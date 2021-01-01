« previous next »
Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,397
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19880 on: Today at 07:03:22 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:53:26 pm
Who said we need to raise funds to afford Lavia?

BNP
Offline mercurial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,236
  • Lost my mind, let me know if you spot it
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19881 on: Today at 07:18:02 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:27:46 pm
That's the thing they don't. They have got Valverde, Camavinga and Tcho Tchoo and just bought Bellingham. They are all elite young midfielders.  :D
That is difficult with 4 players. Kroos and modric can only play few games now. You cannot beat father time. So with 2 veterans and 4 young guys they are reasonably in a good place. If they let one of the young players leave then 5 players for midfield is too less. All big teams have a 7 man midfield squad. Its needed over 55 games or so that RM will play.
Kenny: "We play the way we want to play. We play to the style that suits us, no disrespect to other clubs but we don't focus on anybody else"

Offline David Struhme

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19882 on: Today at 07:24:20 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:53:26 pm
Who said we need to raise funds to afford Lavia?

Since when have we ever spent £100mil in a window without making some of that back through sales? I imagine there will be an element of balancing the books through the likes of Kelleher, Thiago, Phillips etc
Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19883 on: Today at 07:24:55 pm
Quote from: mercurial on Today at 07:18:02 pm
That is difficult with 4 players. Kroos and modric can only play few games now. You cannot beat father time. So with 2 veterans and 4 young guys they are reasonably in a good place. If they let one of the young players leave then 5 players for midfield is too less. All big teams have a 7 man midfield squad. Its needed over 55 games or so that RM will play.

You definitely havent seen them play enough if you think Modric can only play a few games now
Online mullyred94

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19884 on: Today at 07:29:39 pm
Quote from: David Struhme on Today at 07:24:20 pm
Since when have we ever spent £100mil in a window without making some of that back through sales? I imagine there will be an element of balancing the books through the likes of Kelleher, Thiago, Phillips etc

The window Alisson signed they did.
Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,274
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19885 on: Today at 07:32:36 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 06:03:46 pm
sounds like some kind of a horror movie or maybe a Lord of the Rings sequel or something

Gollum, Gimli and especially Legolas have all been linked with the lcb position but Klopp is said to prefer Boromir or Aragorn based on height alone. "I said no fucking elves and i meant it" was the quote in the daily fail. Klopp's analytics team are totally sold on the quick feet and magic of Greenleaf however, so a bit of an impasse is developing internally.  Gimil's a long shot at best as his team are asking Arkenstone numbers, and the underrated Gollum has excellent persistence and work ethic in pursuit of his goals but may be a bit too rash and prone to red cards to play in a Klopp team. There was that finger biting episode as well, left everyone a bit queasy.  Rumour rating: 7/10  Would the woodland sprite look good on the left hand side of a back 3? reply in the comments below. 

Elrond would be perfect. Plenty of experience under his belt but still has plenty of years to give the club. Good leader as well.
Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19886 on: Today at 07:37:41 pm
Quote from: Le Westalero on Today at 11:44:29 am
I think Virg could do a good job until he's at least 35 and would fully expect him to extend his contract soon.
He should not be playing 3 times a week much. Also Virgil/Konate pairing doesnt super well match their skill sets in neither great as a the primary passer.
Colwill/Konate a better fit together. Virgil/Gomez(Matip(Maybe Ven den Berg) a better fit of skill sets. with the defense of skill sets matching and passing roles.
I think could totally be a job till 35(If not longer) but playing heavy heavy minutes days should be coming to an end
Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,287
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19887 on: Today at 07:46:12 pm
Quote from: demain on Today at 06:20:14 pm
The kid's pretty special and it's easy to see why Southampton are demanding £50 million. I do hope the club are working on a solution behind the scenes and not given up on him.
Is he though?
Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19888 on: Today at 07:46:30 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:17:56 am
No Colwill is definitely a risk - he's a young centre back with 1200 premier league minutes so paying a big fee for him is a significant risk no question
All transfers a risk so it does get into a debate about each one which probably doesn't have an end point - fwiw I'm super excited about Szoboslai but he's riskier than most fans are acknowledging at that fee - he looks really good but he's not putting up the kind of performance level where it's a slam dunk he'll work out
None of this is black and white but as a trend we're paying more for less certainty - and I'm not necessarily arguing there's much of an option, its more of an observation.
I agree but i think it just timing with Colwill. He chance to leave Chelsea probably now(if he even leaving), if he goes to Brighton he probably costing 100 mil plus in 1 or 2 year too.
Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19889 on: Today at 07:47:07 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:15:09 pm
Really hard to gauge.

