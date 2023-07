I do feel some fans are trying to rewrite history when it comes to Bajcetic. Great talent. No doubt about it. However, the idea that he is a better DM than Lavia is a nonsense imo. Where is the evidence to back this up? Let's not kid ourselves and act like Bajcetic didn't have his best games for us as a CM. He was miles better in this position than he was when playing as a DM. He gave us so much legs in the midfield and it helped Fabinho when he was playing as the LCM.



Bajcetic is a top prospect but he got a halo over the fact he could actually run and put a tackle in. He came into a midfield that was genuinely hopeless and the bar to improve it was so low. Equally it left him more exposed over a run of games.If we bought some legs in Jan we'd have probably got 4th and wouldn't have had to run Baj into the ground and an injury.