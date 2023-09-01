I think most people would agree that if possible a new No6 and LCB are probably the 2 additional signings we need this summer.



However, in terms of players who could go straight into the 1st XI then I think we've bought the likely 2 in Szoboszlai and MacAllister. The No6 and LCB are likely to be younger players who play a role but grow into starters over the next 6-24 months.



As such I don't think the need to get deals over the line immediately is required. As a guess, let's say our primary targets are Colwill and Lavia. Neither is going to be starting in the 1st few weeks of the season. Whether we bought them today or on September 1st 2023.



As such I think Liverpool are happy to play the waiting game and see how things evolve. There's 56 days left in the window so no need to move for these players now when the asking price is high and, based on what we can see, there is no immediate danger of these players going elsewhere. We'll have our 2nd and 3rd choices for these players and I'm sure we are keeping an eye on what happens to them.



However, I wouldn't be surprised if it's into August before we get any move movement in terms of incomings. That will obviously wreck some people's head but I think with the main 2 fellas in already we can play the waiting game over the next 3-6 weeks, and make our move when appropriate.