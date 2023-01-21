Bradley Barcola



Rumour of interest in Bradley Barcola French U-21 RW.

2022/23 was a breakout year for Barcola. The 20-year-old scored five goals and laid on eight assists in 26 Ligue 1 matches. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has already reported that his form has attracted interest from Liverpool, and Football Transfers have today re-iterated that claim.



They report that the Reds are monitoring Barcola as a possible long-term replacement for Salah.



the one I was saying looked pretty good, fast and has an eye for goal



Perr Schurr



Liverpool have been linked with Dutch defender, Perr Schuurs, for a long time and have already made one offer to sign him this summer.

A few days ago, reports in Italy indicated that after getting a 30 million euros bid rejected, the Reds are ready to make a new offer to sign the central defender.

More recently, Tutto Sport (via SW) have revealed Torino expect the Merseysiders to make their second bid for the 23-year-old star.

The famous media outlet claim that if a club comes up with an offer of 35 million euros or more, it will automatically convince the player to join as he in turn will earn a big salary.

So, Liverpool need to add just 5 million euros i.e. around £4.3m to their initial offer to win over Schuurs.

On the other hand, Torino continue to state they will try everything to hold on to their prized asset but will question everything if they receive a bid worth 40 million euros.

If the Merseysiders have really offered 30 million euros already, then in all fairness, it will not come as any surprise to see them make a second bid worth 35 million euros.

Perr Schuurs won every major title in the Netherlands with Ajax Amsterdam before opting to move to Italy in 2022.



Only problem with Perr Schurr is he is right footed unless we are looking for two defenders



Levi Colwill



The England youth international spent the last campaign on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion, enjoying his first taste of Premier League football under Roberto De Zerbi.

Colwill, who has previously been described as 'astonishing', has now returned to Chelsea where he will be looking to begin pre-season under Mauricio Pochettino, but there's no doubt he will want assurances that he's going to play a key role next season.



According to the MailOnline, Colwill will hold talks with Pochettino directly regarding his future, with Brighton willing to pay £40m to sign him permanently.

With the Seagulls, the 20-year-old knows how valued he is at the Amex Stadium and he was given regular minutes to express himself in the first-team.

At Chelsea, Colwill might not feature as much as he might hope, considering the talent they have in this position.

According to football.london, Liverpool are now to step up their interest in the former Huddersfield Town loanee, but Chelsea are desperate to keep hold of the youngster this summer.



if chelsea do sell him I reckon may be around £50m, but if things go to plan with him he would be worth it[/i]