Assuming it's a lefty they want, Colwill feels like the one, but unlikely to happen for anything but a mad fee. Inacio has a release clause, so maybe he's on the backburner while we explore other options. Van de Ven going to Spurs. Bastoni has signed a new deal at Inter. Gvardiol too expensive and going to City.

Schlotterbeck at Dortmund feels like an obvious alternative but probably also a high price. Dunno how David Carmo is getting on after that bad injury but we did want him at one point and he's still young. Have seen names like Hincapie, Lukeba, Hancko and Theate mentioned but dunno much about them. Maybe Salisu at Southampton?
Theate Numbers are interesting but he seems too small(6'1(1.85 meters)) and doesnt win Aerial duels enough
https://fbref.com/en/players/df8d6029/Arthur-Theate
Lukeba also 1.84 meters.. Hincapie same thing.
Carmo numbers look good in the air but his passing not good.
Inacio passing good enough, same thing with aerial duels
Online mullyred94

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19890 on: Today at 07:49:35 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 07:46:12 pm
Is he though?

He looks special but there is Stefan Bajetic who could be just as good, I think 50 million is a bit much considering Bajectic showed alot and is only what 15ish games less experienced?

Offline False9

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 90
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19891 on: Today at 07:53:59 pm
Quote from: demain on Today at 06:20:14 pm
The kid's pretty special and it's easy to see why Southampton are demanding £50 million. I do hope the club are working on a solution behind the scenes and not given up on him.

Lavia, being from Man City academy, is shaped around the concept of CDM (Central Defensive Midfielder). It's the Busquets role. He's the more defensive midfielder, but he also plays a huge role in the build-up, like a CM would.

Fabinho is a traditional DM (Defensive Midfielder), his job is to destroy plays, recover the ball and pass it as fast as possible to the person who's responsible for the build-up. Like Casemiro or Makelele.

Thiago is a traditional CM. His job is to be the primary build-up player, tempo setter and organizer. It's a player more similar to Xavi, Kroos.

So Lavia is a hybrid between those two concepts that was developed by Cruyff when he was managing Barcelona. The "original" CDM was Guardiola himself in this regard.

That's also a reason why I wouldn't go for Lavia. There's probably not a person on the planet that understands better the CDM role than Guardiola. If he decided to give Lavia away and go for K. Phillips, that's a good indicator that he thinks Lavia will not be world class. Otherwise he would do the same he did to Foden - would let him in the squad developing for the future.
Online demain

  • ne sait jamais
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 863
  • 'à quoi bon ?'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19892 on: Today at 07:58:33 pm
Quote from: False9 on Today at 07:53:59 pm
Lavia, being from Man City academy, is shaped around the concept of CDM (Central Defensive Midfielder). It's the Busquets role. He's the more defensive midfielder, but he also plays a huge role in the build-up, like a CM would.

Fabinho is a traditional DM (Defensive Midfielder), his job is to destroy plays, recover the ball and pass it as fast as possible to the person who's responsible for the build-up. Like Casemiro or Makelele.

Thiago is a traditional CM. His job is to be the primary build-up player, tempo setter and organizer. It's a player more similar to Xavi, Kroos.

So Lavia is a hybrid between those two concepts that was developed by Cruyff when he was managing Barcelona. The "original" CDM was Guardiola himself in this regard.

That's also a reason why I wouldn't go for Lavia. There's probably not a person on the planet that understands better the CDM role than Guardiola. If he decided to give Lavia away and go for K. Phillips, that's a good indicator that he thinks Lavia will not be world class. Otherwise he would do the same he did to Foden - would let him in the squad developing for the future.

That bald c*nt can think whatever he wants, he's immune to fucking up because he's managing a doped up entity with unlimited capital, his mistakes have no consequences.
'Ever bought a fake picture, Toby?'
'Sold a couple once.'
'The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity.'

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,818
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19893 on: Today at 08:00:25 pm
Quote from: JP-65 on Today at 05:49:40 pm
Good analysis of Lavia

https://billycarpenter.substack.com/p/everything-you-need-to-know-about


That is a good article but i really loved the chart showing mason mount as "carries seldom but loses it a lot"  well worse than legends like anthony and iwobi.  :lmao 

Another masterclass by the mancs, 60 million well spent.
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,702
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19894 on: Today at 08:01:11 pm
Quote from: False9 on Today at 07:53:59 pm
Lavia, being from Man City academy, is shaped around the concept of CDM (Central Defensive Midfielder). It's the Busquets role. He's the more defensive midfielder, but he also plays a huge role in the build-up, like a CM would.

