« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 491 492 493 494 495 [496]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 680527 times)

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,769
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19800 on: Today at 01:55:23 pm »
Tchouameni is perfect for us but Id guess the issue will be with the player even if RM want to sell to raise funds - it was his dream to go to Madrid and he picked them over us  tough to convince him he should leave 12 months later
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,801
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19801 on: Today at 01:57:08 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:15:47 pm
Champions league is a minimum requirement and not what we want, if it comes down to a choice between Lavia and Colwill or another central defender its clear that defence needs more support, whats the point in having really good options in 2/3 of the team and leaving your defence threadbare? one injury to Konate or Van Diijk and champions league will be a massive struggle, one solid acquisition and we are close to a squad that can challenge for the title

I was responding to the general discussion going on above, my point was that if we signed Lavia the chances of us missing out on the CL due to not signing someone else would be close to zero.

I also think signing Lavia potentially frees up Fabinho to play in defence when needed, which could be an excellent use for him if he can't be effective in midfield as he's typically always played well at the back.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:55:23 pm
Tchouameni is perfect for us but Id guess the issue will be with the player even if RM want to sell to raise funds - it was his dream to go to Madrid and he picked them over us  tough to convince him he should leave 12 months later

Even if he did come there's the question of how motivated he'd be.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,541
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19802 on: Today at 01:58:15 pm »
Plus if we were in for Tchouameni last season and he picked Real over us, then where does that leave all the 'Klopp only wants players who want to play for this club' folks?  Could it be that it's just lip service from our manager when we do miss out on targets and doesn't really mean anything really?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,627
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19803 on: Today at 01:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:04:48 pm
Real Madrid will SELL either Valverde or Tchouaméni for 80M-100M. The club will invest hugely in Mbappé.⚪💰 #RMFC 

(via @jigochoa,@marca)

Its Marca, but still
Purely hypothetical, but in scheme of things for this summer I think authorising spend of just 10mil more than we paid for Szoboszlai would be close to a no-brainer for either player (but especially Tchouameni, given team need)
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,694
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19804 on: Today at 02:02:52 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:49:35 pm
I kinda assumed they were same/similar position, not the case?

No mate. Tchouameni plays deeper, he would really suit us as the No. 6.

Valverde plays on the right side of the three man midfield preferably, he can play further forward, but we are covered in all those positions.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,694
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19805 on: Today at 02:05:15 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:58:15 pm
Plus if we were in for Tchouameni last season and he picked Real over us, then where does that leave all the 'Klopp only wants players who want to play for this club' folks?  Could it be that it's just lip service from our manager when we do miss out on targets and doesn't really mean anything really?

It doesn't matter if he wanted to play for us in the past or not. If he is available and agrees to play for us now, that's all should matter.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,892
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19806 on: Today at 02:05:57 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:58:15 pm
Plus if we were in for Tchouameni last season and he picked Real over us, then where does that leave all the 'Klopp only wants players who want to play for this club' folks?  Could it be that it's just lip service from our manager when we do miss out on targets and doesn't really mean anything really?

bit if an odd angle to take. Where does it leave fans who say one thing, but something else happens to contradict them  ;D

I mean - who cares would be my answer,

Not that itll happen mind. Why would he leave them for us now. If hes serious about Madrid, hell dig in and not allow them to sell him.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,541
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19807 on: Today at 02:06:32 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 02:05:15 pm
It doesn't matter if he wanted to play for us in the past or not. If he is available and agrees to play for us now, that's all should matter.

I agree.  But there's always loads of cope from fans whenever a player picks another team over Liverpool, the usual guff about Klopp only wanting players who are desperate to play for us.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19808 on: Today at 02:08:53 pm »
I'm kind of interested in what our plan for Tchouameni was. Nothing since he chose Madrid in terms of our transfers (linked and bought) really suggest we were after a first choice replacement for Fabinho. I guess you could say Lavia covers that but he feels a lot less further on, or likely to be a day 1 starter like Tchouameni would have been.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,264
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19809 on: Today at 02:10:34 pm »
I think youve had one Tchouameni
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,668
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19810 on: Today at 02:12:48 pm »
If it is sell to buy now, then we may need to be a bit more ruthless and try to make some money out of our players. I don't understand why some posters feel happy, or comfortable letting players wind their contracts down
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19811 on: Today at 02:16:07 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:12:48 pm
If it is sell to buy now, then we may need to be a bit more ruthless and try to make some money out of our players. I don't understand why some posters feel happy, or comfortable letting players wind their contracts down
dunno why ppl think that's the policy all of a sudden. everything we've seen for the past few years teaches us the exact opposite.
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,962
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19812 on: Today at 02:19:50 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:12:48 pm
If it is sell to buy now, then we may need to be a bit more ruthless and try to make some money out of our players. I don't understand why some posters feel happy, or comfortable letting players wind their contracts down

Well we can hardly line then up against a wall and shoot them can we! We can't make players leave.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,992
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19813 on: Today at 02:22:16 pm »
TCHOO TCHOO TRAIN!
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19814 on: Today at 02:26:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:22:16 pm
TCHOO TCHOO TRAIN!

All bound for TCHOO TCHOO Land...
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,617
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19815 on: Today at 02:29:05 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 02:10:34 pm
I think youve had one Tchouameni

Bravo.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,390
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19816 on: Today at 02:29:26 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 02:19:50 pm
Well we can hardly line then up against a wall and shoot them can we! We can't make players leave.
Depends, do you mean the posters?

exceptions can be made
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: 1 ... 491 492 493 494 495 [496]   Go Up
« previous next »
 