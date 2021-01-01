Champions league is a minimum requirement and not what we want, if it comes down to a choice between Lavia and Colwill or another central defender its clear that defence needs more support, whats the point in having really good options in 2/3 of the team and leaving your defence threadbare? one injury to Konate or Van Diijk and champions league will be a massive struggle, one solid acquisition and we are close to a squad that can challenge for the title



Tchouameni is perfect for us but Id guess the issue will be with the player even if RM want to sell to raise funds - it was his dream to go to Madrid and he picked them over us tough to convince him he should leave 12 months later



I was responding to the general discussion going on above, my point was that if we signed Lavia the chances of us missing out on the CL due to not signing someone else would be close to zero.I also think signing Lavia potentially frees up Fabinho to play in defence when needed, which could be an excellent use for him if he can't be effective in midfield as he's typically always played well at the back.Even if he did come there's the question of how motivated he'd be.