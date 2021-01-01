« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19720 on: Today at 08:10:00 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:06:11 am

The price for Lavia is to some extent framed by the City buy back clause next summer and sell on clause they have today

Southampton paid £9M for him and  want to make a clear profit of £30M+ after they pay City their cut, hes probably over priced but if we could include Morton + other good players as part of the deal it would definitely soften the blow overall, Morton + Phillips + £15M for example

There is no guarantee that City will buy him back next summer. Where would he play in the City midfield? Nothing would have changed for him from a playing perspective since his departure from City to Southampton. I think City will want to pocket the 20% from his eventual sale because I can't see them buying him back for £40m and getting way more money on top it next summer from selling him to someone else, especially if he spends a season in the Championship with Southampton.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19721 on: Today at 08:12:33 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:48:08 pm
We can get back to the Mbappe song..?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NHozn0YXAeE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NHozn0YXAeE</a>

At least that is sorted.

Still waiting for the Thiago-like cheap photoshopped version https://youtu.be/uZ5wygkbjLg

I think his mother would appreciate the effort
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19722 on: Today at 08:18:09 am
Quote from: schumi_pete on Today at 08:10:00 am
There is no guarantee that City will buy him back next summer. Where would he play in the City midfield? Nothing would have changed for him from a playing perspective since his departure from City to Southampton. I think City will want to pocket the 20% from his eventual sale because I can't see them buying him back for £40m and getting way more money on top it next summer from selling him to someone else, especially if he spends a season in the Championship with Southampton.

We have our perspective, Southampton have theirs right? the market has gone a little nuts over the last few windows so lets see what transpires, the only way we get him much cheaper is if Lavia tells Saints he only wants us, we could then negotiate to a fair price since £50M does seem OTT
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19723 on: Today at 08:19:52 am
So are we announcing Lavia first and then Mbappe or the other way around?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19724 on: Today at 08:32:30 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:07:08 am
That's how I see it also, a 3rd midfielder would be a bonus at this stage depending on who, but a left footed center half is priority. We really struggled when managers man marked Trent/Konate, we need someone on the left side of the defensive three who is exceptional on the ball.
Agreed. Virgil passing as the main passer of the Cbs is not as good when he the 2nd best passer. Colwill would be perfect this. Feels like going for A left sided Gomez. Colwill that plus aerial ability too.
My thoughts are get a LCB type in to bed in over the next season or 2 replace virgil. WIll see where Chambers and Bajcetic are at to replace Robertson and Fabinho plus where at along with Doak, Elliott, Gordon,Clark replace Salah. etc.
Fabinho, Robertson, Salah replacements are probably be looked at for next summer for replacements to bring in
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19725 on: Today at 08:34:54 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:34:20 am
50m is the new 30m.
That's been my thinking on that number.
Purely inflation... and we've always been a club that likes that number as a sweet spot (the old 30-35m... now the new 50-55m), so a 50m signing I feel is within our traditional ballpark.
Inflation calculators put 30-35m in the 49-55m category for today- at around an average of 3.93% p/annum.
Szoboslai for instance, was a 2009-ish 40m signing.

EDIT:
Me: "There ya go.":

https://www.in2013dollars.com/uk/inflation/2009?amount=30000000

Neil: "Thanks, red pill. I'll always remember this day.. You are my hero man!" ;)
« Last Edit: Today at 08:58:50 am by the_red_pill »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19726 on: Today at 08:44:10 am
Fabrizio changed his tune saying we need to sell now to bring in another midfieder.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19727 on: Today at 08:53:37 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:44:10 am
Fabrizio changed his tune saying we need to sell now to bring in another midfieder.

Games played to get Southampton to ease down on their £50m stance. Either that or we actually a bit skint (well in comparison to you know what)...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19728 on: Today at 08:59:59 am
50 million might be the new 30 but it would still be the premier league record for a teenager by a distance - its a huge gamble at or near that price
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19729 on: Today at 09:00:46 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:44:10 am
Fabrizio changed his tune saying we need to sell now to bring in another midfieder.

Nice cherry pick of a quote, he also said;

"But sources believe that maybe, with some add-ons or with a creative formula such as including some players, they can find a way with Southampton to reach an agreement"

So did Reddy, but that doesn't further your negative agenda does it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19730 on: Today at 09:05:52 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:06:11 am

The price for Lavia is to some extent framed by the City buy back clause next summer and sell on clause they have today

Southampton paid £9M for him and  want to make a clear profit of £30M+ after they pay City their cut,

I keep seeing this point being made but I think its irrelevant. Any selling club will set the selling price at the maximum level they think they can receive.

Any sell-on clauses wont make a difference, they wont say we owe city £10m so lets add £10m onto the price we think we can achieve, and conversely they wont say, all the money is ours so lets.knock £10m off what we think we might be able to get. Selling price is set by the market, and what someone is willing to pay.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19731 on: Today at 09:10:07 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:59:32 am
Pele in yet?

