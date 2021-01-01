50 million might be the new 30 but it would still be the premier league record for a teenager by a distance - its a huge gamble at or near that price



I don't think it's that much of a gamble, especially when you consider that a deal will likely get done at closer to £40 million. We had the same thing with Mac Allister where reports were made that he would cost around £70 million and all of sudden it was a given that he would cost £70 million.Anyway, the reason I don't see it as a gamble is because I think if he came in and flopped, there would still be a huge market for him given his age, his reputation from last season and his home grown status. Obviously we wouldn't recoup everything, but clubs like West Ham, Aston Villa and maybe a recently promoted Southampton would all come in for that sort of player, say at £20-25 million. In that event, you're not taking that much of a loss, similar to what happened with the likes of Keane, Carroll and Benteke.A bigger gamble would be signing someone from abroad because if they flopped, the assumption would be that they cannot handle the Premier League. Then you end up in a spiral of loaning them out to Serie A clubs or selling them for a pittance to a Turkish club or something. Think Markovic, Aquiliani, Borini etc.