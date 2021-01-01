I can't believe PSG will sell Mbappé at all. The whole thing became a thing of personal honor to the Qatari sheiks. And they have infinite money. I find easier to believe they would offer him a billion dollars unnoficially for him to resign into a long term deal with PSG than let him go away.



Indeed, one of the things Mbappé doesn't like in Paris is Neymar. I'm also inclined to believe PSG would probably accept to loan Neymar to another club and keep paying part of his wages until the end of the contract (Neymar contract end in 2025) to keep Mbappé happy.



In that case, I believe Madrid's expectations to get Mbappé are flawed, as they are competing against people that have so much more money and are eager to expend it just to have this "victory".



As a consequence, I also think our expectations of getting Tchouameni are flawed.



In the best case scenario, Madrid would sell Tchouameni before any Mbappe deal was made. So we would have the player before PSG eventually convince Mbappé to stay, as they probably will.