future.
