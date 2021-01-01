« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19840 on: Today at 03:41:21 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:04:48 pm
Real Madrid will SELL either Valverde or Tchouaméni for 80M-100M. The club will invest hugely in Mbappé.⚪💰 #RMFC 

(via @jigochoa,@marca)

Its Marca, but still

not sure it pays being patient

but lavia vs tchoumeni. a bit of a no brainer? or does wages/overall cost matter as much?

we could go for lavia and possible a LCB. or splurge it all on a Choo Choo

or the club have taken us all for fools and have enough spare change for a Choo choo and a decent LCB?
jedimaster

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19841 on: Today at 03:44:54 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:56:28 pm
Tchoo Tchoo Szoboszlai
Hush hush, eye to eye

Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19842 on: Today at 03:46:18 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:26:53 pm
All bound for TCHOO TCHOO Land...

Ancients of Mu-Mu!
the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19843 on: Today at 03:48:08 pm
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 11:27:22 am
I'm sure I read Mac Allister once say that his preferred role was as the holding CM, but he's obviously since developed at club and international level further up the field. Upon reading that quote I did wonder if we'd maybe considered him for the holding role in a way Newcastle have used Guimaraes with Jones and Szoboslai left and right. It's not going to happen of course, but for me it has merit.
Yeah he's also good enough as DM- it's just had he adds so much more as a general all-rounder in midfield(and even attacker/10), which assures me that we've got at least DM COVER covered.
He really is the complete midfielder- a defender, a passer, a creator, an attacker.. who can play anywhere, on either side or in the middle.. in the back or the front.

Szoboslai the same. Not an effective DM at all, BUT he's a more aggressive attacker than Mac. His "defensive" qualities(but also his creative numbers), come by way of his excellent pressing instead of a more pensive approach like that of Mac Allister's.

With two signings we've got the whole midfield covered... except in numbers. For that, we need at least one more DM.
We're gunna have fun with these two!

Here's a fun, neutral perspective from FourFourTwo:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DG5GNVmhGeY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DG5GNVmhGeY</a>
Last Edit: Today at 04:12:21 pm by the_red_pill
wemmick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19844 on: Today at 04:08:34 pm
We'll be title contenders with Tchoo Tchoo. Szabo, Tchoo Tchoo, Mac Allister/Jones, and TAA in midfield would be incredible. Make it happen FSG!
Vote For Pedro

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19845 on: Today at 04:43:53 pm
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 02:54:45 pm
At the same time though for me the rhetoric of get rid is disrespectful. They chose to play for the club and we promised to support them, characterising a sale as getting rid comes dangerously close to breaking that social contract which is genuinely unique in World football for me.
Whatever whiskey nose called it, it worked for him. Not advocating one way or the other, just saying.
xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19846 on: Today at 04:50:20 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:53:11 pm
Can we take Tchouameni on loan for a season with a big loan fee and obligation to buy next summer and sign Colwell this summer please?

That would complete my ideal summer

not sure if RM would agree to that as they need the money now though.

would be interesting what kind of financial options we could pull off with though. we have been creative financially since the keita deal. that didnt work out so well but more to do with the player than the finances.

we still need to move on one of the midfielders though and thats a tough ask.
Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19847 on: Today at 04:52:16 pm
So, which centre back are we getting?
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19848 on: Today at 05:14:17 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 04:52:16 pm
So, which centre back are we getting?
Mbappe
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19849 on: Today at 05:15:09 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 04:52:16 pm
So, which centre back are we getting?

Really hard to gauge.

Assuming it's a lefty they want, Colwill feels like the one, but unlikely to happen for anything but a mad fee. Inacio has a release clause, so maybe he's on the backburner while we explore other options. Van de Ven going to Spurs. Bastoni has signed a new deal at Inter. Gvardiol too expensive and going to City.

Schlotterbeck at Dortmund feels like an obvious alternative but probably also a high price. Dunno how David Carmo is getting on after that bad injury but we did want him at one point and he's still young. Have seen names like Hincapie, Lukeba, Hancko and Theate mentioned but dunno much about them. Maybe Salisu at Southampton?
Last Edit: Today at 05:18:06 pm by Barefoot Doctor
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19850 on: Today at 05:18:58 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 04:52:16 pm
So, which centre back are we getting?

No more purchases unless we sell, but then it would be rude to sell those currently under contract
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19851 on: Today at 05:20:30 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:56:28 pm
Tchoo Tchoo Szoboszlai
Hush hush, eye to eye
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19852 on: Today at 05:22:05 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 04:52:16 pm
So, which centre back are we getting?

The Following have all been linked:

Perr Schurrs
Levi Colwill
Bella Kotchap
Gonzalo Ignacio
Micky Van Der Ven
Marc Guehi
Alessandro Bastoni

Anyon'es guess who/if we sign anyone


Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19853 on: Today at 05:24:34 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 04:52:16 pm
So, which centre back are we getting?

