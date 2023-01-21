« previous next »
Florian Plettenberg@Plettigoal·14m
Roméo #Lavia, there are still concrete talks with Chelsea, Arsenal, especially with Liverpool as Klopp is a big fan! #LFC

➡️ Been told that his price tag is around £50m this summer!

Confirmed: Barcelona was targeting the 19 y/o but his price is not affordable for Barca this summer.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:20:41 pm
Not ready.

His passing is really good and he's press resistant too. Very high ceiling.
Which one you talking about there? Im assuming Lavia but you could say the same for our boy?
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:27:19 pm
Which one you talking about there? Im assuming Lavia but you could say the same for our boy?
Lavia is on another level technically speaking.

https://youtu.be/GibgFO-VMV0
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 03:41:21 pm
not sure it pays being patient

but lavia vs tchoumeni. a bit of a no brainer? or does wages/overall cost matter as much?

we could go for lavia and possible a LCB. or splurge it all on a Choo Choo

or the club have taken us all for fools and have enough spare change for a Choo choo and a decent LCB?

Because Lavia came through the Man C academy he gets an exemption on the UEFA foreign player rules, so theres extra value there. His price will reflect that.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:28:12 pm
Lavia is on another level technically speaking.

https://youtu.be/GibgFO-VMV0
He absolutely is not from what Ive seen. He is bigger stronger and probably faster though.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:28:12 pm
Lavia is on another level technically speaking.

https://youtu.be/GibgFO-VMV0
If we're talking range of passing, and passes that turn defences around I'd be inclined to agree - great showcase in that video, and I particularly love the accuracy and confidence of the through balls on his wrong foot. But (at least for me) I think technique can mean a lot of things.

Bajcetic's technique is nonchalantly brilliant (with spanish and balkan heritage, he's got that incredibly laid back brilliant first touch - and it's both feet). I remember he casually controlled a ball on the edge of their box that was booted at his hip, and he did it with his foot alone. From limited Lavia viewing I'd rate Bajcetic's control as being better.

That's not to question Lavia's technique though. What they both definitely share is a great understanding of pressure around them. Bajcetic seems more inclined to evade pressure with touch alone, whereas Lavia (a bit like Wijnaldum used to) almost invites physical contact (knowing he'll win any battle) and has the burst to quickly dribble away too.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:28:12 pm
Lavia is on another level technically speaking.

https://youtu.be/GibgFO-VMV0
Do you work for Southampton?
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:14:24 am
If we're talking range of passing, and passes that turn defences around I'd be inclined to agree - great showcase in that video, and I particularly love the accuracy and confidence of the through balls on his wrong foot. But (at least for me) I think technique can mean a lot of things.

Bajcetic's technique is nonchalantly brilliant (with spanish and balkan heritage, he's got that incredibly laid back brilliant first touch - and it's both feet). I remember he casually controlled a ball on the edge of their box that was booted at his hip, and he did it with his foot alone. From limited Lavia viewing I'd rate Bajcetic's control as being better.

That's not to question Lavia's technique though. What they both definitely share is a great understanding of pressure around them. Bajcetic seems more inclined to evade pressure with touch alone, whereas Lavia (a bit like Wijnaldum used to) almost invites physical contact (knowing he'll win any battle) and has the burst to quickly dribble away too.
Baj's technique is good but for me, the sheer technique with which Lavia strikes those passes is very difficult. That's incredible for a teenager

In a better team, Lavia will have more of the ball and his teammates would make better use of his passes. At his age, what he can do with the ball is a weapon. Can't say the same about Baj at this point.  That doesn't mean I'm in favour of signing Lavia because IMO, we need a readymade player that can come in immediately.
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:23:12 am
Do you work for Southampton?
No I work for LFC. Our players are the bestest at everything.
Bradley Barcola

Rumour of interest in Bradley Barcola French U-21  RW.
2022/23 was a breakout year for Barcola. The 20-year-old scored five goals and laid on eight assists in 26 Ligue 1 matches. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has already reported that his form has attracted interest from Liverpool, and Football Transfers have today re-iterated that claim.

They report that the Reds are monitoring Barcola as a possible long-term replacement for Salah.

the one I was saying looked pretty good, fast and has an eye for goal

Perr Schurr

Liverpool have been linked with Dutch defender, Perr Schuurs, for a long time and have already made one offer to sign him this summer.
A few days ago, reports in Italy indicated that after getting a 30 million euros bid rejected, the Reds are ready to make a new offer to sign the central defender.
More recently, Tutto Sport (via SW) have revealed Torino expect the Merseysiders to make their second bid for the 23-year-old star.
The famous media outlet claim that if a club comes up with an offer of 35 million euros or more, it will automatically convince the player to join as he in turn will earn a big salary.
So, Liverpool need to add just 5 million euros i.e. around £4.3m to their initial offer to win over Schuurs.
On the other hand, Torino continue to state they will try everything to hold on to their prized asset but will question everything if they receive a bid worth 40 million euros.
If the Merseysiders have really offered 30 million euros already, then in all fairness, it will not come as any surprise to see them make a second bid worth 35 million euros.
Perr Schuurs won every major title in the Netherlands with Ajax Amsterdam before opting to move to Italy in 2022.

