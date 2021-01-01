The kid's pretty special and it's easy to see why Southampton are demanding £50 million. I do hope the club are working on a solution behind the scenes and not given up on him.
Lavia, being from Man City academy, is shaped around the concept of CDM (Central Defensive Midfielder). It's the Busquets role. He's the more defensive midfielder, but he also plays a huge role in the build-up, like a CM would.
Fabinho is a traditional DM (Defensive Midfielder), his job is to destroy plays, recover the ball and pass it as fast as possible to the person who's responsible for the build-up. Like Casemiro or Makelele.
Thiago is a traditional CM. His job is to be the primary build-up player, tempo setter and organizer. It's a player more similar to Xavi, Kroos.
So Lavia is a hybrid between those two concepts that was developed by Cruyff when he was managing Barcelona. The "original" CDM was Guardiola himself in this regard.
That's also a reason why I wouldn't go for Lavia. There's probably not a person on the planet that understands better the CDM role than Guardiola. If he decided to give Lavia away and go for K. Phillips, that's a good indicator that he thinks Lavia will not be world class. Otherwise he would do the same he did to Foden - would let him in the squad developing for the future.