Lavia, being from Man City academy, is shaped around the concept of CDM (Central Defensive Midfielder). It's the Busquets role. He's the more defensive midfielder, but he also plays a huge role in the build-up, like a CM would.



Fabinho is a traditional DM (Defensive Midfielder), his job is to destroy plays, recover the ball and pass it as fast as possible to the person who's responsible for the build-up. Like Casemiro or Makelele.



Thiago is a traditional CM. His job is to be the primary build-up player, tempo setter and organizer. It's a player more similar to Xavi, Kroos.



So Lavia is a hybrid between those two concepts that was developed by Cruyff when he was managing Barcelona. The "original" CDM was Guardiola himself in this regard.



That's also a reason why I wouldn't go for Lavia. There's probably not a person on the planet that understands better the CDM role than Guardiola. If he decided to give Lavia away and go for K. Phillips, that's a good indicator that he thinks Lavia will not be world class. Otherwise he would do the same he did to Foden - would let him in the squad developing for the future.



I found thr first few paragraphs very interesting, much appreciated !Just on your last point, there might also be other reasons why Pep let Lavia go but kept hold of Foden. Isn't Foden a local lad playing for his local team city? He might also have had a higher salary than Lavia. It's possible Lavia is one of those players that is absolutely convinced with his qualities and hungry to play and prove his worth. Considering he left his family and friends at a young age to play for City, he might care more about playing than he does about playing for City. For all we know, Pep may have been trying to convince Lavia to stay, as he managed to do with Foden, and failed. Hence why he eventually let him go but added a buy back option ( and a %of future sale). That's something you do with a player you want to keep an eye on and still have the chance bring them back.As for the tactical strength or weakness of Lavia in our style of play, I don't know enough to disagree with your points. Just the Pep aspect