Only problem with Perr Schurr is he is right footed unless we are looking for two defenders

Levi Colwill

The England youth international spent the last campaign on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion, enjoying his first taste of Premier League football under Roberto De Zerbi.
Colwill, who has previously been described as 'astonishing', has now returned to Chelsea where he will be looking to begin pre-season under Mauricio Pochettino, but there's no doubt he will want assurances that he's going to play a key role next season.

According to the MailOnline, Colwill will hold talks with Pochettino directly regarding his future, with Brighton willing to pay £40m to sign him permanently.
With the Seagulls, the 20-year-old knows how valued he is at the Amex Stadium and he was given regular minutes to express himself in the first-team.
At Chelsea, Colwill might not feature as much as he might hope, considering the talent they have in this position.
According to football.london, Liverpool are now to step up their interest in the former Huddersfield Town loanee, but Chelsea are desperate to keep hold of the youngster this summer.

if chelsea do sell him I reckon may be around £50m, but if things go to plan with him he would be worth it[/i]
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:34:26 am
Baj's technique is good but for me, the sheer technique with which Lavia strikes those passes is very difficult. That's incredible for a teenager

In a better team, Lavia will have more of the ball and his teammates would make better use of his passes. At his age, what he can do with the ball is a weapon. Can't say the same about Baj at this point.  That doesn't mean I'm in favour of signing Lavia because IMO, we need a readymade player that can come in immediately.
Okay he looks very good. Im not doubting him as a potential big player but there needs to be some perspective? You posted a video of Lavia and Ive seen a few others of him. He looks great for a young lad and Id be happy to have him I just dont want to go overboard.

Below is a video of our own lad that we have right now from last season. I guess its a smaller sample size because he wasnt starting early in the season but there is a fair bit from the League and champions league in a midfield we all knew was struggling when he came in.

https://youtu.be/zD4JsiAlWBg

Fairly sure Jones only came in when he was injured, he was then the best mid. Imagine the two of them together last season?

If Bajcetic was playing for someone else and you watch the video above of him with that technique, awareness and tackling ability wed be begging for Liverpool to sign him. There would be doubts since hes not done it for long and is still very young but we would be all in for around 50/60mil easy.
Baj is and will be a great player, looks like he knows the score, i think he could be a kinda Trent 2.0 if he is pushed, I would make he the kinda backup to Trent in the hybrid slot, if he was English imagine the English tax on him The highlights reel is better than Lavia's imo, he need to bulk up abit  though  2 years time he will be worth what lavia is being asked for (with lavia overpriced) Baj is Easily £40m player atm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:20:55 pm
how on earth does anyone on here know the answer to that?  :)

Youd be surprised 
We should take a look at Nicolo Rovella, looks a tidy player , Juventus 21

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIHGfxUJQNw
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 03:20:28 am
If Bajcetic was playing for someone else and you watch the video above of him with that technique, awareness and tackling ability wed be begging for Liverpool to sign him. There would be doubts since hes not done it for long and is still very young but we would be all in for around 50/60mil easy.

The answer to that is pretty simple isn't it? If we're genuinely interested in Lavia at 50m odd, obviously Klopp doesn't quite agree with you re Bajetic. If we're not, maybe he does. I think Baja looks a great talent but still a bit raw, maybe a couple years off being able to be relied upon. Despite being the same age, Lavia is potentially a bit more developed.
Quote from: Samie on July  6, 2023, 07:32:35 pm
Rossi mate, were you in a monastery or something?  ;D
;D

I'd wecome the peace and tranquility. The other stuff....not so much.
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 03:51:29 am
We should take a look at Nicolo Rovella, looks a tidy player , Juventus 21

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIHGfxUJQNw
Nicolo (something)-ella you say? I'm in!
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 05:12:36 am
Nicolo (something)-ella you say? I'm in!

he aint bad for a sub £20m player. lol
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 05:12:36 am
Nicolo (something)-ella you say? I'm in!

That would be a Machiavellian signing.
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 03:20:28 am
If Bajcetic was playing for someone else and you watch the video above of him with that technique, awareness and tackling ability wed be begging for Liverpool to sign him. There would be doubts since hes not done it for long and is still very young but we would be all in for around 50/60mil easy.

If his name was Steven Badgerton you would all be desperate to sign him! Wait, is that how it works?
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 03:20:28 am
If Bajcetic was playing for someone else and you watch the video above of him with that technique, awareness and tackling ability wed be begging for Liverpool to sign him. There would be doubts since hes not done it for long and is still very young but we would be all in for around 50/60mil easy.

This.
The assumption is Baj is a long term prospect for DM but Klopp may have other ideas for him. Baj started his career at centre back. There is a reality where Baj and Lavia could play in the same side.
Quote from: False9 on Yesterday at 07:53:59 pm
That's also a reason why I wouldn't go for Lavia. There's probably not a person on the planet that understands better the CDM role than Guardiola. If he decided to give Lavia away and go for K. Phillips, that's a good indicator that he thinks Lavia will not be world class. Otherwise he would do the same he did to Foden - would let him in the squad developing for the future.
I would say that him going for Phillips and then barely using him because he isn't good enough shows there's clearly gaps in Guardiola's analysis of players playing that role.
