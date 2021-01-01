I'm sure I read Mac Allister once say that his preferred role was as the holding CM, but he's obviously since developed at club and international level further up the field. Upon reading that quote I did wonder if we'd maybe considered him for the holding role in a way Newcastle have used Guimaraes with Jones and Szoboslai left and right. It's not going to happen of course, but for me it has merit.
Yeah he's also good enough as DM- it's just had he adds so much more as a general all-rounder in midfield(and even attacker/10), which assures me that we've got at least DM COVER covered.
He really is the complete midfielder- a defender, a passer, a creator, an attacker.. who can play anywhere, on either side or in the middle.. in the back or the front.
Szoboslai the same. Not an effective DM at all, BUT he's a more aggressive attacker than Mac. His "defensive" qualities(but also his creative numbers), come by way of his excellent pressing instead of a more pensive approach like that of Mac Allister's.
With two signings we've got the whole midfield covered... except in numbers. For that, we need at least one more DM.
We're gunna have fun with these two!Here's a fun, neutral perspective from FourFourTwo:<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DG5GNVmhGeY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DG5GNVmhGeY</a>