Bella-Kotchap for the reported £25m relegation release clause would be nice.
rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19854 on: Today at 05:24:48 pm
So we need to offload players and offer Southampton a mish mash of reserves or unwanted players to raise enough funds to sign a 19 year old lad but at the same time whats being discussed in here is Tchoo Tchoo? The heats gotten to a lot of youse get back inside your homes before you really start believing those Mbappe stories  ;D
Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19855 on: Today at 05:28:45 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:17:12 pm
Thats the harsh reality of football I'm afraid. Bob Paisley was notoriously ruthless when it came to recycling the squad. Player power means they dont necessarily have to leave though

A contract.

False9

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19856 on: Today at 05:33:10 pm
I can't believe PSG will sell Mbappé at all. The whole thing became a thing of personal honor to the Qatari sheiks. And they have infinite money. I find easier to believe they would offer him a billion dollars unnoficially for him to resign into a long term deal with PSG than let him go away.

Indeed, one of the things Mbappé doesn't like in Paris is Neymar. I'm also inclined to believe PSG would probably accept to loan Neymar to another club and keep paying part of his wages until the end of the contract (Neymar contract end in 2025) to keep Mbappé happy.

In that case, I believe Madrid's expectations to get Mbappé are flawed, as they are competing against people that have so much more money and are eager to expend it just to have this "victory".

As a consequence, I also think our expectations of getting Tchouameni are flawed.

In the best case scenario, Madrid would sell Tchouameni before any Mbappe deal was made. So we would have the player before PSG eventually convince Mbappé to stay, as they probably will.
the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19857 on: Today at 05:42:07 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 05:24:48 pm
So we need to offload players and offer Southampton a mish mash of reserves or unwanted players to raise enough funds to sign a 19 year old lad but at the same time whats being discussed in here is Tchoo Tchoo? The heats gotten to a lot of youse get back inside your homes before you really start believing those Mbappe stories  ;D
For some of us, it's smackdab in the middle of Winter- and a very bone-chilling, dry winter at that(suppose it's better than a wet winter). No way am I going outside, thank you! I'm perfectly fine here in the warmth of my comfy home ;D
Last Edit: Today at 05:46:28 pm by the_red_pill
Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19858 on: Today at 05:43:44 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:56:28 pm
Tchoo Tchoo Szoboszlai
Hush hush, eye to eye


 :lmao

JP-65

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19859 on: Today at 05:49:40 pm
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19860 on: Today at 05:58:22 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:28:45 pm
A contract.



People have had contracts and been forced out and others have had long contracts and sat on it for years
False9

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19861 on: Today at 05:59:53 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 04:52:16 pm
So, which centre back are we getting?

I'm inclined to believe it will be David Hancko, from Feyenoord.

Leading defender in Eredivisie's 2022-23 champions. I believe Pep Lijnders would have paid attention to his work as a consequence.

Based on his age (25), position (Left centerback), performance last season and pricetag (I think he wouldn't cost more than 25-30 mi euros), I think he would be a great option for a Van Dijk back-up and a plausible name for the Liverpool team to consider on this window.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19862 on: Today at 06:00:29 pm
67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19863 on: Today at 06:00:52 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:58:22 pm
People have had contracts and been forced out and others have had long contracts and sat on it for years
No one with a contract is 'forced out' - ultimately they've chosen to leave in the end.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19864 on: Today at 06:01:59 pm
Quote from: False9 on Today at 05:59:53 pm
I'm inclined to believe it will be Levi Colwill, from Chelsea.


Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19865 on: Today at 06:03:46 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:22:05 pm

The Following have all been linked:



sounds like some kind of a horror movie or maybe a Lord of the Rings sequel or something

Gollum, Gimli and especially Legolas have all been linked with the lcb position but Klopp is said to prefer Boromir or Aragorn based on height alone. "I said no fucking elves and i meant it" was the quote in the daily fail. Klopp's analytics team are totally sold on the quick feet and magic of Greenleaf however, so a bit of an impasse is developing internally.  Gimil's a long shot at best as his team are asking Arkenstone numbers, and the underrated Gollum has excellent persistence and work ethic in pursuit of his goals but may be a bit too rash and prone to red cards to play in a Klopp team. There was that finger biting episode as well, left everyone a bit queasy.  Rumour rating: 7/10  Would the woodland sprite look good on the left hand side of a back 3? reply in the comments below. 
xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19866 on: Today at 06:04:54 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 06:00:52 pm
No one with a contract is 'forced out' - ultimately they've chosen to leave in the end.

exactly. either their contract ends or the players just doesnt fit into the team

guess its like any other job. on some occasion, the players could be frozen out if they didn't get enough of a hint.
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19867 on: Today at 06:07:14 pm
Quote from: False9 on Today at 05:59:53 pm
I'm inclined to believe it will be David Hancko, from Feyenoord.