Fabinho is a traditional DM (Defensive Midfielder), his job is to destroy plays, recover the ball and pass it as fast as possible to the person who's responsible for the build-up. Like Casemiro or Makelele.

Thiago is a traditional CM. His job is to be the primary build-up player, tempo setter and organizer. It's a player more similar to Xavi, Kroos.

So Lavia is a hybrid between those two concepts that was developed by Cruyff when he was managing Barcelona. The "original" CDM was Guardiola himself in this regard.

That's also a reason why I wouldn't go for Lavia. There's probably not a person on the planet that understands better the CDM role than Guardiola. If he decided to give Lavia away and go for K. Phillips, that's a good indicator that he thinks Lavia will not be world class. Otherwise he would do the same he did to Foden - would let him in the squad developing for the future.


That was an interesting read.

Would love to hear thoughts of other clever bastards on here about this post.
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,818
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19895 on: Today at 08:08:38 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 08:01:11 pm
That was an interesting read.

Would love to hear thoughts of other clever bastards on here about this post.

Peps a fucking loon. Utterly deranged.

https://youtu.be/YInHaCnj3n8?t=3
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,769
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19896 on: Today at 08:20:37 pm
Quote from: False9 on Today at 07:53:59 pm
Lavia, being from Man City academy, is shaped around the concept of CDM (Central Defensive Midfielder). It's the Busquets role. He's the more defensive midfielder, but he also plays a huge role in the build-up, like a CM would.

Fabinho is a traditional DM (Defensive Midfielder), his job is to destroy plays, recover the ball and pass it as fast as possible to the person who's responsible for the build-up. Like Casemiro or Makelele.

Thiago is a traditional CM. His job is to be the primary build-up player, tempo setter and organizer. It's a player more similar to Xavi, Kroos.

So Lavia is a hybrid between those two concepts that was developed by Cruyff when he was managing Barcelona. The "original" CDM was Guardiola himself in this regard.

That's also a reason why I wouldn't go for Lavia. There's probably not a person on the planet that understands better the CDM role than Guardiola. If he decided to give Lavia away and go for K. Phillips, that's a good indicator that he thinks Lavia will not be world class. Otherwise he would do the same he did to Foden - would let him in the squad developing for the future.

I found thr first few paragraphs very interesting, much appreciated !
Just on your last point,  there might also be other reasons why Pep let Lavia go but kept hold of Foden. Isn't Foden a local lad playing for his local team city? He might also have had a higher salary than Lavia. It's possible Lavia is one of those players that is absolutely convinced with his qualities and hungry to play and prove his worth. Considering he left his family and friends at a young age to play for City, he might care more about playing than he does about playing for City. For all we know, Pep may have been trying to convince Lavia to stay, as he managed to do with Foden, and failed. Hence why he eventually let him go but added a buy back option ( and a %of future sale). That's something you do with a player you want to keep an eye on and still have the chance bring them back.

As for the tactical strength or weakness of Lavia in our style of play,  I don't know enough to disagree with your points. Just the Pep aspect  :wave
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Online mullyred94

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19897 on: Today at 08:25:41 pm
Would City activate their release clause now if they could though instead of in 12 months?
Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,346
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19898 on: Today at 08:29:46 pm
Quote from: False9 on Today at 07:53:59 pm
Lavia, being from Man City academy, is shaped around the concept of CDM (Central Defensive Midfielder). It's the Busquets role. He's the more defensive midfielder, but he also plays a huge role in the build-up, like a CM would.

Fabinho is a traditional DM (Defensive Midfielder), his job is to destroy plays, recover the ball and pass it as fast as possible to the person who's responsible for the build-up. Like Casemiro or Makelele.

Thiago is a traditional CM. His job is to be the primary build-up player, tempo setter and organizer. It's a player more similar to Xavi, Kroos.

So Lavia is a hybrid between those two concepts that was developed by Cruyff when he was managing Barcelona. The "original" CDM was Guardiola himself in this regard.

That's also a reason why I wouldn't go for Lavia. There's probably not a person on the planet that understands better the CDM role than Guardiola. If he decided to give Lavia away and go for K. Phillips, that's a good indicator that he thinks Lavia will not be world class. Otherwise he would do the same he did to Foden - would let him in the squad developing for the future.

I don't agree with your summation ref Lavia, the midfield that Fabinho played in last season has completely changed with the acquisitions of MacAllister & Szobsozlai, even Jones when fit brings a new dynamic, so I personally think the emphasis/requirement on the holding player isn't as strong, we will swarm teams with our energy rather than relying on a Makalele / Mascherano figure as the one who clears stuff up for the team, it will be more of a collective approach
Online mullyred94

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19899 on: Today at 08:33:34 pm
