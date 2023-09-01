« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 490 491 492 493 494 [495]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 679385 times)

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19760 on: Today at 11:13:08 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:49:00 am
What's happening to us as a buying club is we're having to move out on the risk curve - contract opportunities aside (like Macallister) we're shopping more in the 'they could be great' market than the 'we know they're great now' market.

Are we though? I get this line of thinking with us being linked to the likes of Thuram, Kone and Lavia, but would you classify either Mac Allister and Szoboszlai in this way? I wouldn't. So if we do buy Lavia in addition to those two then it is just one "punt" out of three, which seems pretty in line with what we've done previously, although maybe at a higher cost.

It's also subjective. I would classify Colwill in the same bracket as Lavia, but judging by your previous posts you wouldn't consider him as much of a risk, despite him being a similar age and with even less senior game time.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,826
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19761 on: Today at 11:16:19 am »
I think most people would agree that if possible a new No6 and LCB are probably the 2 additional signings we need this summer.

However, in terms of players who could go straight into the 1st XI then I think we've bought the likely 2 in Szoboszlai and MacAllister. The No6 and LCB are likely to be younger players who play a role but grow into starters over the next 6-24 months.

As such I don't think the need to get deals over the line immediately is required. As a guess, let's say our primary targets are Colwill and Lavia. Neither is going to be starting in the 1st few weeks of the season. Whether we bought them today or on September 1st 2023.

As such I think Liverpool are happy to play the waiting game and see how things evolve. There's 56 days left in the window so no need to move for these players now when the asking price is high and, based on what we can see, there is no immediate danger of these players going elsewhere. We'll have our 2nd and 3rd choices for these players and I'm sure we are keeping an eye on what happens to them.

However, I wouldn't be surprised if it's into August before we get any move movement in terms of incomings. That will obviously wreck some people's head but I think with the main 2 fellas in already we can play the waiting game over the next 3-6 weeks, and make our move when appropriate.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,768
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19762 on: Today at 11:17:56 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:13:08 am
Are we though? I get this line of thinking with us being linked to the likes of Thuram, Kone and Lavia, but would you classify either Mac Allister and Szoboszlai in this way? I wouldn't. So if we do buy Lavia in addition to those two then it is just one "punt" out of three, which seems pretty in line with what we've done previously, although maybe at a higher cost.

It's also subjective. I would classify Colwill in the same bracket as Lavia, but judging by your previous posts you wouldn't consider him as much of a risk, despite him being a similar age and with even less senior game time.

No Colwill is definitely a risk - he's a young centre back with 1200 premier league minutes so paying a big fee for him is a significant risk no question
All transfers a risk so it does get into a debate about each one which probably doesn't have an end point - fwiw I'm super excited about Szoboslai but he's riskier than most fans are acknowledging at that fee - he looks really good but he's not putting up the kind of performance level where it's a slam dunk he'll work out
None of this is black and white but as a trend we're paying more for less certainty - and I'm not necessarily arguing there's much of an option, its more of an observation.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:19:59 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online Macc77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19763 on: Today at 11:27:22 am »
I'm sure I read Mac Allister once say that his preferred role was as the holding CM, but he's obviously since developed at club and international level further up the field. Upon reading that quote I did wonder if we'd maybe considered him for the holding role in a way Newcastle have used Guimaraes with Jones and Szoboslai left and right. It's not going to happen of course, but for me it has merit.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,343
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19764 on: Today at 11:31:37 am »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 11:27:22 am
I'm sure I read Mac Allister once say that his preferred role was as the holding CM, but he's obviously since developed at club and international level further up the field. Upon reading that quote I did wonder if we'd maybe considered him for the holding role in a way Newcastle have used Guimaraes with Jones and Szoboslai left and right. It's not going to happen of course, but for me it has merit.

Its definitely a possibility in some games if we are chasing a goal or want to start out more aggressive , a lot of Brighton fans thought it was his best position
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,088
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19765 on: Today at 11:37:47 am »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 11:27:22 am
I'm sure I read Mac Allister once say that his preferred role was as the holding CM, but he's obviously since developed at club and international level further up the field. Upon reading that quote I did wonder if we'd maybe considered him for the holding role in a way Newcastle have used Guimaraes with Jones and Szoboslai left and right. It's not going to happen of course, but for me it has merit.

That's a very interesting thought, especially considering what Gini was when we signed him and how we ended up using him.
Logged

Online Le Westalero

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 97
  • You can count on Jürgen Norbert Klopp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19766 on: Today at 11:44:29 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:04:31 am
or another unnamed CB.
With Bajcetic already in the ranks. Would think Virgil replacement more important then Fabinho also considering age too

I think Virg could do a good job until he's at least 35 and would fully expect him to extend his contract soon.

Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19767 on: Today at 11:48:10 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:57:08 am
Not often but we did kind of do it in the Jota deal.

the reason szobo is here too. possibly good relations and carvalho plugging the gap that szobo left
Logged

Online BigRedFeetBed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 108
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19768 on: Today at 11:48:43 am »
To the tune of Jump by Kriss Kross

tune for both Mac and Dom! (or just Mac)

Jump Jump
The Mac lad'll make ya
Jump Jump
Ali Mac'll make ya
Jump Jump
Szo Bosz'lai make ya (or if just a Mac song - his cross will make ya)
Jump Jump
uh huh, uh huh

Sorry couldnt resist..I could just see this going right off at Anfield!

I'll get my coat  :lmao
« Last Edit: Today at 11:52:07 am by BigRedFeetBed »
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,799
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19769 on: Today at 12:00:12 pm »
I know other clubs will strengthen too but based on our business so far and how we ended the season, I'd be incredibly surprised if we don't qualify for the champions league even if we don't sign anyone else. With that in mind, I don't see much of an opportunity cost to signing Lavia over someone more experienced, particularly as there aren't really any experienced players being talked up as good enough.
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,824
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19770 on: Today at 12:08:38 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 09:45:38 am
I'm guessing you meant left footed forward? I think we'll be happy with Mo there and Doak/Gordon to play the Cup games. I think Elliot is the most likely to fill in for Mo when he goes off for AFCON.

No I mean the French left sided forward we are reportedly signing from PSG
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,343
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19771 on: Today at 12:15:47 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:00:12 pm
I know other clubs will strengthen too but based on our business so far and how we ended the season, I'd be incredibly surprised if we don't qualify for the champions league even if we don't sign anyone else. With that in mind, I don't see much of an opportunity cost to signing Lavia over someone more experienced, particularly as there aren't really any experienced players being talked up as good enough.

Champions league is a minimum requirement and not what we want, if it comes down to a choice between Lavia and Colwill or another central defender its clear that defence needs more support, whats the point in having really good options in 2/3 of the team and leaving your defence threadbare? one injury to Konate or Van Diijk and champions league will be a massive struggle, one solid acquisition and we are close to a squad that can challenge for the title
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,961
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19772 on: Today at 12:16:44 pm »
Not overly fussed about Lavia, Bring in another defender and I think we can challenge for 4th next season, Build on it next summer and we can make a challenge for the league again in Klopps last two years with us.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,343
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19773 on: Today at 12:17:58 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 12:08:38 pm
No I mean the French left sided forward we are reportedly signing from PSG

Who is that?
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,489
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19774 on: Today at 12:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:58:31 am
Isnt it too 5 for the CL next season?

Thought the rules have changed.

Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on July  5, 2023, 04:14:02 pm
I doubt it. The top two countries with the most coefficient points in 23-24 will get one extra spot each. But this is the total no. of coefficient points divided by the total no. of teams.

And there's 8 English teams in Europe next season, including such heavyweights as Arsenal, Newcastle, West Ham, Brighton, and Villa.

They all have to do reasonably well for England to be one of the top two countries. Which is very unlikely.

Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,947
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19775 on: Today at 12:46:11 pm »
Quote from: BigRedFeetBed on Today at 11:48:43 am
To the tune of Jump by Kriss Kross

tune for both Mac and Dom! (or just Mac)

Jump Jump
The Mac lad'll make ya
Jump Jump
Ali Mac'll make ya
Jump Jump
Szo Bosz'lai make ya (or if just a Mac song - his cross will make ya)
Jump Jump
uh huh, uh huh

Sorry couldnt resist..I could just see this going right off at Anfield!

I'll get my coat  :lmao
;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,011
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19776 on: Today at 12:47:19 pm »
Paul Gorst from the Echo:

Quote
But it is interesting to note that those tasked with recruitment have turned their attentions to a more defensive-minded midfielder following the early-summer captures of Szoboszlai and Mac Allister.

Romeo Lavia of Southampton now heads up that particular shortlist as Liverpool assess their next move. The Belgium international enjoyed a fine season on the south coast individually, despite their relegation, but talk of a £50m price tag has so far yielded little progress.

The interest in Lavia is genuine but the asking price from the Saints would make the teenager the most expensive player to ever leave the Championship and despite interest from elsewhere in the form of Chelsea and Arsenal, the Reds are yet to take the plunge on a player who would rival Fabinho for the final years of the 29-year-old's time on Merseyside.



Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,918
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19777 on: Today at 12:51:46 pm »
I posted this previously - we don't have much to sell to raise funds:

Need to sell: Phillips

Maybe: Kelleher, Fabinho, Matip, Tsmikas

Don't (but possible): Thiago
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19778 on: Today at 12:57:03 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:51:46 pm
I posted this previously - we don't have much to sell to raise funds:

Need to sell: Phillips

Maybe: Kelleher, Fabinho, Matip, Tsmikas

Don't (but possible): Thiago
We could sell Morton as well but maybe Klopp wants to keep him
Similar with Van Den Berg
Logged

Online Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,448
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19779 on: Today at 12:59:30 pm »
This will be no different to other windows where we will get in one or two other signings that no-one else saw coming and that we've not been linked to - love this way of working to be honest.

Anyway, time will tell, won't it?
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here
Pages: 1 ... 490 491 492 493 494 [495]   Go Up
« previous next »
 