Leading defender in Eredivisie's 2022-23 champions. I believe Pep Lijnders would have paid attention to his work as a consequence.

Based on his age (25), position (Left centerback), performance last season and pricetag (I think he wouldn't cost more than 25-30 mi euros), I think he would be a great option for a Van Dijk back-up and a plausible name for the Liverpool team to consider on this window.

GrizzKhan is a lying scab.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19868 on: Today at 06:15:42 pm
Quote from: False9 on Today at 05:59:53 pm
I'm inclined to believe it will be David Hancko, from Feyenoord.

Leading defender in Eredivisie's 2022-23 champions. I believe Pep Lijnders would have paid attention to his work as a consequence.

Based on his age (25), position (Left centerback), performance last season and pricetag (I think he wouldn't cost more than 25-30 mi euros), I think he would be a great option for a Van Dijk back-up and a plausible name for the Liverpool team to consider on this window.
He's not very good under pressure, has a tendency to crumble like breadcrumbs
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19869 on: Today at 06:16:44 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 06:00:52 pm
No one with a contract is 'forced out' - ultimately they've chosen to leave in the end.

Are you talking about Liverpool, or generally. Because there have been instances where players are moved or felt why they had no choice in the matter (Tonali more recently), although strictly speaking yes, no one is forced out, but you could be forced to play in the reserves for 4 years of your contract and become largely forgotten or irrelevant.
phil236849

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19870 on: Today at 06:18:24 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:22:05 pm
The Following have all been linked:

Perr Schurrs
Levi Colwill
Bella Kotchap
Gonzalo Ignacio
Micky Van Der Ven
Marc Guehi
Alessandro Bastoni

Anyon'es guess who/if we sign anyone




Is it just me or do a lot of those sound like made up names
demain

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19871 on: Today at 06:20:14 pm
Quote from: JP-65 on Today at 05:49:40 pm
Good analysis of Lavia

https://billycarpenter.substack.com/p/everything-you-need-to-know-about

The kid's pretty special and it's easy to see why Southampton are demanding £50 million. I do hope the club are working on a solution behind the scenes and not given up on him.
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19872 on: Today at 06:22:24 pm
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 11:27:22 am
I'm sure I read Mac Allister once say that his preferred role was as the holding CM, but he's obviously since developed at club and international level further up the field. Upon reading that quote I did wonder if we'd maybe considered him for the holding role in a way Newcastle have used Guimaraes with Jones and Szoboslai left and right. It's not going to happen of course, but for me it has merit.

That sort of thing would seem feasible in games with bus parking side, but you wouldn't think that it would be the ideal option against the better sides in the league.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19873 on: Today at 06:26:11 pm
Quote from: JP-65 on Today at 05:49:40 pm
Good analysis of Lavia

https://billycarpenter.substack.com/p/everything-you-need-to-know-about
So a bit more like a Thiago, than a Fabinho, if I understood correctly.
G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19874 on: Today at 06:35:50 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:56:28 pm
Tchoo Tchoo Szoboszlai
Hush hush, eye to eye

Catch a Tchoo Tchoo?
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19875 on
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 02:54:45 pm
At the same time though for me the rhetoric of get rid is disrespectful. They chose to play for the club and we promised to support them, characterising a sale as getting rid comes dangerously close to breaking that social contract which is genuinely unique in World football for me.
that bugs the hell out of me too.  totally disrespectful and totally unnecessary terminology.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19876 on: Today at 06:39:49 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 05:24:48 pm
So we need to offload players and offer Southampton a mish mash of reserves or unwanted players to raise enough funds to sign a 19 year old lad but at the same time whats being discussed in here is Tchoo Tchoo? The heats gotten to a lot of youse get back inside your homes before you really start believing those Mbappe stories  ;D

Who is claiming that?
Online stockdam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19877 on: Today at 06:44:41 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 04:08:34 pm
We'll be title contenders with Tchoo Tchoo. Szabo, Tchoo Tchoo, Mac Allister/Jones, and TAA in midfield would be incredible. Make it happen FSG!

Tchoo Tchoo, Barney McGrew, Szabo, Dibble, Grubb
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19878 on: Today at 06:53:26 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 05:24:48 pm
So we need to offload players and offer Southampton a mish mash of reserves or unwanted players to raise enough funds to sign a 19 year old lad but at the same time whats being discussed in here is Tchoo Tchoo? The heats gotten to a lot of youse get back inside your homes before you really start believing those Mbappe stories  ;D

Who said we need to raise funds to afford Lavia?
Online lfcthekop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19879 on: Today at 07:03:12 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 06:44:41 pm
Tchoo Tchoo, Barney McGrew, Szabo, Dibble, Grubb
;D
