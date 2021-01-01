That was an interesting read.



Would love to hear thoughts of other clever bastards on here about this post.



Its a good analysis of the roles. Not sure I agree with the conclusion, which is if Pep let him go, and he knows a lot about the role, then we should take a cue from that. Two things for me, at that point:1. When he let Lavia go he was very young, and at that stage, Kalvin Philipps would have been viewed as a better bet as a back up, if needed for any amount of games. Also, theres the age old issue with young players, even if you can see they are good and have a lot of potential. How good are they going to be? Its impossible to say early on, even if you can have an educated guess. For Man City (cheating bastards) they need players at the top of the tree. So2. Guardiola hedged his bets, selling the player, but inserting a buy back clause and a sell on clause.With all their riches theres a sense in which they cant have all the players. Lavia will be better than Philipps (might be now, as he has progressed and Phillips has sat on his arse on the bench) but will he get to the level where he could give Rodri a run for his money?To have a shot he needs to have the responsibility of playing, so he can develop. Hence the move to Southampton.If Foden is a comparison, as he was a young player who was backed to stay, I see two differences. First, local lad. As Man City steam roller along, having a player who the fans can see as one of them is invaluable. Second, attacking players of his type can be brought through even by playing in fits and starts, 20 mins here, 30 mins there, then a full game, etc. The game Lavia plays needs more minutes, as you dont bring on an inexperienced defensive midfielder to close out a game, but you absolutely would bring on an exciting attacker for half an hour, to either break the deadlock, or more likely for Man City, to help pile on goals 3 and 4.