His wife must have said that a lot.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19732 on: Today at 09:11:04 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:10:07 am
His wife must have said that a lot.

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19733 on: Today at 09:17:41 am
I'm seeing a fair bit about the Lavia/City buyback clause and I'm not particularly following the logic.

People seem to be suggesting that City will undoubtedly buy him back for £40m. This would be for one of two reasons:

1. To come back into the squad, or
2. To sell on for a profit

On the first point, they were happy to move him on for £12m(ish) because he had a near zero chance of getting in the fist XI ahead of Rodri. This will not have changed next season. At best he'd replace Kalvin Phillips but given that they apparently were interested in Rice, I don't see where he'll fit in their squad in a year's time. I'm not even sure the £40m clause would have been exercised by City if it was active this summer.

On the second point, City will only buy to flip him if they're sure that they can get more than the £40m. I'm not sure this holds water - especially after a year playing in the Championship.

I can see a deal being done for under the mooted £50m once Southampton's hand is forced.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19734 on: Today at 09:24:34 am
Southampton will only get near the £50m if it involves player exchanges.
No way they are getting £50 m cash.
Definitely best to wait on this one. Southampton will be needing the money to reinforce for a promotion push so will want the money sooner rather than later.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19735 on: Today at 09:26:13 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:59:59 am
50 million might be the new 30 but it would still be the premier league record for a teenager by a distance - its a huge gamble at or near that price

I don't think it's that much of a gamble, especially when you consider that a deal will likely get done at closer to £40 million. We had the same thing with Mac Allister where reports were made that he would cost around £70 million and all of sudden it was a given that he would cost £70 million.

Anyway, the reason I don't see it as a gamble is because I think if he came in and flopped, there would still be a huge market for him given his age, his reputation from last season and his home grown status. Obviously we wouldn't recoup everything, but clubs like West Ham, Aston Villa and maybe a recently promoted Southampton would all come in for that sort of player, say at £20-25 million. In that event, you're not taking that much of a loss, similar to what happened with the likes of Keane, Carroll and Benteke.

A bigger gamble would be signing someone from abroad because if they flopped, the assumption would be that they cannot handle the Premier League. Then you end up in a spiral of loaning them out to Serie A clubs or selling them for a pittance to a Turkish club or something. Think Markovic, Aquiliani, Borini etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19736 on: Today at 09:27:54 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:59:55 am
Personally think we are all in on Colwill and untill that ends one way or another we won't be doing anything for the 3rd midfielder.

CB and left sided forward
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19737 on: Today at 09:45:38 am
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 09:27:54 am
CB and left sided forward
I'm guessing you meant left footed forward? I think we'll be happy with Mo there and Doak/Gordon to play the Cup games. I think Elliot is the most likely to fill in for Mo when he goes off for AFCON.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19738 on: Today at 09:47:11 am
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 09:27:54 am
CB and left sided forward

Yes we need at least 2 more left sided forwards signed for a small fee.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19739 on: Today at 09:50:15 am
Quote from: .adam on Today at 09:17:41 am
I'm seeing a fair bit about the Lavia/City buyback clause and I'm not particularly following the logic.

People seem to be suggesting that City will undoubtedly buy him back for £40m. This would be for one of two reasons:

1. To come back into the squad, or
2. To sell on for a profit

On the first point, they were happy to move him on for £12m(ish) because he had a near zero chance of getting in the fist XI ahead of Rodri. This will not have changed next season. At best he'd replace Kalvin Phillips but given that they apparently were interested in Rice, I don't see where he'll fit in their squad in a year's time. I'm not even sure the £40m clause would have been exercised by City if it was active this summer.

On the second point, City will only buy to flip him if they're sure that they can get more than the £40m. I'm not sure this holds water - especially after a year playing in the Championship.

I can see a deal being done for under the mooted £50m once Southampton's hand is forced.
I dont think Southampton are risking much either, even if Lavia plays a year in Championship. They would easily get 30-40M for him, so they are risking like 10M.  More importantly he's a good player, and they need good players to get back in PL. They're a football club, not an investment bank
I think 50M is a fair price given the circumstances
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19740 on: Today at 09:51:14 am
#Mbappe2032
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19741 on: Today at 09:53:05 am
#CheeseBap2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19742 on: Today at 09:53:39 am
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 09:45:38 am
I'm guessing you meant left footed forward? I think we'll be happy with Mo there and Doak/Gordon to play the Cup games. I think Elliot is the most likely to fill in for Mo when he goes off for AFCON.

Reckon it'll be Szoboszlai or Diaz.

Anyway, gone a bit quiet but that's to be expected after the Big Dom news. There was lots of talks of wanting transfers done for pre season, but I think Mac and Szoboszlai were the big two, in that they'll be going straight into the first XI. Whereas additional signings can probably afford to be bedded in more slowly - even if we sign Colwill, Klopp won't be bothered about starting the season with a back four of Trent, Konate, Virgil and Robbo, just as he'd start Fabinho ahead of Lavia.
